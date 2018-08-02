3 Stable High-Yield Plays: Beating The Market YTD

Read below for our updates on three of our favorite high-yield plays, with payouts ranging from 9.5% to 10.3%.

These names have outperformed the S&P total return YTD, and have handily outperformed high-yield comps. I expect the remainder of 2018 to be strong.

I posted an update during Q1, and I'm now back to update for additional progress during the second quarter.

At the start of 2018, we shared a trio of attractive high-yield names, all of which also offered significant capital return upside.

Income Overview

2017 was a brutal year for many higher-yield opportunities, especially those tied to energy and shipping. Although Q1-18 continued this trend, we saw some improvements during the second quarter. When we first introduced this trio, they ranged from 9.2 to 10.0% yields. HMLP has increased their payout, but the range now sits at 9.5 to 10.3%, which means the majority of gains have came from distribution income.

I picked these names for a reason: their risk profiles and forward growth prospects are far stronger than headline yield would suggest. All three firms have strong normalized payout coverage, long-term charter backlog, reasonable leverage, and the payouts have room to grow in the near to medium-term. Finally, all of these firms are registered as corporations and offer 1099 forms as opposed to the more complex K-1 for pass-through income. This means these firms can be held in 401K and IRA accounts without hassle, or US investors can hold in taxable accounts and take advantage of the lower ‘qualified dividend’ tax rates.

These three firms, sorted by today's yield:

Capital Product Partners (CPLP): 10.3% Yield

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP): 9.6% Yield

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP): 9.5% Yield

The following report includes an overview of each firm, updated for Q2 developments. I’ve kept the overviews brief to maximize exposure to newer information. I recommend reviewing our original report for more background.

Slow Start to 2018...

The below chart shows the YTD returns of this trio versus the S&P 500 total return (GSPC), which is up 4.4% YTD. Thus far, these names have returned 5.2% on average. To compare performance, I use the S&P 500 total return against the total YTD return of these investments (i.e. inclusive of dividends).

Specifically, KNOP is up 14.3%, HMLP is up 3.8%, and CPLP is off by 2.4%. Note the chart below from Yahoo Finance does not incorporate dividends. Folks have done much better in these names than might otherwise be apparent.

Chart Credit: Yahoo Finance

We’ve been playing in a very tough sector, with more meltdowns than we can possibly chart in one graph. Just the past few days brought us some wild action with American Midstream (AMID) taking a 60% bath in a week as the result of a distribution cut. When we pick income investments at Value Investor's Edge, we are striving to avoid the landmines.

The Alerian MLP (AMLP) is a good high-yield comp, which is down by around 5% YTD. We're outperforming it by around 10% YTD.

Chart Credit: Yahoo Finance

The rest of this report will focus on mid-year updates. I remain long each of these three firms and I expect we’ll continue to see stable performance over the remainder of 2018.

Capital Product Partners: 10.5% Yield, Steady Transition

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping holding company specializing in vessels with medium and long-term charter contracts, primarily in the product tanker and container sectors, but also with some limited exposure to Suezmax crude tankers. Unlike the majority of its peers, which trade nearly all of their vessels on volatile spot markets, CPLP has the majority of its vessels on medium to long-term time charters, which gives it much greater revenue visibility. This allows them to appeal to more income-focused investors versus direct rate speculators.

CPLP just produced steady Q2-18 results, and they are producing strong cash flow even as all of their product tanker peers have struggled due to lack of charter coverage. CPLP was able to secure new, strong, employment on 8 of their product tanker vessels. Investors have naturally been disappointed in the underlying price performance YTD, but it's important to keep the markets in context. CPLP is down around 5% while peers (ASC, STNG, NNA) are off an average of 30% YTD!

Capital Product Partners continues to have strong charter coverage, but they are getting hit by the terrible conditions in the Suezmax crude market, where they are stuck with 3 vessels in spot conditions. Management doesn't want to lock up those ships near all-time lows, so they are taking some short-term pain in search of a more attractive charter hopefully by next year.

Source: CPLP Q2-18 Presentation, slide 8

Capital is unlikely to run higher until we get an improvement in the underlying product tanker markets. Until then we are likely to see a steady income vehicle trading at these higher yield ranges.

I estimate that charter-adjusted NAV sits around $4.50-$4.60, which means that CPLP trades at a discount of over 30%, cheaper than most of its peers even though they have the best balance sheet and the most stability.

CPLP currently trades at $3.04 with approximately 130M common units outstanding, for a current market capitalization of close to $395M. CPLP also has nearly 13M convertible preferred shares (privately held), with a conversion at $9/sh and a 9.5% yield ($0.214/qtr). CPLP common units currently offer a quarterly distribution of $0.08, for a current yield of 10.5%.

Hoegh LNG Partners: 9.8% Yield, Parent Turn-Around

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is a limited partnership with Oslo-traded general partner Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HOLHF). Hoegh is an LNG floating storage and regasification ("FSRU") pure play, which focuses on assets with long-term contract backlog. HMLP has a viable growth pipeline through the purchase of drop-down assets from the parent company or by increasing ownership stakes in its current fleet.

HMLP controls a fleet of five FSRUs, but has full economic interests in a blended total of four rigs (3x are 100% owned and 2x held via 50% economic stakes). General partner Hoegh Holdings owns 46% of HMLP and is aligned to eventually increase payouts due to their incentive distribution rights (“IDR”).

HMLP reported excellent results in late-May, and they raised the payout from $0.43 to $0.44. They reported record DCF and current coverage of 1.15x inclusive of the higher payouts.

Source: HMLP Q1-18 Presentation, Slide 6

Last quarter I discussed how HMLP was trading weak likely almost solely due to weakness at their Oslo-listed parent, Hoegh LNG Holdings. Since then, the situation has improved markedly, with Hoegh signing a gassification deal with China and the rest of their vessels are benefiting from surging LNG transport spot rates.

Source: Tradewinds, "Hoegh News"

Despite the improvements in the market situation, the Hoegh parent stock still remains depressed, down 27% YTD, and down nearly 50% from a year ago.

Source: Bloomberg Markets, HLNG:NO Quote

I believe the parent is in far better shape even though their stock has yet to react, and I remain a fan of HMLP. Long the name and I expect to continue enjoy strong income results.

HMLP has 33.1M units outstanding for a current market capitalization of just under $600M. HMLP's current yield is 9.8%, and although I anticipate we'll remain in high-yield territory, even a dip to the upper-8% range could bring nice equity returns.

KNOT Offshore: 9.4% Yield, Huge Coverage

KNOT Offshore Partners is an MLP-style firm with general partner 'KNOT,' which is a 50/50 joint-venture between Japan's NYK line and Knutsen OAS. KNOP is wholly focused on the shuttle tanker sector, with a current fleet of 16 vessels.

KNOT is the 'winner' of the year thus far, and it's hardly surprising. This company has been executing on all cylinders! They reported record strong DCF coverage during Q1-18 results.

Source: KNOP Q1-18 Presentation, Slide 6

Their entire fleet is fixed on strong contracts in a very strong market with limited forward supply

Source: KNOP Q1-18 Presentation, Slide 8

The shuttle tanker industry is an effective duopoly between Knutsen and Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO). This is a highly selective field and assets are held to strict 20-year lifespans (15 years on the top fields). KNOP’s fleet is very young, with an average age of 4 years, whereas competitors have many older vessels. The forward orderbook is limited to 10 vessels through 2020 compared to 15 vessels are almost certain demolition candidates by 2020, leading to projected negative fleet growth over the next two years.

KNOT Offshore is focused on refinancing their credit facility due in 2019, which is the major near-term challenge. They are reporting Q2 earnings on September 5th and I'm optimistic that we'll see some strong news there.

Source: KNOP Q1-18 Presentation, Slide 9

KNOP has close to 33.4M units outstanding, for a market capitalization of around $740M. They also have nearly $100M of privately-held convertible preferred units ($24/unit conversion). KNOP's current dividend yield is 9.4%, but normalized coverage is around 1.6x.

Conclusion

This report provides updates on a trio of opportunities for income-focused investors. We've beaten the market thus far this year and we've handily outperformed most high-yield comps, while I believe we've taken less risk.

These bargains are available due to continuing selloffs in the higher-yield segments combined with a general misunderstanding of most of these firms. There’s risk in any investment, and we covered several key focus areas in our initial report, but the yields vastly outshine the challenges.

Finally, these are tax friendly opportunities due to the 1099 structure, and lack of significant international taxation. I am personally long all three of these names in our alternative income portfolio. I expect great returns over the coming years.

