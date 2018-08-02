Still Bullish Despite Recent Volatility

June Performance Summary

The VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) returned -1.80% in June. RAAX was fully invested across commodities, natural resource equities, and MLPs. The largest real investments were in natural resource equities (38%), diversified commodities (30%), gold bullion and gold equities (27%), and MLPs (5%).

RAAX offers a risk managed approach to real asset investing. It uses a data-driven, rules-based process that leverages over 50 technical, macroeconomic and fundamental, commodity price, and sentiment indicators to allocate among 12 real asset segments. The Fund helps investors with the what, when, and how of real asset investing. This includes: (1) what to own; (2) when to be invested; and (3) how to allocate. Decisions are made on a monthly basis using our repeatable process.

Key Takeaways

Our indicators remain bullish on most real assets. In aggregate, technical, commodity price, sentiment, and macroeconomic/fundamental indicators are supportive of higher prices.

Many real asset sectors experienced a pullback in June. The catalysts for the selloff included rising interest rates in the U.S., the strengthening U.S. dollar, and concerns about the potential impacts of an escalation in trade tariffs.

Real Asset Segment View Rationale Agribusiness Equities Bullish Bullish equity price trend; bearish commodity price trend; ordinary equity volatility; bullish economic factors. Coal Equities Bullish Bullish equity & commodity price trend; ordinary equity volatility; bearish economic factors. Bearish equity price trend turned bullish leading composite to flip. Global Infrastructure Bearish Bearish price trends; ordinary equity volatility. No change in indicators or composite. Gold Bullion Bullish Bullish price trend (last month) turned bearish but composite still bullish. Large allocation due to diversification benefits. Gold Equities Bearish Bearish equity and commodity price trends. Bullish price trends in the commodity (last month) turned bearish leading composite to flip to bearish. Diversified Commodities Bullish Bullish price trends; ordinary equity volatility. Large allocation due to diversification benefits. MLPs Bullish Bullish price trends; ordinary equity volatility; bullish economic factors; bearish credit spread reading. Bullish credit spread reading (last month) turned bearish. Oil Services Equities Bullish Bullish equity & commodity price trends. Mixed commodities trend (last month) turned bullish and mixed sentiment readings turned bearish. Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities Bullish Bullish price trends in the equities; mixed price trends in commodities; mixed sentiment readings (last month) turned bearish but composite still bullish. Global Metal & Mining Equities Bullish Bearish equity price trend; bullish on commodity price; ordinary equity volatility; bullish economic factors. Bullish equity price trend (last month) turned bearish. Steel Equities Bullish Bearish equity price trend; bullish commodity price trend. Bullish equity price trend (last month) turned bearish. REITs Bullish Bullish equity price trends and economic factors; bearish credit spread reading. Bearish equities price trend & economic readings (last month).

Source: VanEck. As of June 30, 2018.

July Positioning

We remain bullish on most real assets. The Fund is fully invested across natural resource equities (33%), diversified commodities (22%), gold bullion (20%), REITs (20%), and MLPs (5%). This month we added a 20% allocation to REITs and a 5% allocation to coal equities. We removed our 5% allocation to gold equities and reduced our exposure from diversified commodities (30% to 22%) and agribusiness equities (18% to 8%).

Real Asset Sector and Asset Class Weights

Source: VanEck. As of June 30, 2018.

Monthly Asset Class Changes

Real Asset Segment July-18 Jun-18 Change from Previous Month REITs 30% 0% 20% New Position Coal Equities 5% 0% 5% New Position Global Infrastructure 0% 0% 0% No Change Global Metals & Mining Equities 5% 5% 0% No Change Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities 5% 5% 0% No Change Oil Services Equities 5% 5% 0% No Change MLPs 5% 5% 0% No Change Steel Equities 5% 5% 0% No Change Gold Bullion 20% 20% 0% No Change Gold Equities 0% 7% -7% Decrease Diversified Commodities 22% 30% -8% Decrease Agribusiness Equities 8% 18% -10% Decrease

Source: VanEck. Data as of June 30, 2018. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Important Disclosure

Please note that the information herein represents the opinion of the author, but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

The Blended Real Assets Index consists of an equally weighted blend of the returns of Bloomberg Commodity Index, S&P Real Assets Equity Index, and VanEck® Natural Resources Index. Equal weightings are reset monthly. The S&P Real Assets Equity Index measures the performance of equity real return strategies that invest in listed global property, infrastructure, natural resources, and timber and forestry companies. The VanEck Natural Resources Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of a global universe of listed companies engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products and services. Sector weights are set annually based on estimates of global natural resources consumption, and stock weights within sectors are based on market capitalization, float-adjusted and modified to conform to various asset diversification requirements. The S&P Real Assets Equity Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2018 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC's indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Any indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, fund of funds risk which may subject the Fund to investing in commodities, gold, natural resources companies, MLPs, real estate sector, infrastructure, equities securities, small- and medium-capitalization companies, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, credit, high yield securities, interest rate, call and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. The Fund may also be subject to affiliated fund, U.S. Treasury Bills, subsidiary investment, commodity regulatory, tax, liquidity, gap, cash transactions, high portfolio turnover, model and data, management, operational, authorized participant concentration, absence of prior active market, trading issues, market, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, and non-diversified risks. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss.

The "Net Asset Value" (NAV) of a VanEck Vectors Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is determined at the close of each business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the fund; it is calculated by taking the total assets of the fund, subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as the ETF's intraday trading value. VanEck Vectors ETF investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.