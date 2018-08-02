Amdocs Well-Positioned For 5G

Amdocs (NYSE:DOX) reported another solid quarter after the close yesterday, although the stock is trading down following the report. Revenue exceeded the $1 billion level for the quarter, the first time in the company’s history. While the company did reiterate its EPS guidance for the year, it slightly lowered its revenue growth expectations for the year, due in part to fluctuating foreign currencies.

Perhaps more salient, the company provided a few updates on the business.

First, as it relates to AT&T (NYSE:T), Amdocs largest customer, DOX expects AT&T’s contribution to be down a double digit percentage in FY2018 (ending September) from FY2017. That said, outgoing CEO Eli Gelman described many active growth drivers for Amdocs as it relates to AT&T, including 5G, NFV, AT&T Mexico, Cricket, among other opportunities. As it relates to the pipeline, Amdocs reported another record 12-month backlog at the end of the quarter, up $10 million sequentially.

Second, Amdocs provided some bullish comments regarding its investments in NFV, SDN and Open Networking Automation Platform (“ONAP”), notably contract wins at Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY). The Comcast win was related to software-defined wide area networking (“SD-WAN”) for enterprise customers which represents one of the most widely adopted use cases for NFV. Additionally, the Telstra deal is related to digitalization of its operation support systems (“OSS”) and is a NFV/ONAP based deal.

In general, Mr. Gelman used these two customer wins to illustrate the idea that many NFV deals begin small, but can lead to significant value creation to Amdocs once use cases are proved out. On the earnings call, Mr. Gelman also suggested:

Along these lines, we are also encouraged to have recently seen some pickup in the number of global service providers that are beginning to evaluate NFV, and we’re working hard to demonstrate to them that we should be the partner of choice to support their future requirements.

When coupled with significant news headlines regarding 5G investment such as T-Mobile signing a $3.5 billion with Nokia (NYSE:NOK) for 5G infrastructure hardware, software and services, it appears like there is a solid, incremental growth opportunity for Amdocs as it relates to 5G.

Given further evidence of Amdocs incremental growth opportunity, I still believe the company can accelerate revenue growth to 6%-8% in the years ahead as telco’s begin to invest in their 5G infrastructure and transformations. Amdocs also looks to small, bolt-on M&A in order to acquire technology or complementary customers, so they could also grow inorganically as well. The company’s recent acquisitions have generally been small, but impactful, including Comverse and Vubiquity.

In terms of valuation, I'm assuming growth assumptions described above as more ONAP engagements go into commercial deployment, leading to pre-tax operating margins of ~15%. Using Amdocs' 15% effective tax rate and assuming 140 million shares outstanding a couple years out, I'm estimating Amdocs can generate around ~$4 EPS in 2019 or 2020. Applying a 20-25x multiple to that earnings stream, DOX shares appear to have a path to $80 to $100 per share over the next couple of years coupled with acceptable risks given a clean balance sheet, a sticky customer base and upside optionality for incremental revenue and earnings from accelerating ONAP adoption by CSPs. Additionally, DOX pays a 25 cent quarterly dividend so investors enjoy dividend income as the growth story plays out.

Conclusion

Amdocs is a well-managed company who appears poised to benefit from its investments in NFV and as the preferred technology integrator of ONAP named by AT&T. In my view, Amdocs represents a safer play on 5G but with less upside than pure-plays on NFV software such as RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) (an Amdocs technology partner). That said, there is something to be said for safety, especially when coupled with reasonable growth opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.