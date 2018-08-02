Aker BP: Reiterate Buy Rating For 31% Upside After 2Q18 Results

Strong fundamentals for accelerated development of assets to benefit from higher oil prices with low cost of production being a key advantage.

A strong exploration pipeline for 3Q and 4Q offers potential stock upside triggers on new reserve addition.

Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 is 87% complete and with first oil target of late 2019 on track, the stock has a key positive trigger.

Strong revenue, EBITDA and cash flows for 2Q18 with a robust outlook for FY18.

Investment Thesis

I am re-initiating coverage on Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) with a “Buy and Hold” rating after the company’s second quarter results.

My last update on Aker BP was on May 21, 2018 where I opined that the stock has upside potential of 27%.

However, the stock has declined by 6% since that coverage and the decline can be largely attributed to consolidation in stock price after a significant rally in YTD18.

On the fundamental front, developments have remained positive and this thesis will discuss the key financial numbers for 2Q18 that reiterate “Buy” rating for Aker BP.

Revenue, EBITDA and Cash Flow Estimates For 2018

At the onset, I would like to discuss the company’s revenue, EBITDA and cash flow estimate for 2018 as it forms the basis of valuation. The estimates (as compared to 1Q18) also point to improved outlook for FY18.

The table below gives the company’s 1H18 actual results, my estimates after 1Q18 results and revised estimates after 1H18 results.

It’s clear that revenue and EBITDA are likely to be higher than previous estimates with marginal increase in OCF as well compared to previous estimates.

Annualizing 1H18 numbers for 2018E makes sense because:

Aker BP expects production for FY18 to be in the range of 155,000 to 160,000boepd. With 1H18 production at 158,000boepd, the actual are in-line with estimates and annualizing provides close revenue and EBITDA visibility. Even after some correction in the recent past, Brent trades at $74 per barrel. For 1H18, the average realised price for Aker BP was $73 per barrel. It is likely that 2H18 Brent price realization is in-line with 1H18 and that would imply similar EBITDA margin and cash flows.

Firm estimates for 2018 underscore my point that the recent correction in the stock is largely due to profit booking after strong upside in YTD18. When I discuss the valuation gap based on revised estimates, it will be clear that there is upside potential in the coming 6-9 months.

Revised Valuation Gap Based On 2018E EV/EBITDA

When I had last covered Aker BP, I had estimated a valuation gap of 27% based on EV/EBITDA valuation comparison with Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF).

The latter is a close peer with both companies operating with prime focus on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In addition, both companies have stake in the giant Johan Sverdrup asset that is likely to deliver first oil in 2019.

The table below compares the company’s latest EV/EBITDA estimate to Lundin Petroleum.

There is a valuation gap of 31% based on 2018 EBITDA estimates and I expect this valuation gap to close in the next 6-9 months on a conservative basis.

Catalysts For Stock Upside

While the valuation gap should ensure that Aker BP moves higher in the next 6-9 months, there are several catalysts that should accelerate upside for Aker BP. In addition medium to long-term factors are also favourable for sustained rally. The key factors are as follows:

Aker BP holds 11.5733% stake in Johan Sverdrup, which is on schedule for first oil in late 2019 (87% of Phase 1 facilities completed as of 1H18). Phase 1 production capacity is expected at 440,000boepd and at peak production in phase 1; Aker BP will have a production share of 50,000boepd. While production growth will be gradual (to peak production), the asset will ensure steady growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash flows beyond 2019. Going into 2019, the incremental production factor is likely to be discounted in the stock and this will provide a strong upside catalyst. When I discussed Aker BP in May 2018, I mentioned the exploration success at Frosk that is likely to increase proved reserves by 30-60mmboe. Aker BP is targeting three more wells and that could potentially increase proved reserves. In addition, test production is targeted for 2019 and once there is further clarity on the expected production from Frosk, the stock is likely to see upside. Ministry of Petroleum and Energy data shows that the number of licenses awarded in the NCS have significantly increased in 2017 and 2018. Aker BP is the second largest license holder on the NCS. This gives the company a deep exploration inventory and with sufficient financial resources, the company is well positioned to work on core areas and increase proved reserves in the coming years.

Healthy Fundamentals

Aker BP is well positioned from a balance sheet perspective and this allows the company to invest significantly in exploration and accelerated development of new assets.

Just to put things into perspective, Aker BP reported total debt of $2,968 million as of June 30, 2018 and with annualized EBITDA estimate of $2,784 million, the company’s leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) is just 1.1.

In addition, with annualized cash interest expense of $176 million, the company’s EBITDA interest coverage is robust at 15.8.

From a liquidity perspective, an undrawn credit facility of $3,550 million ensures that there is ample liquidity buffer for potential acquisitions. I must mention that the company’s capital expenditure has been within cash flows and that has ensured that leverage remains low.

The bottom-line from a balance sheet perspective is that credit risk is minimal and Aker BP has ample funds for accelerate exploration as well as development programs.

It is therefore not surprising to see Aker BP having a healthy exploration pipeline for 3Q18 and 4Q18.

Any potential success coming from these explorations will also translate into stock upside in the second half of 2018.

Production Cost Advantage

One of the key factors that make Aker BP attractive from a long-term perspective is the company’s production cost per barrel.

For 1H18, the company’s production cost was $11.8 per barrel and for FY18; the production cost is estimated at $12 per barrel.

The key point to note here is that the break-even for Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 is estimated at $15 per barrel with full field break-even below $20 per barrel.

With significant production share expected from Johan Sverdrup beyond 2019, I expect production cost advantage to sustain for Aker BP.

With oil prices having remained firm well above $60 per barrel, the low production cost makes Aker BP attractive as a cash flow machine.

Conclusion

Aker BP might have seen some correction from highs of 2018. However, the stock is still higher by 41% for YTD18. I believe that the stock is likely to see renewed upside momentum and the marginal correction is an opportunity to consider fresh exposure to the stock.

Over the next 2-3 quarters, the stock is well positioned to deliver upside of 31% and renewed coverage and upside target can be considered once Johan Sverdrup is close to delivering first oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.