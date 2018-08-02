Alphabet Presses Ahead

Investment Thesis

Alphabet's (GOOGL)(GOOG) Q2 2018 results showed the strong progress it continues to make. Alphabet remains entrenched in the advertising sector, while at the same time growing into what it terms the 'new era'.

Q2 2018 Results

One could easily believe that the market's under-reaction to Alphabet's Q2 2018 results meant its results were lackluster. However, this could not be further from the truth. As Alphabet's revenue was up 23%, with solid operating margins (excluding EC fines (non-GAAP)) of 24%, causing its bottom line diluted EPS (non-GAAP) to soar 32% YoY.

Prepared For A Correction

Next, during a bull market, most investors have little interest in the financial health of a company. Which is a highly reckless behavior. Because it assumes one can predict market corrections, which is false.

Also, given that market corrections are highly unpredictable in nature and that when they do arrive they are swift and aggressive, then, the best way to protect against these corrections are by investing in companies whose balance sheets can whether any business contraction. Therefore, I argue that Alphabet's net cash position of approximately $98 billion offers it plenty of flexibility should such a correction take place.

Additionally, Alphabet's huge cash balance also offers Alphabet plenty of flexibility, with which it can repurchase its own shares if its 'new wave' business lines fail to deliver the results management expects.

Second Wave Of Growth

Alphabet's core operations, advertising, continues to be highly entrenched and yet, it still is growing at a remarkable clip, up 26.5% YoY. Nevertheless, this high cash generative business continues to offer Alphabet the ability to press ahead and search for new business opportunities.

Two years ago, in Q2 2016, the Google other revenues segment stood at a shy $2.1 billion and made up only 10.2% of Google Segment. In two very short years, this same business line now delivered a solid $4.4 billion of revenue and makes up 13.6% of its total Google segment revenues. However, even more meaningful, is the fact that this business line continues to gather steam, and was up a solid 37% YoY. Thus, as one would hope, substantially outperforming its more mature advertising business. But also, importantly, offering Alphabet's operations much needed diversification.

The growth in Google other revenues was driven by Alphabet's Cloud, Play and Hardware products. Admittedly, Alphabet continues to play catch up to Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, and indeed has a lot of work cut out if it wishes to meaningfully take market share away from AWS. In any case, Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform's growth is starting to become meaningful. While Alphabet is extremely secretive about disclosing the hard numbers of its Cloud platform, estimates by Synergy Research Group estimate that Alphabet's growth this quarter outpaced the overall market growth in this space.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Amazon's 3-year CAGR stands at roughly 26% while Alphabet's CAGR is roughly 19%. However, as the above table shows, Amazon's P/Cash Flow is trading for approximately 45% higher than its own 5-year average, while Alphabet's P/Cash Flow is only 13% higher than its own 5-year average. Why do I point this out? Because I wish to highlight that the two companies are delivering strong growth, yet Amazon has all the sizzle of omnipotence, with the story of its cloud operations known by all investors. Further, that Amazon has all of investors optimism already reflected in its share price.

Alphabet, on the other hand, while not growing at a terribly slower pace than Amazon, still it appears to be largely out of interest and undervalued by investors.

While not highlighted in the above table, Alphabet's operations have relatively minimal of CapEx in order to grow its revenue. Although analysts on the earnings call seemed disenchanted with Alphabet's increasing CapEx requirements, CFO Porat called these investment 'prudent' and 'appropriate' if Alphabet wishes to capture the opportunity at hand. Said another way, even if Alphabet finishes fiscal 2018 by investing $25 billion into capex, up 100% from fiscal 2017, this is simply the price to pay to if it wishes to get ahead and carve out market share from Amazon's AWS.

Takeaway

I continue to reason that Alphabet is undervalued. That Alphabet continues to deliver strong and predictable cash flows in its advertising business, while at the same time, Alphabet's management remains highly competitive in attempting to diversify and grow its second wave of business opportunities.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.