Has Pepsi Lost Its Mojo?

The stock looks fully valued; look for a cheaper entry point to ride the financial engineering train. If you hold the stock, keep your hand hovering above the "Sell" button.

PEP’s growth has been flat for 5 years with financial engineering supporting the stock price - though lagging the S&P 500 - and rewarding shareholders with dividends.

Packaged food and drinks companies have been fighting broad demographic and societal trends in favor of healthier foods for growth. Management has been fighting to adjust to the new reality.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) has been a reliable generator of capital appreciation and dividends for generations of investors. The company’s long-running battle for market share with The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is legendary in the corporate world. The company’s financial performance over the last five years, however, might lead investors to ask if there is a long-term future in selling sugary caramel-colored fizzy water and salty snacks. Has PEP lost its mojo?

The World is Always Changing

Packaged food and drinks companies have been fighting broad demographic and societal trends for growth. To a generation raised on “The Pepsi Challenge” and the “Frito Bandito” some of the changes are bewildering. Seattle, Philadelphia and Chicago, for example, have either voted in or otherwise instituted sugary drinks taxes. Chicago later repealed its version due to business opposition. Seattle’s tax, which took effect January 1, 2018, is a good example. According to USA Today:

Joining a handful of other U.S. locales with similar levies, Seattle voters enacted a 1.75 cents-per-fluid-ounce tax on the distribution of sodas and other sweetened beverages such as sports drinks and energy drinks in June. That amounts to 21 cents tacked on to every 12-ounce can or bottle.

Before dismissing such taxes as Blue State oddities, we must acknowledge a broader trend toward healthier eating and drinking. Euromonitor tracked the rise of healthier eating worldwide into a $1.0 trillion industry in an article on its website entitled “Health and Wellness the Trillion Dollar Industry in 2017: Key Research Highlights.” The chart below segments the trend based on perceived consumer benefits.

With this backdrop, a comment by CEO Indra Noori in the 2017 Annual Report Letter to Shareholders, meant to set the stage for PEP’s inevitable triumph over adversity, was inadvertently chilling:

A recent study of how companies perform when confronted by industry-wide disruption found that only one-third successfully navigate change and emerge on the other side.

Adjusting to Reality

PEP management has made an effort to adjust to the new reality. There are fizzy products with no sugar, real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup and some that take aim at the new “craft soda” movement. On the non-fizzy side there are “artisanal” waters, fruit juices, teas and a joint venture with Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) for coffee products. In the traditional salty snack business there has been a burst of creative flavors from Classic Ranch Fritos to jalapeno-flavored BLAZE Doritos plus health-conscious products with no trans fats, low fat, healthy grains, non-GMO and lower calories. PEP also sells hummus and still owns one of the original “health food” purveyors, Quaker Oats.

CEO Noori’s statement in the 2017 Annual Report clearly shows that PEP management understands that the marketplace is changing.

We are offering consumers a wide array of great-tasting choices, from Fun for You, to Better for You, to Good for You products, and leveraging the power of our distribution system to make them available everywhere consumers want them.

But, has the effort been enough?

5-Years of Financial Results: Does Reality Adjust Back?

In a word, no. PEP’s growth has been essentially flat for 5 years. The following table presents a few key income statement numbers and margins.

As the table indicates, net revenue has decreased at an average annual rate of 1.1% from 2013 to 2017. Although not presented in the table, the average annual growth rate for management’s non-GAAP adjusted “organic revenue” - basically stripping out the impact of foreign currency translation - hovers around 4.0% for the same period. Adjusted for the 1.3% average CPI, however, organic revenue growth drops to an annual average of 2.7% from 2013 to 2017. The uncomfortable fact is that revenue growth over a five-year period has been so anemic that it was completely wiped out by foreign currency translation - without bothering to adjust for inflation.

Operating profit has grown at a 2.0% annual average rate, but net income has declined at a 7.9% average annual rate. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, however, had a huge negative $2.5 billion one-time impact on net income in 2017. Non-GAAP core net income, adjusted for commodity mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring charges, the impact of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 and other items, increased at a compound annual rate of 2.5% from 2013 to 2017.

What can be said in PEP’s defense?

There has been a slow, but steady change in the composition of revenue. Products that PEP defines as “Good For You” (e.g., Quaker Oatmeal, Naked juices and Sabra Hummus) and “Better For You” (e.g., Stacy’s Pita and Lay’s Baked chips, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pure Leaf Tea) now comprise more than 50% of the company’s revenue.

SOURCE: PepsiCo 2017 Annual Report

PEP has also been focusing on markets likely to support more growth. In 2017, about 42% of revenue was derived from countries other than the U.S. However, profits did not follow this revenue shift as 65% of operating profit (42% from Frito-Lay North American and 23% from North American Beverages) came primarily from U.S. sources

In the end, there are no excuses; PEP has simply not materially grown revenue for five years.

With revenue stagnant, increasing operating profit is primarily the result of margin growth. In 2013 the gross margin and operating margin were 53.0% and 14.6% but had increased - with some fluctuations - to 54.7% and 16.5% by 2017. Margins have increased due to management’s success in cost containment - including the 2014 restructuring program - over the five-year period. In 2017, for example, margins benefited from productivity initiatives which contributed more than $1.0 billion in cost reductions. In essence, the cost of sales has declined faster than net revenues.

Financial Engineering: Let the Chips Fall Where They May

Management deserves credit for increasing margins while transforming the portfolio in favor of healthier brands that may have long-term potential. On the other hand, management deserves some tough questions regarding the financial engineering accompanying these changes over the past five years.

Table 2 below presents selected statistics to partly explain decisions management has made to cope with non-existent growth in net revenues.

Over the past five years, acquisitions, divestitures, impairment charges, mark-to-market adjustments and net capital expenditures to support organic growth have all netted out to almost zero as the company’s total assets have increased at a 1.0% average annual rate. Equity has plummeted at the rate of 18% per year due to net comprehensive losses and stock buybacks which have reduced shareholders equity by $20.9 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the accumulated amount of these two items combined to "offset" shareholders equity by $45.8 billion. In terms of timing, 2014 was the inflection point. $5.5 billion in net comprehensive losses and $3.9 billion in common stock repurchases (along with $3.7 billion in dividends) overwhelmed the positive impact of $6.5 billion in net income and helped reduce stockholder’s equity 28% from $24.4 billion in 2013 to $17.6 billion in 2014.

Over the same five-year period, free cash flow has declined at a 2.8% average annual rate. On the positive side, net capital expenditures, representing an investment in the future, have increased at a 1.5% average annual rate.

What has materially increased? Debt. The company’s long-term debt has increased at an 8.6% average annual rate for five years. The debt to equity ratio increased from 121.4% in 2013 to 355.6% in 2017. In general, stagnant revenues plus increasing debt are not a recipe for corporate success. In management’s defense, there were good reasons to increase debt while conducting an “on-the-fly” restructuring of the brand portfolio. PEP’s cash flows are certainly strong enough to service this debt. Free cash flow was about 6.34x the $1.1 billion in interest expense for 2017. Debt also increased during a period when interest rates were very low compared to historical norms. PEP’s overall weighted average pre-tax rate on debt for 2017 was around 3.0%.

What else increased during this five-year period? Dividends. Dividends have rewarded shareholders with an increasing cash payout much better than most comparably rated bonds - and helped support the stock price. Dividends increased at a 6.8% average annual rate from $3.4 billion in 2013 to $4.5 billion in 2017. PEP paid out $19.9 billion in cash dividends over the five-year period.

In terms of financial engineering, PEP management has been executing a very “internal” game plan for the past five years that has provided significant support for the company’s stock price. The constant stock buybacks:

Ensure continuing market demand for the stock.

Make each outstanding share more valuable, as each share outstanding represents proportionally larger ownership of the company.

Increase EPS by reducing weighted average shares outstanding.

The increased use of debt in a historically low rate environment has reduced the company’s weighted average cost of capital, but this has come at a cost:

76.3% of average invested capital in 2017 was supplied by debt limiting the flexibility to finance an acquisition or other corporate initiatives.

As rates inevitably rise from historic lows, management will face increased refinancing risk.

Any hiccup in earnings or cash flow will result in faster exposure to higher debt rates, lower coverage ratios and rating agency downgrades.

Has management been guilty of under-investment in the business? Stock buybacks and dividends have siphoned off huge amounts of cash that could have supported R&D, new product initiatives, acquisitions, expansion of distribution channels, marketing, etc. If revenues are flat, operating profit is barely increasing and free cash flow is decreasing, should debt and dividends be the only items under management control that are increasing?

Does All the Cash Go to Buybacks and Dividends?

Management is determined to return cash to shareholders, but with revenues essentially flat for five years a sound argument can be made in favor of allocating more cash to net capital expenditures; e.g., R&D, acquisitions, opening new markets, etc.

CEO Noori’s Letter to Shareholder in the 2017 Annual Report featured these two statements:

We generated free cash flow, excluding certain items, of $7.3 billion, which exceeded our goal of approximately $7 billion we set at the beginning of 2017. We met our goal of returning $6.5 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases combined.

Since free cash flow before capital expenditures was approximately $10.2 billion in 2017, the $6.5 billion returned to shareholders represented about 63.7% of total free cash flow. Only $2.9 billion was allocated to net capital expenditures, which, later in the same Annual Report, were called “essential to our product innovation initiatives and maintaining our operational capabilities” and somewhat obviously, “a recurring and necessary use of cash.” From 2013 to 2017, PEP used $33.2 billion in cash for $19.9 billion in dividends and $13.3 billion in common stock repurchases against $14.4 billion in net capital expenditures.

Arguing with Success – To A Degree

How can one possibly ask if a company that has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1965 has lost its mojo?

Here is PEP’s stock price performance since 2013 with a twist. We are comparing PEP’s five-year total return (appreciation plus dividends) and the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF, but we have added Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on the assumption that a hypothetical naïve investor mindlessly joined the crowd and bought that market and media darling.

PEP data by YCharts

PEP was hammered by the S&P 500, 66.36% to 35.78%, but was stomped into bits of non-biodegradable Pepsi bottles by AMZN. This is obviously an unfair comparison as with perfect 20-20 hindsight we’ve picked one of the best stocks of the past five years to make a point, but as investors that ugly graph should make us think twice. It also helps to remember that in the 60’s and 70’s PEP was one of the “Amazons.”

Table 3 below presents selected statistics in an attempt to more accurately reflect PEP’s financial performance.

EPS has been fluctuating around the $4.30 level since 2013, excluding 2015’s results which were impacted by a $1.4 billion charge for impairment of Venezuela operations. 2017, however, was something of a break-out year. Non-GAAP core EPS, as defined by management, including an adjustment for the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, increased 7.8% from $4.85 in 2016 to $5.23 in 2017. In fact, core EPS increased at a respectable 4.6% average annual rate from 2013 to 2017.

The difference between EPS and non-GAAP core EPS has been widening over the past five years - never a good sign. This has been a period of change for PEP, however, with the major components of this difference including restructuring and impairment charges, the tax impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, debt redemption and pension settlement charges, Venezuela impairment and some transaction related charges (Tingyi). It is not surprising that core EPS has increased faster than core net income due to the decline in the number of shares outstanding. The common stock repurchase programs reduced fully diluted shares outstanding about 122 million or 7.8% from 1.56 billion at year-end 2013 to 1.44 billion at year-end 2017.

If we turn briefly to return on average equity, we can see that beginning in 2015, marked in yellow in the table above, the rapid decline in shareholders equity made this metric increasingly less meaningful. In 2017, adjusted for the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, ROAE approached 60%. As we have seen, equity is becoming less and less important in the company’s capital structure. In 2012, $21.6 billion in average equity supplied 43.7% of PEP’s average invested capital. By 2017, $12.0 billion in average equity supplied only 23.7% of average invested capital.

PEP management presents ROIC and core net ROIC, adjusted for the same items as core EPS, as metrics by which to judge PEP’s financial performance. These metrics use a combination of average equity and average debt as the denominator. Over the past 5 years, since total assets have not increased significantly, the only real change in average invested capital has been the substitution of debt for equity. Average invested capital was $49.4 billion in 2012, for example, and had only increased 2.6% to $50.7 billion in 2017. While average invested capital was relatively constant, the slow 2.5% average annual increase in core net income has had a disproportionate impact on the ratios. This impact can be seen in core net ROIC, which increased from 15.1% in 2013 to 22.9% in 2017. Like EPS and Core EPS, the gap between ROIC and management’s core net ROIC has been growing over the past five years.

With PEP’s accounting equity disappearing through net comprehensive losses and continuous stock buybacks, ratios based on the company’s market value of equity provide alternate methods to measure the company’s performance for shareholders. Core earnings yield (the reciprocal of core PE) is the ratio of management’s non-GAAP core EPS to the average share price for the relevant period. Even as revenue growth has flatlined, investors have been willing to accept an increasingly lower return on the market value of PEP shares. From a high of 5.45% in 2013 core earnings yield has dropped each year, a total of 82 bps over five years, to 4.63% in 2017. Stated another way, investors bid up PEP’s core PE from 18.3 in 2013 to 21.5 in 2017.

Finally, in the light orange bar in the table above, recognizing that perhaps PEP’s greatest strength is the generation of free cash flow, we turn to free cash flow yield. Taking management’s free cash flow (net cash from operations less capital expenditures less the sale of property, plant and equipment) as a percentage of market cap, there is a pronounced, steady deterioration of 203 bps from 6.52% in 2013 to 4.49% in 2017. After five years without revenue growth, with an increasingly debt-laden balance sheet and interest rates rising from historical lows, investors have been willing to pay more - not less - for PEP’s relatively slow growing core earnings.

Halfway Through 2018: "We are Disappointed"

YTD 2Q2018 results were mixed, but CEO Noori had an upbeat message at the beginning of the 2Q2018 Press Release:

We are pleased with our results for the second quarter and we remain on track to achieve the financial targets we set out at the beginning of the year. The majority of our businesses performed very well, particularly our international divisions propelled by continued growth in developing and emerging markets, and our North America Beverages sector posted sequential net revenue and operating profit performance improvement.

The overall tenor of the financial results presented in the 2Q2018 Press Release, however, seemed oddly disconnected from Noori’s message. Through the first half of the year there was growth in GAAP net revenue, about $893.0 million or 3.2% from $27.8 billion YTD 2Q2017 to $28.7 billion YTD 2Q2018, but about 100 bps of that growth was due to foreign exchange impacts. Organic revenue, a sword that cuts both ways, excluding foreign exchange translation, structural and other changes, grew 2.5%.

The gross margin fell 60 bps from 55.5% to 54.9%. Operating profit and income before taxes were almost flat, increasing $53.0 million or 1.1% and $62.0 million or 1.3% over the YTD 2Q2017 numbers, respectively. Non-GAAP core operating profit, stripping out some commodity mark-to-market adjustments and restructuring charges in each year, was up just $22.0 million or 0.45% to $4.9 billion in 2017.

Net income was down $260.0 million or 7.6% for the second half of the year from $3.4 billion in 2017 to $3.2 billion in 2018. Diluted EPS was down $0.17 per share or 7.1% from $2.38 per share to $2.21 per share. The net income and EPS numbers were impacted by additional tax provisions in early 2018 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Core EPS for the first six months of 2018 was $2.58 per share, a $0.14 per share or 5.7% increase over $2.44 per share YTD 2017. The primary difference between EPS and Core EPS for 2018 was a net negative $0.32 per share tax impact, again primarily the result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Our market value of equity performance measures tell a somewhat better story. Net core earnings yield improved from 4.42% YTD 2Q2017 to 4.76% YTD 2Q2018, but annualized free cash flow yield, subject to first half seasonality, fell off the table, declining to just 0.24% in 2018 from an also meager 1.76% in 2017. The 2018 number was hit hard by $1.6 billion in pension and retiree medical plan contributions. Without these, free cash flow yield would have been a fairly strong 2.27%.

Dividends were up $0.18 per share or about 11.6% to $1.7325 per share YTD 2Q2018 from $1.5575 per share YTD 2Q2017.

For PEP, the first half of 2018 was the very definition of mixed results. Bonnie Herzog of Wells Fargo provided the most succinct quote on CNBC:

We are disappointed.

Concluding Thoughts: Has Pepsi Lost Its Mojo?

For this analyst, the answer is an unpopular but unqualified “Yes.” In fact, PEP lost its mojo five or more years ago. It is extremely difficult for Wall Street to call into question the strategy and performance of a great company with excellent products run by a well-respected management. Besides, how can a company with such tremendous free cash flow that buys back huge amounts of stock and pays rich dividends be mojo-less?

In the past, PEP was what Peter Lynch called a “stalwart,” a large blue-chip with, among other things, a solid balance sheet and good growth. While PEP meets most of those criteria, it cannot pass the growth test. The company is still an amazing free cash flow machine, reliably generating $7.0 to $8.0 billion of free cash flow every year in good times and bad - other than the $6.0 billion guidance for 2018! PEP’s products are uniformly excellent and management has adapted, shifting the brand portfolio toward a healthier mix; e.g., the recent acquisition of Bare Foods Co. Those healthier products, however, are not adding enough revenue growth to lift the overall rate into even the high single digits.

PEP is not the one-decision stock it was in the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s or even “just” 15 years ago when your author became a shareholder. The company has morphed into a slowly declining cash cow being milked for dividends and share buybacks. Management can pay higher dividends and engineer an increasing stock price as long as there is free cash flow after debt service for those purposes and investors, security analysts, portfolio managers and ratings agencies retain confidence in the company.

How does an investor approach the new reality for PEP? The situation is too complex to simply say “Sell” and move on. If you don’t own PEP, it’s clear there’s no hurry to buy. Is there value at a current price of $113.50 per share (as of 8/1/2018) at more than 17x free cash flow with a dividend yield of 3.27%?

Management’s guidance for 2018 included core EPS of $5.70, a 9.0% increase compared to 2017 core EPS of $5.23, $6.0 billion in free cash flow, down 17.7% from $7.3 billion in 2017 due to a discretionary $1.4 billion pension contribution and total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.0 billion consisting of $5.0 billion in dividends, up about 11.8% from $4.5 billion in 2017, and $2.0 billion in share repurchases. Although the free cash flow drop is troubling, that’s probably enough financial engineering to keep the wheels on this trolley a while longer.

All things considered, PEP stock looks fully-valued. If we apply the 21.6 average 2017 core PE to management’s current $5.70 core EPS estimate for 2018, the stock might reasonably sell for about $123.00 per share or about 8.4% higher than the price as of the date of this article, but that equates to a forward 3.02% dividend yield - lower than today’s 3.25% in a rising rate environment and after the most recent increase. It does not seem reasonable to expect multiple expansion at this point. If you’re buying PEP, presumably to ride the financial engineering train, look for a much cheaper entry point, collect the dividends, do your homework and keep your hand hovering above the “Sell” button.

On the other hand, if you own PEP, this is not a simple “Sell” recommendation. It is a warning not to be too complacent. The stock looks fully-valued but will be defensive in a downturn as its returns are relatively recession-proof and largely the result of financial engineering. Since the stock is “all about the dividends” for many long-time holders, if the dividend yield drops below 3.0% in this rising rate environment, it might be time to trim your position. The danger for shareholders is that at some point without revenue growth there will be a re-pricing event, e.g., a really bad revenue quarter, a precipitous decline in interest coverage, etc. and market expectations for the stock price will be reset much lower. With the very mixed results of the first half of 2018 behind us, more depends on each subsequent quarter of 2018.

The mojo is long gone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.