The economy is starting to shift, but investors are still reaching for yield.

The Economy Has Turned - But Risk Appetite Has Not

There is an interesting phenomenon that has been unfolding in the corporate bond market. The bond market is full of information beyond the varying rates of US Treasuries.

Treasury bonds contain some of the most important information as it pertains to the US economy and the global economy so long as the US dollar remains the world reserve currency.

Future inflation expectations, future growth expectations, policy changes from the Federal Reserve and US credit risk can all be discerned from the Treasury market.

The US corporate bond market, among other things, provides critical information on the health of corporations, general market risk, and investor risk appetite.

One of the best measures for the conditions listed above, as well as a very reliable leading indicator of economic activity, is the spread between corporate bond yields and US Treasury yields.

Consistently measuring the spread between "risk-free" US Treasury bond yields and corporate bond yields (across various credit ratings) tells an interesting story about where the US economy is heading after the big Q2 GDP print.

Keep in mind that we are 33% of the way done with Q3 already. The Q2 GDP print was quite strong, putting the economy at 2.8% year over year growth, but the more important question is about the future, not the past.

If a 10-year corporate bond has a yield of 5% and a 10-year Treasury bond has a yield of 3%, the spread will be 2%, because the corporate bond yield is trading 2% above the Treasury yield. As the spread gets larger, either the specific company is perceived to be less healthy, the economy is projected to slow and therefore volatility increase or investors' risk-appetite is diminished. Regardless, wider spreads are negative and tighter spreads are a positive sign, all else equal.

Spreads Are Widening - Or Are They?

Starting with the strongest credit rating, AAA, spreads bottomed around February 2018 when most evidence pointed towards an inflection point in the economy (more on this later).

AAA corporate bond spreads traded roughly 48 basis points above Treasury bonds at the lows, moving up to 62 basis points as of this writing.

Why is the risk premium for the highest quality corporate bonds increasing?

AAA corporate bond spreads were tightening throughout 2016 and 2017, corroborating the global growth rebound.

Just after the start of 2018, that trend changed as did the tragectory of the global growth picture.

US Corporate AAA Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Moving down the spectrum to A-rated corporate bonds, slightly lower quality but still "investment grade", shows a very similar trend. Again, what would be causing the rise in spreads for the highest quality corporate bonds?

US Corporate A Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Moving down the quality spectrum once again to BBB rated corporate bonds shows a widening in spreads over Treasury bonds as well. BBB rated corporate bonds traded an average of 1.15% over Treasury bonds at the beginning of 2018 and have widened out to 1.53%.

BBB rated corporate bonds are at the very bottom of the group still considered to be "investment grade" quality.

It is, therefore, safe to say that corporate bond spreads have widened and changed the trend across the entire investment grade universe, on average.

As outlined above, a widening of corporate bond spreads is not viewed as a positive. Either problems are emerging at the company level or the market is forecasting economic volatility to increase in the coming quarters, thereby requiring a higher risk premium over "risk-free" Treasury bonds.

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

At B rated corporate bonds, we are now into the "highly speculative" class of corporate bonds. Interestingly, the spreads have not widened at all since 2016. In fact, spreads have stayed nearly exactly flat since the middle of 2016.

What would cause higher-quality bonds to decline but riskier bonds to maintain a steady spread over Treasury bonds?

Investors still have a risk-appetite for high yielding assets. Low interest rates around the world have increased demand for high yield assets, despite the risk that may be underneath the surface.

US Corporate B Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Falling into "junk bond" territory, CCC-rated corporate bond spreads have actually tightened since the middle of 2016.

The market is widening the spread for investment grade bonds, but tightening the spread for low-quality bonds, all the way down to "junk bonds".

US Corporate CCC Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

There is less speculation in the "investment-grade" corporate bond market compared to the "junk-bond" market, and thus the signals as it pertains to the economy can be more reliable in the investment grade space.

Investor sentiment, however, can be more accurately judged in the more speculative assets.

Below is a relative performance chart between the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and the SPDR High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

As the spread increases, this signifies that investment grade bonds are performing better than junk bonds and as the spread falls, high yield bonds are performing better than investment grade bonds.

A rising spread signifies trouble ahead while a falling spread typically indicates safety.

Relative Performance (LQD) Vs. (JNK) (HYG): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

It is important to note that the LQD ETF has a duration of 8.4 and JNK has a duration of only 4.4 so there is a little duration risk on the side of LQD that could account for the underperformance.

LQD also has an average bond rating of "A" while JNK has an average rating of "B".

To get an idea of the holdings in both investment grade ETFs and Junk Bond ETFs, below are the top 25 for both LQD and HYG.

LQD contains bonds from companies such as Goldman Sachs (GS), CVS (CVS), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

HYG contains bonds from companies such as Sprint (S), Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Western Digital (WDC).

Holdings of Investment Grade (LQD) and (NYSEARCA:HYG):

Source: iShares, EPB Macro Research

What, other than a persistent risk-appetite in the face of a changing economy, would account for wider spreads for companies such as Apple but a lower spread for Sprint?

Year to date, Junk bonds are outperforming investment grade bonds as the chart below indicates.

(LQD) Vs. (HYG) Year To Date Performance (%): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

For those who question the slowdown in the economy, if the widening investment grade spreads do not suffice, the recent outlook from the Economic Cycle Research Institute provides more color on the pending slowdown: ECRI: "Stealth Slowdown Unfolding". ECRI has perhaps the best forecasting record for the short-term economic cycle.

In the linked video, ECRI outlines the slowdown in consumption growth. Real PCE (consumption growth), reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, accounts for 70% of GDP.

Yes, Q2 GDP growth was strong, but there are many one-off factors that are going into that report.

This slowdown can be clearly seen as 70% of GDP growth is empirically slowing, down to a 4.5 year low.

Real Consumption Growth Year over Year (70% of US GDP): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The slowdown in consumption growth has been well telegraphed by widening investment grade corporate bond spreads. A healthy risk-appetite has caused junk bond spreads to tighten in the face of mounting economic cycle risk.

A long-term chart of investment grade corporate bond spreads shows the reliability of the indicator. The spread does not just forecast recessions, it is more nuanced with corporate bond spreads widening into each economic slowdown. Not every slowdown in the economy turns into a recession but they are critical for managing cross-asset class risk.

US Corporate A Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

On the long-term chart, junk bond spreads look similar to investment grade spreads, as the two are typically moving in the same direction.

The tightening of junk bond spreads is, therefore, quite interesting.

US Corporate CCC Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

70% of the US economy is slowing, with growth in consumption down to a 4.5 year low.

Investment grade corporate bond spreads are notably wider than January 2018, when the S&P 500 (SPY) made an all-time high.

Corporate bond spreads widening is very consistent with slowing consumption growth.

Junk bond spreads continue to tighten and the performance of high yield bonds has been surprisingly strong.

Q2 is likely to be the peak in US GDP growth in year over year terms, at 2.8%.

The corporate bond market is telling us that the economy has hit an inflection point, but risk-appetite has not.

Watching for a confirming signal from the junk bond market will be critical in measuring the remaining innings for this economic cycle.

There is sizeable downside in the high yield bond ETFs. The high yield ETF, HYG, has almost 90% exposure in BB and B credit rating.

(HYG) Credit Composition: Source: YCharts

Over the past 20 years, the average spread for B rated corporate bonds over Treasury yields has roughly 5.57%. Today, a spread of only 3.57% is near the historic lows of 2.36% made in 2007.

A simple reversion to the mean in terms of the spread above treasury yields would result in a 15%-20% decline for ETFs JNK and HYG based on current yields.

US Corporate B Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The spreads in the corporate bond market have an asymmetric risk to the upside.

The economic cycle is starting to turn with the peak in growth likely in the rearview mirror. If the economy does, in fact, follow the trend in consumption growth, and start to materially decelerate, we could see a mean reversion in corporate bond spreads.

Watch for corporate bond spreads to continue widening and for underperformance in more speculative asset classes such as high yield bonds relative to treasury bonds (TLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK