General Electric: I'm Betting On John Flannery

I am going to attempt the daunting task of discussing General Electric (GE), but only at a high level. GE is one of the most complex businesses, possibly on the planet, given its sheer size, numerous segments and the associated moving pieces of each segment. If anyone tells you they have their finger on the pulse of GE then they better be a former star Wall Street industrial analyst (or current one) or a hedge fund analyst with many years under their belt covering industrials. So despite high frequency of GE articles, published per day, on SA and countless other financial sites, I would argue that trying to synthesize GE is akin to trying to drink from a fire hose. It is really, really difficult.

That said, as a value investor, I need to take what I perceive to be calculated risks and bet chips in the pursuit of capital appreciation. Whether or not I'm holding pocket deuces or aces, long GE at $13.29, can only be answered at some point in the future.

So again, I'm not pretending that I fully grasp GE and no question there is an artful element of glass half full required to be long GE, but essentially, I am betting on John Flannery and his turnaround strategy. When I watched his June 26th and lengthy CNBC interview (see here), I liked the subtext of his message.

Now the other advantage of playing in the value sandbox is that a lot of the bad news tends to already be incorporated into the current stock price. Although this too is very much an art. This negative stock price action and sentiment have made GE an embarrassment to own in mutual fund land and as such most buy siders have already dumped their GE shares. Let's face it, when we are talking about a company a market capitalization north of $100 billion, who is and isn't trafficking in GE (in buy side land) drives the stock price.

As you can see and are probably well aware, GE shares have had a big leg down since trading at $32 in late December 2016. With roughly 8.7 billion GE shares outstanding, the $19 points per share haircut means that GE has lost a cool $165 billion in market capitalization value.

In terms of why GE shares dipped from the high $13s, ahead of Q2 2018, to just under $13, post its Q2 numbers, this was largely because FY 2018 cash flow guidance was trimmed.

Back on April 20, 2018, GE guided FY 2018 Adjusted Industrial free cashflow at $6 to $7 billion (see on page 14).

And on last Friday, July 20, 2018, GE re-affirmed FY 2018 Adjusted E.P.S., but trimmed Adjusted Industrial FCF to $6 billion (see here) due to weakness in GE Power.

In terms of Q2 2018, strength in Aviation and Healthcare was overshadowed by weakness in Power.

Source: Q2 2018 slidedeck (pg. 5)

Q2 2018 Conference Call Highlights (see here)

Selling assets ($20 billion), right sizing GE Capital, and $2 billion of cost cutting

We made significant ongoing progress on our tactical priorities. We have now closed the sales of Industrial Solutions and Value-Based Care. We also announced the merger of our Transportation business with Wabtec and our sale of Distributed Power. This essentially completes the announcement or actual closing of our target of $20 billion of dispositions. We moved on this with deliberation but with an eye for value as well. We are materially shrinking the size of GE Capital with planned asset reductions of $25 billion over the next two years. We continue to take out structural costs. We’ve achieved $1.1 billion in cost out through the first six months, and we are on track to exceed our goal of $2 billion. We also announced changes in our operating model that allow us to take out an additional $500 million plus at Corporate by 2020.

Why GE Power Is Struggling

The amount of new natural gas capacity builds, measured in gigawatts, has been weak. So on a global basis, companies were geared to a higher baseline book of business, and when the macro backdrop is so weak, then in turn pricing power and volume is elusive. This is why GE Power has been so much of a drag on earnings results. However, despite GE Power's operating profits down 58% at $421 million, strength in the Aviation ($1.475 billion in profits) and Healthcare ($926 million) segments did a lot of the heavy lifting.

I’ll take you through some of the market highlights on the right. As I said earlier, Power remains challenging. First half trends continue to point to a market less than 30 gigawatts in 2018, which is down from 34 gigawatts last year and 48 gigawatts in 2016. We are planning for the environment to be in this range through 2020.

Industrial margins were down because of GE Power and the ramp up for LEAP shipments (Aviation)

Industrial margins were 10.4% in the second quarter, down 160 basis points. Organically, margins were down 80 basis points in the quarter, but are up 40 basis points for the half on strong cost out. Aviation margins were down 110 basis points on higher LEAP shipments, but are up 110 basis points at the half. We expect Aviation margins will expand in the year. Power margins were down 500 basis points in the quarter, primarily due to lower volume in price. Structural cost reduction remains on track. We reduced cost, an additional $300 million in the second quarter, bringing the total for the first half to $1.1 billion versus our full year target of $2 billion.

However, the second half margin outlook for Aviation looks favorable.

Just shifting to Aviation for a minute. Let me start with -- for the full year, we expect Aviation to have positive margin uplift, and that’s consistent with the 15-plus op margin discussion we’ve had before. But just looking at second quarter in particular, we saw a couple of things here. So, first, sequentially, we had 64 more LEAP engines in second quarter versus first quarter. But if you look at second quarter year-over-year that ramp was really 3 to 4x. So, that was really a significant pull and really impacted margins in the second quarter. When you start to look at the second half, LEAP continues to come down the cost curve. So, while volume continues to ramp up, we’re seeing a nice benefit continuing in terms of the cost piece of it. On the services side, we are seeing some higher turnaround times in our shops, just given the volume ramp and which is resulting in higher shop costs. We saw some of that in the second quarter. The team is taking very specific action on that. And we expect some of that services pressure to continue in the second half, but not at the same level. Remember, we’ve got a very strong spares rate we’re seeing right now, and we expect that to continue. But bottom line is, when you put all that together, we expect full-year margins to go up. But second quarter definitely has some shifting, especially with that year-over-year comparison in LEAP.

Healthcare looks really good

Next, on Healthcare. Orders of $5.3 billion were up 7% and 5% organically. Geographically, organic orders were up 6% in the U.S and 2% in Europe. Emerging market organic orders were up 5% with China up 10%. On a product line basis, Life Sciences orders were up 12% reported and 9% organic with bioprocess strong, up 14% organic. Healthcare Systems orders were up 6% reported and 4% organically. Healthcare revenues of $5 billion grew 6% reported and 4% on an organic basis with Healthcare Systems up 4% and Life Sciences up 5%. Emerging markets continue to be strong, up 10% organically, while developed markets were up 2%. Operating profit of $926 million was up 12% reported and 10% organic, driven by continued volume growth in productivity. Margins expanded 100 basis points in the quarter as material deflation and cost productivity more than offset price pressure. The Healthcare team is making progress on portfolio actions. The sale of the Value-Based Care portfolio of Healthcare Digital to Veritas Capital was completed on July 10th.

Analyst Q&A

Flannery takes a very sober approach to GE Power. They aren't expecting any "V" shaped recovery and they are planning for business to remain challenging. However, this is a long cycle business and natural gas will continue to displace coal, so there is still plenty of future utility generational market share to win over the next decade and beyond. And remember, wind and solar can't be used for baseline power generation as it is intermittent.

Second half might be less bad for Power

My goal was to share a high level overview of GE. Although I did read the conference call (twice) as well as review the results, I have to admit I was reminded just how complex and daunting GE is in terms of synthesizing. In the end, I figured it was better to cover the major moving pieces as opposed to getting lost in the weeds.

Essentially, I am betting on Flannery's turnaround. The combination of strength in Aviation and Healthcare coupled with cost cutting and assets sales should be more than enough to offset GE Power weakness. So I am hanging to our 5% sized position, with a cost basis of $13.29, and patiently waiting for a turnaround to unfold. If/when it does, the stock sentiment should shift and the company may get re-rated higher.

