Aker Solutions: Industry Tailwinds To Trigger Growth And Stock Upside

NCS license awards have accelerated, and there is visibility for sustained growth in contracts.

Strong fundamentals support growth with regional diversification beyond the NCS to add to the order backlog.

Revenue and EBITDA have been improving on a quarterly basis, and the recovery is likely to sustain.

Initiating Coverage

I am initiating coverage on Aker Solutions (OTCPK:AKRYY) with a "Strong Buy" rating and an initial investment horizon of 12-24 months.

This initiating coverage will discuss the company's growth outlook and the industry factors that support sustained growth in the given investment horizon. The focus will also be on the company's healthy credit metrics that potentially support the company's growth momentum.

Aker Solutions is the provider of products, systems and services to the oil & gas industry. The company has presence in over 20 countries with expertise from subsea to surface and from concept to decommissioning.

Aker Solutions trades in the OTC exchange, but for greater trading liquidity, investors can consider exposure to the stock on the Oslo stock exchange where the stock trades with ticker "AKSO".

Aker Solutions has moved higher by 20% for YTD18. However, the stock has consolidated at current levels of NOK55.8 for nearly three months, and I see this consolidation as a good opportunity for fresh exposure.

Fundamentals Support Stock Upside

As oil prices have moved higher and remained firm, there have been positive financial developments across the broad oil & gas industry. Aker Solutions has also seen improved financial performance in the last 2 quarters and that's one of the key factors that have supported stock upside.

Just to put things into perspective, the table below gives some of the key financial metrics for Aker Solutions for the first two quarters of 2018 as compared to the two quarters of 2017.

Source: Company's Reports; Author Calculations

Clearly, there has been a significant improvement in the company's revenue, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin. While this has translated into stock upside in the first half of 2018, a forward-looking analysis will elaborate on why the company's positive momentum is likely to sustain.

Before moving to the forward-looking analysis, I would briefly discuss the company's balance sheet. The reason is to underscore the point that Aker Solutions has ample financial flexibility for strong order intake and execution of the projects.

As of June 2018, Aker Solutions reported total debt of $338 million and a low debt-to-capitalization of 29%. Also, considering annualized EBITDA of $207 million, the company's leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) is low at 1.6.

Aker Solutions reported cash and equivalents of $293 million, and this implies net debt of just $45 million. In addition to the cash buffer, Aker Solutions had $600 million in undrawn credit facility as of 2Q18, and this takes the company's total liquidity buffer to $893 million.

With low leverage, high cash buffer and improving cash flows, Aker Solutions has minimal concerns from a credit perspective and the entire focus in the coming quarters will be on the acquisition of new orders and timely execution.

Order Backlog Points To Better Numbers

From a company specific perspective, the order backlog provides good indication on the growth outlook for the coming quarters. The following points are worth noting:

For 2Q18, the company's order intake was $684 million as compared to an order intake of $360 million as of 2Q17. Clearly, order intakes have surged on improving market conditions, and this points to healthy quarterly numbers ahead. For 1H18, Aker Solutions reported revenue of $1,408 million. The company's remaining order backlog for 2018 is $1,400 million. Even if there are no additional orders, Aker is positioned to close FY18 with potential revenue of $2,800 million. However, the company expects revenue growth of 10% on a y-o-y basis, and considering FY17 revenue of $2,695 million, it is positioned to clock turnover of $2,965 million in FY18. For 2019, Aker Solutions already has an order backlog of $1,692 million, and with robust order intake, I expect FY19 to be much better than FY18. An order intake of $684 million in 2Q18 is an indication of the industry traction, and I will discuss further on the backlog growth later in the coverage.

Order Intake To Remain Robust

The current order backlog clearly points to healthy numbers for the next few quarters. However, the thesis will be incomplete without explaining the factors that will further build the company's order book.

My view is as follows:

The subsea, field designs and services market is recovering and Aker Solutions is one of the first choices in the NCS region. Just to put things into perspective, Aker Solutions secured a LOI for Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 work on April 2018. This is a part of a 10-year engineering agreement between Equinor (EQNR) and Aker. The point I want to make here is that Johan Sverdrup is one of the biggest discoveries in the NCS in the recent past and big projects going to Aker Solutions from major oil & gas players is a statement on its project execution capabilities. The very recent Perenco Contract Extension in Southern North Sea also underscores my point. Aker Solutions, with a strong client base, is well positioned to see accelerated order intake.

According to the company's 1H18 report, Aker Solutions is currently bidding for contracts totaling $6.0 billion. Considering the company's strong industry position, there is strong visibility for order intake in the coming quarters.

In addition, data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy indicates accelerated licenses awarded in 2017 and 2018. This has translated into strong demand for early-phase capabilities.

The key point to note is that project extensions are common starting from concept studies to FEED stage and from FEED to projects. As licensing increases, award of contracts for concept studies will also increase and it provides long-term award visibility.

In addition, the chart below from Norwegian Petroleum Directorate shows that oil & gas production is expected to increase in the next 4-5 years.

With the Norwegian economy largely dependent on the energy sector, the government will continue to award licenses to benefit from higher oil prices. This will be positive for Aker Solutions considering an initial investment horizon of 12-24 months.

In addition to the NCS, I must mention here that Aker Solutions has been awarded order in Africa and Asia Pacific, among others. The chart below gives the company's order backlog in terms of region and Aker Solutions has been expanding beyond Norway.

As global investments in offshore oil & gas segment increase, Aker Solutions is well positioned to diversify in terms of region. This will further help the company's order book growth.

Conclusion

With all these positives from an industry and company perspective, the key risk relates to oil price downside. However, Brent has remained firm above $70 per barrel, and as global economic growth remains stable, I don't see concerns related to any meaningful oil price decline. While OPEC and non-OPEC members are likely to increase production gradually, it will be in sync with demand growth. In addition, geopolitical tension related to Iran is likely to support oil price at higher levels.

Aker Solutions does not have any close peer listed on the Oslo exchange. However, considering the company's growth visibility and strong fundamentals, the stock certainly looks attractive.

In conclusion, Aker Solutions is likely to deliver steady growth in revenue and EBITDA in the coming quarters. With improving industry sentiments, the stock is well positioned for further upside after a 20% rally in YTD18. The stock has been in consolidation zone and fresh exposure can be considered at current levels with an investment horizon of 12-24 months.

Note: All Numbers are in USD converted from NOK at the current exchange rate of 0.12.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.