All That New Technology, Why Doesn't It Boost Productivity Growth?

At a micro level, change is happening and investors can seek out companies with high investments in technology as these tend to have higher gross margins.

We look at three different explanations, not all of which we find convincing.

It seems that we're once again in a Solow Paradox world where we see incredible new tech all around us, apart from the productivity statistics.

Technological progress is one of the main, perhaps the main driver of economic growth. The main avenue to speed it up is through R&D, the results of which then have to be embodied into new production capacity via CapEx.

If we can either increase R&D or CapEx, we might be able to move the economy on a higher growth path and escape some of the constraints of demographics.

This would improve many metrics. Higher productivity growth allows for higher economic growth and higher wage growth without necessarily running into capacity constraints or the Fed worrying about inflation.

They also allow higher top-line and bottom-line growth for companies, so the matter a great deal for investors as well even if there is also a cost side for companies in the form of investment in R&D and CapEx.

However, technological progress is very difficult to measure and not all technological progress is created equal.

Higher US growth?

Some commentators are rejoicing that the US economy has finally moved out of its apparent rut of the post-financial crisis of tepid growth, and is now entering a new, higher growth trajectory.

We have explained the reasons why growth was tepid in the post-financial crisis years in an earlier article (here). In summary, it's mostly private sector deleveraging creating a substantial and persistent output gap which reduced incentives to invest by businesses.

That results in a slower improvements of the capital stock, both in quantity and quality. This reduces the rate of productivity growth:

This matters a great deal as productivity growth plus the growth in the labor force together determine the growth of potential output, essentially determining how fast the economy can grow:

Now, when the economy comes off a prolonged period of below capacity production, that is, when there are plenty of underutilized production factors (like long-term unemployed people), the economy can grow faster than the rate of growth of potential supply.

This is what now seems to be happening under the impulse of tax cuts, although we warned in the linked previous article that one quarter of high growth is far from concluding evidence.

Another reason why rejoicing is premature is that there is little evidence that business investment is increasing significantly, and this is the main avenue for the economy to absorb new technology.

Technology

Here is The Economist, with a rather sobering conclusion:

Economists have precious few hard facts about growth. They know that sustained growth in GDP per person only started in the 18th century. They know that countries can become rich only by growing steadily over long periods. They know that in some fundamental way growth is about using new technologies to become more productive and to uncover new ideas. Beyond that, almost everything is contested.

This relates more about the effect of institutions, only some of which tend to foster growth. This becomes instantly clear when one realizes that some countries are poor and others rich, while in principle they have access to the same technology.

But even within a narrower discussion about the effects of technology there is a lot that is contested. It is for instance surprising to many that all the terrific advances in ICT hasn't led to a concomitant surge in productivity and economic growth.

We had this discussion in the 1990s, when Robert Solow, one of the most important economist in the field of economic growth theory, quipped that ICT is everywhere except in the productivity statistics and this became known as the Solow Paradox.

Now we have a similar wondering, with the advances of the internet and mobile, and all those wonderful SaaS business software platform companies that we have been analyzing in the pages here for instance.

It looks curious that the digitalization of business, powered by stuff like cloud computing, e-commerce, the mobile internet, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things doesn't seem to have any material effect on productivity growth.

Are we in a re-run of the Solow Paradox? Why haven't these increased productivity growth? Several thesis vie for prominence:

They have increased productivity growth, it's a measurement problem.

These are not systemic improvements.

The benefits are yet to come

Measurement problems

We could for instance overestimate inflation, which would lead us to underestimating real economic growth. This might seem funny to those who were riled up in the early days of QE and predicted rapidly accelerating inflation as a consequence of that.

These people argued that the official data actually underestimated the real rate of inflation, a view boosted by stuff like the shadow stats website.

However, that debate died down, as it was always a curious debate as the debate in the 1990s was whether the official inflation statistics overstated inflation.

The Boskin Commission indeed came to that conclusion in 1996, and as a result inflation data were adjusted downwards and real growth figures adjusted upwards, so it isn't terribly likely we're systematically overestimating inflation, at least not by much.

An interesting element of this discussion is the spillover effects of technology, here is Ditrich Vollrath (our emphasis):

we have always failed to capture the true contribution of most technologies. The widespread adoption of refrigeration in the middle of the 20th century was captured in real GDP only through the value of refrigerators bought and sold, but did not take into account the improvements in health this allowed due to less food contamination. It did not take into account the spillover effects — good or bad — that the refrigerator had due to our ability to shop less frequently. In a similar manner, real GDP is not capturing the total effects of modern technology on our ability to communicate more rapidly and is not capturing the spillovers that this has — good or bad — on our communities and families.

Which brings us to the second reason:

Systemic technology

While we marvel at the technological change we see around us, basically most generations since the industrial revolution have done so. What is important is whether the new tech has wider implications, that is, whether it stimulates economy wide changes and boost in productivity.

A useful concept here is the concept of general purpose technology. Here is Robert Gordon, describing one such general purpose technology, electricity:

Within three months in the year 1879 three of the most fundamental "general purpose technologies" were invented that spun off scores of inventions that changed the world. Two of these are well known but the third is not. In October 1879, Thomas Edison created the first working electric light bulb and by 1882 was distributing power by wire to customers in lower Manhattan, a revolution that made possible not only electric light, elevators, high-rise cities, stationary and portable electric power tools, consumer appliances, but also air conditioning that transformed life and work, especially in the American South.

Electricity didn't come in isolation either:

Between 1890 and 1930 the American household became fully "networked," replacing its previous isolation by five types of connections - electricity, gas, telephone, running water, and sewer pipes.

Gordon argues that these general purpose technologies all came at once in a relatively short period, and we've been absorbing the effects until the 1970s (also of later waves like mass transportation), when productivity growth started to slow down.

Another example could be the simple washing machine (or other electro domestic stuff), which liberated women in mass quantities and almost wiped out the jobs of domestic servants in rich countries (which constituted a whopping 8% of workers in the US in 1870 and 10-14% in the UK, according to Ha-Joon Chang in 23 Things They Don't Tell You About Capitalism).

As a consequence, Chang argues that the washing machine has had more impact in the world compared to the internet, even if that's somewhat different than arguing it has boosted productivity or economic growth more.

Gordon argues that there is nothing comparable today in terms of general purpose technology with an economy wide impact. And so far, we have to admit that the productivity statistics are on his side.

It's difficult for us to see the internet, or AI as anything other than general purpose technologies, but this could be partly the result of proximity bias in which one tends to marvel most about things in one's immediate surroundings. We could just have written one article about those marvelous SaaS business software platforms too many.

Still to come?

But a third possibility is that the benefits are yet to come as the new tech spreads to ever larger parts of the economy and businesses learn to get the most from the new technologies.

In a way, this happened the first time around with the advent of the personal computer. It took a while for these to spread to a large enough part of the economy and companies to figure out how to make best use of them (for instance through business process reengineering).

Once enough companies managed to do that, productivity figures indeed started to increase in the second half of the 1990s, as you can see in the graph above.

That productivity boom lasted until 2004 and it's actually not so surprising because the wave of investment in ICT had declined seriously as a result of the dot.com bust, from Gordon:

Business

So we have to look for two things:

On a micro level of individual businesses, spotting advances as a result of the use of new technology.

On a macro level; seeing this spread to more and more companies and sectors.

We'll leave the second point for now and concentrate on the first because that is also very useful knowledge for investors. Here is Marco Cavallo from IDG:

whenever considering a company’s productivity, it possible to observe not only a connection between technology intensity and gross margins but also a strong correlation, which means that technology intensity and gross margins tend to rise and decline together, one as a consequence of the other.

He introduces a useful graph illustrating that in the aftermath of the 2008/9 financial crisis, companies substantially reduced their investment in new technology, with falling gross margins as a result:

But that might now be reversing:

Within most companies around the globe, in every single industry, technology investment is growing faster than revenues and, in many cases, faster than the GDP of any country. It is clear to all companies that technology is vital to to the successful operations of companies and, mainly, to the global economy, but being able to manage technology spending properly within a few years ahead will require an increasingly sophisticated way of looking at the world and at a company’s performance.

So there is hope yet.

Conclusion

While many marvel at the advancement of new technology, we're once again in a Gordon Paradox, as the tech doesn't show up in the productivity statistics.

Of the three explanations offered, we think the third is the most convincing. While we don't exclude the possibility of measurement problems, we find it hard to believe today's tech like the internet (enabling the digitization of business) and AI are anything but systemic, or general purpose technologies which will ultimately have wide ranging effects on the economy and society.

Investors can look on a micro level, at individual businesses and seek out companies with a high level of R&D and/or technology investments, as these tend to have higher margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.