Fortive On Target In The Second Quarter And Doing Yet Another Deal

Fortive is paying a pretty steep price for Accruent, but the real estate/facilities management space is an attractive one as companies increasingly look to monitor and reduce operating costs.

Second quarter results were a little choppy, but the company did fine on an absolute and relative basis overall.

Investors can’t say that Fortive (FTV) management doesn’t deliver on its promises – management at this diversified multi-industrial said they wanted to deploy at least $6 billion into M&A that would skew the company toward more higher-margin recurring revenue, and they have done exactly that. While second quarter earnings were a little choppy, they basically met expectations and the turbulence seen in some of the businesses wasn’t all that different than what comparable multi-industrials like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Dover (DOV) saw in their operations.

On Track In Q2

Fortive’s second earnings were arguably a little messier than usual, but the underlying core trends were basically in keeping with the sector this quarter. Core revenue growth was up “only” about 5% (quoting a couple of sell-siders there), but 5% core growth is not only an acceleration from the prior quarter, but pretty good growth on a relative basis in a quarter where ITW and Dover were in the 3%’s and only a handful of companies have done substantially better than the mid-single-digits.

Professional Instrumentation saw a little more than 3% organic revenue growth, as Instrumentation and Product Realization were both fairly weak, with the former up “low single-digits” and the latter “up slightly”. Weaker electronics markets seemed to hurt Product Relation, but Fluke and Industrial Scientific had better performances. By comparison, ITW’s test and measurement business was up 9% this quarter, while Sensata’s (ST) industrial sensing business outperformed the mid-single-digit growth at Fortive.

Industrial Technologies saw nearly 7% growth. High-single-digit growth at Gilbarco Veeder Root delivered on management’s prior guidance for deferred/delayed orders and seemed to outperform Dover (though Dover didn’t give as much detail about its business). Automation was up a very solid low-double-digits, with Kollmorgen up in the low double-digits on strong robot demand in Europe and China. If anything, Fortive outclassed Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) here this quarter and raised more questions regarding Fanuc’s (OTCPK:FANUY) weaker performance in robots in those geographies this past quarter. Last and not least, Franchise Distribution saw low-single-digit growth (with low-single-digit growth in Matco), and comparable results in auto tool/equipment/aftermarket service space were mixed across ITW, Dover, and Snap-on’s (SNA) reports, with not much in the way of a clear trend.

Fortive did better than most with gross margin, delivering 120bp of improvement in a quarter where year-over-year improvement has been a roughly 50/50 proposition for multi-industrials. Operating income rose 10% (with 80bp of margin shrinkage), while segment income rose 15% and margin expanded by 10bp; Fortive outperformed by a couple of percentage points on the segment margin line, but gave it back at the consolidated operating income line.

A Sizable Deal, And A Sizable Premium Too

Fortive followed its earnings announcement with yet another M&A announcement – the $2 billion acquisition of Accruent. A provider of physical resource management software (serving markets like real estate and facilities management), the 70% skew toward recurring revenue and the strong EBITDA margins (close to 40%) certainly fit the paradigm of what Fortive said it wanted to buy in this recent M&A binge.

Accruent currently generates about half of its revenue through SaaS offerings and, like most software vendors, expects that percentage to increase significantly in the coming years. About 40% of the company’s revenue base is in facility and asset management, with another 30% in lease accounting and project management, and the remainder split between field service management and capital planning.

In somewhat plainer English, Accruent’s products allow companies to better monitor and automate facility and asset maintenance, monitor assets over their lifecycle, automate compliance documentation, integrate and automation leasing information, and improve predictive maintenance and minimize downtime for assets. Accruent also has more specialized versions of these offerings for end-markets like healthcare and cell tower operators. Competitors include SAP’s (SAP) Ariba and IBM (IBM).

Although not the same as what Gordian (Fortive’s earlier acquisition), these offerings are in many ways complementary and point to Fortive taking a big step into facility management (including automation and analytics). Given the size of the non-residential building/facility management sector, that’s a large addressable market opportunity for Fortive and one that still tends to operate with a lot of cobbled-together systems that really don’t work well together and don’t offer simple process automation and reporting.

The “but” is that Fortive paid richly for this deal. Accruent’s high margins and high single-digit revenue growth is nice, but 7.5x 2018 revenue (and 20x EBITDA) is a steep price to pay, even with some opportunities to reduce costs post-close. With software companies with similar growth rates trading closer to 6x, Fortive paid up for this asset and once again loosened its ROIC return target – while Fortive previously targeted a 10% ROIC in Year 3 after a deal, management pushed that to Year 4 for Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) sterilization business, Year 5 for Gordian, and now Year 6 for Accruent.

The Opportunity

I thought Fortive was pricey before this, and I still believe that to be the case, though the implied return from discounted cash flow is at least in the high single-digits and you could make a “you have to pay for quality” argument if you’d like. I like the prospects for Fortive to drive mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth over the long term, but I’m not willing to be completely valuation-insensitive just to own a well-run multi-industrial that is following a path that has proven successful for peers like Roper (ROP).

The Bottom Line

I’m a little worried about Fortive’s loosening up of its M&A return discipline, but there really aren’t many comparable assets to Accruent and as I said, I like the long-term opportunities in facility/real estate management SaaS. Fortive’s somewhat heavier skew toward auto could be a slight risk factor now, but auto capex has remained strong through this quarter and, on balance, I’m not concerned about the end-market exposures here. This remains a name I’d definitely reconsider if/when the valuation is more to my liking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.