Listed Airports News For The Month Of July 2018

A quick tour of airport operators around the world, including discussion of H1 2018 results when available.

This monthly follow-up presents the various news related to the industry and individual names. As a reminder, most investable airport operators can be found on the map below, though we will also cover the likes of Shanghai International Airport, or a few companies such as Vinci that are not pure players but have a significant airport division.

(Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's March 2018 presentation. Note: Macquarie was renamed Sydney Airport Holdings)

Industry news

Air Traffic

IATA (the International Air Transport Association) is yet to release global traffic data for H1 2018. Their latest report, for May 2018, showed a 6.1% increase in global passenger traffic (measured by Revenue Passenger Kilometers) year-on-year. As usual, the highest growth rates were registered in Asia Pacific:

(Source: IATA’s report)

While passenger traffic growth is expected to remain healthy for the rest of the year (though not as strong as in 2017), the industry’s attention is focused on a potential deceleration in freight. The recent slowdown in PMIs in China and Europe could result in lower demand for cargo.

(Source: IATA’s report)

Travel Retail & Online Travel

Before we move on to our review of individual airport operators, let me bring to the readers’ attention some interesting articles that were published here on Seeking Alpha in July. The subsectors covered rely on the same macro trends that underpin the growth of airport operators.The first one is travel retail, which is directly related to airports. Airport operators usually manage their commercial properties in the same way as REITs. They rent out the retail space (such as duty-free areas) to airport retailers.

SA author Ben Comston wrote about the travel retail sector, and Swiss midcap Dufry (OTCPK:DUFRY) specifically, in this article. Companies engaged in airport retail include:

Source: Dufry Investor Presentation (quoted by Ben Comston)

The field is competitive, and not all of the companies listed above are pure players. Some of these names are definitely worth a look, and for anyone interested in airports, Ben’s article will be a great introduction to the travel retail side of the business.

It is worth noting that, even though most airport operators rent out their retail space, a few of them have the critical mass to handle their retail sales themselves, such as Vinci in Portugal. Another recent article, by Joseph Harry, presents the retail strategy of Zurich Airport (OTC:FLGZY).

The second area that could be of interest to readers is online travel. DTF Capital shared two articles on the topic: one is an overview of the sector, and the other one is an analysis specific to Yatra (YTRA), an Indian agency. Being aware of travel habits in emerging countries is clearly something desirable for airport investors.

Company-specific news

Latin America

Corporación América Airports (CAAP)

What a difference a month makes. Back in June, the shares of CAAP were a casualty of the sell-off in Argentine equities. The price of the NYSE-listed shares reached a low of $8.14, less than half the IPO price in February. Fast forward a few weeks, and the shares have rebounded to $11 per share.

CAAP data by YCharts

As seen on the chart above, this had more to do with the company’s news flow than with the slightly improving sentiment around Argentine stocks. First, the June traffic numbers were reasonably strong, though the depreciation of the peso weighed on Argentina's outbound international traffic.

Then, there was the announcement of two business agreements with the Investment Corporation of Dubai (NYSE:ICD). The first agreement saw CAAP sell a 25% stake in its Italian subsidiary Corporación America Italia S.p.A. The second agreement will see CAAP and ICD join forces in potential future developments:

CAAP and ICD have also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to jointly pursue new opportunities in the airport sector in Italy, Eastern Europe (exc. Russia) and the Middle East. The MOU aims to build upon CAAP’s management capabilities and deep knowledge of the airport industry as well as ICD´s unique access to financing and the capital markets. (Source: company's press release)

I agree with the market that these moves will benefit CAAP. Italy is a mature market and it makes sense to monetize part of the concessions to help finance capex in growth areas such as South America. Then, having a partner with the financial clout of Dubai will give CAAP much more firepower when renewing concessions or bidding for new ones. The IPO in February did not raise as much capital as expected, so being able to strengthen its financial capabilities is a clear positive for CAAP.

Mexican Airports

Mexican equities and the peso have been rallying since the election of Andres Manuel López Obrador. The inauguration will happen in December, and for now, investors are giving Mr López Obrador the benefit of the doubt. There is also a sense that NAFTA renegotiations will not be that damaging to the Mexican economy after all.

It makes sense for investors to refer to various analyses of the country’s situation HERE. But whatever political moves Mr Obrador makes, they are unlikely to derail the long-term bull case for Mexican airports.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR)

Things are looking up for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. The past 12 months have not been kind to the company which saw its Puerto Rico operations disrupted by hurricane Maria last fall, and some strikes and fleet repositioning weigh on its newly-acquired Colombian assets. These short-term headwinds are starting to subside, and the underlying strength of the business remains intact. Traffic data for June showed that the recovery in San Juan is well underway.

Colombia's figures were still lagging 2017, but this too should improve as there were specific, short-term, reasons for the weakness. SA contributor Ian Bezek shared his first-hand knowledge of the situation in Colombia in the comment section of our June review:

Colombia is fine. Specific events (long duration Avianca strike and VivaColombia fleet repositioning) led to an apparent slowdown that isn't in line with the economy. Easy month over month gains coming up later this fall against especially weak 2017 figures.

A big thanks to Ian for his continued participation in discussions on airports. And to all readers, please don’t hesitate to bring your own perspective to the comments. It would be great if these monthly reviews became the platform where everyone can share their insights or ask questions on listed airports.

Back to ASR, the company also released their Q2 2018 financial results. One interesting feature of the report is the way the company was able to increase revenues per passenger in Q2:

During the period, and on a stand-alone basis, commercial revenues per passenger increased 10.4% in Mexico, 22.2% in Puerto Rico and 49.9% in Colombia. (Source: company's press release)

The shares have rallied, but they probably have more room to run if the next traffic reports shows a continued recovery, coupled with a favorable base effect from 2017.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

OMAB too had strong numbers to report, be it their June traffic (up 9.1% from 2017) or their Q2 earnings. The recent developments were analyzed by SA contributor Stephen Simpson in this article.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's stock had been the most resilient in the turbulent months leading to the Mexican election, but its performance has been more muted than its peers’ since then. Traffic growth shows no signs of abating but decreasing margins in Q2 2018 did not go down well with investors.

I expect the company to better absorb costs going forward, helped by the continued strength in traffic, and investors should not worry too much about a slightly disappointing quarterly performance.

Also of note, the company is considering an expansion to its successful Cross Border Xpress in Tijuana.

Europe

Vinci (OTCPK:VCISY, OTCPK:VCISF)

The lights are all green for Vinci’s airport division. Passenger traffic showed healthy growth rates in H1:

(Source: Vinci's H1 2018 results presentation)

The rise in Portugal comes on the back of already strong years 2016 and 2017 as the country becomes increasingly popular among tourists. With such an influx of travellers, the country’s infrastructure is becoming saturated. Some experts consider that capacity constraints are depriving Lisbon of another 1 million visitors per year.

As a result, Vinci and the Portuguese government have been discussing the possibility of a new airport for Lisbon. Vinci’s local subsidiary ANA is obviously in a strong position to build and operate the potential new airport, even though the conditions will be scrutinized by politicians wary of Vinci's stranglehold.

Aéroports de Paris (OTCPK:ARRPY, OTCPK:AEOXF)

While June was dominated by the impending full privatization, there were no particular developments on that front in July. It looks like the sale of the government’s stake will take place in Q2 2019.

As far as operations are concerned, traffic has been rising steadily. Investors can find the company’s Q2 results presentation HERE. The presentation also touches on the main provisions of the draft bill related to the upcoming privatization:

« PACTE » DRAFT BILL (ART. 44 to 50). Source: ADP's Q2 results presentation.

AENA (OTCPK:ANYYY, OTCPK:ANNSF)

June traffic numbers showed a 5.1% increase in passenger traffic at the Spanish airports, slightly lower than the +6.8% YTD average. Luton’s airport in the UK was up 2.5% as of the end of June.

(Source: AENA's H1 2018 results presentation)

The company’s H1 2018 financial performance was good with most metrics improving (see link above). However, the share price remains weak, due in part to the uncertainty created by the inauguration of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez as Prime Minister. During the campaign, Sánchez had been critical of AENA’s 2018-2021 strategic plan, and had questioned the dividend policy.

Meanwhile, Aena has been working on real estate developments on land it owns around the Madrid and Barcelona airports. In Madrid’s Barajas airport, Aena and its parent company Enaire will be moving their headquarters to a new business park, in which they plan to attract, among others, the likes of Iberia, Indra and Globalia.

Frankfurt Airport AG (OTCPK:FPRUY, OTCPK:FPRUF)

Frankfurt Airport (Fraport) is yet to disclose its H1 2018 results, with the release scheduled for August 8.

Based on the group’s latest traffic figures (up 9.8% in June 2018 compared to June 2017), the top line should not disappoint. Investors can find some details and comments from the company HERE.

Flughafen Zuerich AG (OTC:FLGZY)

The latest traffic report, for June 2018, shows an increase of 6.1% in passenger traffic compared to the same month in 2017.

As with Frankfurt Airport AG, the H1 2018 have not yet been released.

Other European airport operators include: Flughafen Wien AG (OTC:FGWLF), Atlantia SPA ADR (OTCPK:ATASY, OTCPK:ATASF)

Australasia

Auckland International Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY)

Auckland was the stage of a few recent exchanges in the traditional debate between airlines and airports. In this case, Air New Zealand criticized Auckland International Airport for its monopolistic position resulting in what the airline considers as excessive charges. Air New Zealand’s spokesman argued that the Commerce Commission should increase the regulation on the airport:

“There are only two ways to make a monopoly asset owner respond to their consumers: either the threat of regulation or the threat of competition.” As there is no “credible threat” of competition for the airport, regulation is the “only realistic way to make airports respond to their consumers,” Small says. (Source: interest.co.nz)

The Airports Association Chief Executive Kevin Ward of course begged to differ:

“At Auckland Airport, it’s little more than a cup of coffee that the airport charges onto the airline per passenger.” (Source: interest.co.nz)

Auckland Airport has significant government ownership, which should insulate it from major changes as the local Auckland Council in particular owns 22% and gets significant revenue from the airport.

On the passenger traffic front, growth was moderate in June:

Auckland Airport experienced total passenger growth of 2.3% in June 2018. International passengers (excl. Transits) were up 1.9%, with growth impacted by the absence this year of the British & Irish Lions rugby tour that took place in June 2017 and Emirates exit from the Tasman. Domestic passengers grew by 3.8%, driven by additional capacity, mainly on the Auckland to Queenstown (up 11.5%) and Auckland to Dunedin (up 13.4%) routes. (Source: company's monthly report)

Auckland’s financial year end is June; the FY 2018 results will be released on August 23.

Meanwhile, the company’s redevelopment works are progressing, and July saw the completion of the international terminal Pier B extension.

Sydney Airport Holdings (OTC:SYDDF)

The shares came under a bit of pressure in July, as Australia’s Productivity Commission launched an inquiry into the economic regulation at Australian airports. The traffic report for June 2018 showed moderate growth.

H1 2018 earnings will be released on August 22.

Asia

There was more than just emerging market weakness behind the slide in the share price of some Chinese airports in June. In fact, there were also some adverse regulatory changes regarding airport fees, which are explained in this analysis of Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHY, OTCPK:BJCHF) by DBS. A big thanks to reader Long-MO for spotting the news and sharing it in the comments section of the June review.

In addition to BCIA, two other airports will see a shortfall in revenue as a result of this change, namely Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co Ltd (600004:CH) and HNA Infrastructure Co Ltd (OTCPK:HMCTF, operator of the Hainan airport). Shanghai International Airport (600009:CH), which was not a beneficiary of the earlier policy, is unaffected by the news and its shares continued to perform well.

Other Asian Airports include: Airports of Thailand (OTCPK:AIPUY, OTCPK:AIPUF), Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD (OTC:MYPRY, OTC:MYPRF).

Conclusion

Highlights for the month were:

Things looking up for Latin American airports.

Steady performance from European operators.

Regulatory aspects: controversy in Australia, New Zealand; changes in China.

