Bitcoin Vs. Gold Revisited

Back in late 2016, I wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha entitled, Bitcoin Might Be A Better Investment Than Gold. At the time, the price of gold was trading at $1172.80 per ounce, and Bitcoin was at $741.25. In that piece I wrote, "I continue to believe that gold will struggle and Bitcoin will move higher as the world will reject low interest rate central bank policies of recent years and embrace technology." While I was correct in my call, I never imagined that Bitcoin would trade to over $19,000, or even the $7,646.54 level which is the level it was trading at on August 1. Meanwhile, I am not all that surprised that gold at the $1215.80 level on the first trading day of August 2018 is $43 higher since Seeking Alpha published that piece.

It's been a wild ride for Bitcoin and its digital currency brethren, while gold has not done all that much. Since last December, the yellow metal has traded from lows of around $1210.70 to highs of $1365.40 per ounce, a range of $154.70. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's range has been from $5848.26 to $19,086.64, or $13,238.38. The width of the range in the cryptocurrency was equal to almost eleven ounces of gold, and today, at the $7,646.54 level, it costs 6.29 ounces of gold to purchase a Bitcoin. It is hard to believe that in November 2016, the digital currency was at a $431.55 discount to the price of the yellow metal.

A bad year for gold through July

Gold started off 2018 with a rally. The price of the yellow metal rose above its December 2017 low at $1236.50 and hit a high of $1365.40 in late January. The high was just $12.10 below the level of critical technical resistance at the July 2016 post-Brexit peak of $1377.50.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, after a correction to lows of $1303.60 in late February and early March, the yellow metal climbed back to the precise level it had traded in late January in early April. However, the peak at $1365.40 created a double-top in the gold market leading to a far more severe correction. Gold broke a bullish trading pattern of higher lows that had been in place since December 2015 when the price declined below the late 2017 low of $1236.50 in July. The precious metal fell to $1210.70, and at the beginning of August, the price was trading around the $1215.80 level on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Gold opened at $1305.30 on the first trading session of 2018, and on the first day of August, it was almost $90 or 6.9% lower for the year. Moreover, gold was trading at below the December 2017 bottom of $1236.50 which now stands as technical resistance for the yellow metal.

A worse year for Bitcoin

Gold's 6.2% decline in 2018 pales in comparison to the price action in Bitcoin. On January 1, 2018, the price of Bitcoin was at $13,412.44, almost $5,675 below its December high. However, the price of the digital currency has had a rough time throughout this year.

Source: Coindesk

As the chart illustrates, the price of the cryptocurrency fell to a low of $5,848.26 in late June but recovered to $7,646.54 on the first trading day of August, a drop of 43% so far in 2018.

Meanwhile, even though Bitcoin's bearish price action in 2018 blew away gold's decline, and the crypto underperformed the yellow metal through the first seven months of this year, the return on Bitcoin since late November 2016 has been spectacular. While gold moved from $1172.80 to $1215.8 an increase of 3.7%, Bitcoin has appreciated from $741.25 to $7,646.54, more than ten-fold. However, for those who bought Bitcoin in late 2017, the price action over the past seven months has been nothing short of a disaster.

Two means of exchange with different target audiences

Gold and Bitcoin have one thing in common, but another puts each asset at opposite ends of the investment spectrum. Gold and Bitcoin are both means of exchange that transcend borders which puts the precious metal and the digital currency in the same boat. At the same time, both assets have a unique appeal to people around the world who would rather put their trust in the value of gold or Bitcoin rather than in the central banks, monetary authorities or governments that stand behind fiat currencies. The fact that both have seen their prices decline in 2018 is a sign that the trend towards globalism may have hit a bit of a speedbump in 2018.

Meanwhile, the target audience of gold and Bitcoin is what puts each diametrically opposed to each other. Gold is the oldest form of currency or hard money in history as it predates all fiat currencies that are legal tender around the world. Gold dates back to ancient civilizations and has survived as an asset that humans believe has tremendous intrinsic value. Bitcoin is a baby as it began trading with a value of six cents in 2010. Moreover, Bitcoin appeals to those who are children of the current age of rapidly advancing technology while gold is a financial and investment vehicle that has value because of its long history. While there are always exceptions, Bitcoin is new-school while gold is old-school.

The vast majority of gold bugs view Bitcoin, and the other digital currencies as dangerous and volatile assets whose value could evaporate in the blink of an eye or holdings could disappear via a simple computer hack job. Those devoted to the digital currency world often look at gold as a barbarous relic of the past. Gold is a mainstream asset while Bitcoin is struggling to gain acceptance. At the end of July, Bitcoin suffered another setback when the SEC denied the Winklevoss Twin's second attempt to bring a Bitcoin ETF product to market. The regulator claimed that the underlying market is too susceptible to market manipulation making regulation of any derivate products more than a challenge.

Bitcoin and gold are both global instruments, but gold continues to have the upper hand because it plays a significant role in the global financial system.

When will central banks go digital?

Perhaps the most substantial validation of gold as a monetary asset and store of value is that central banks, monetary authorities, and governments around the world hold the yellow metal as part of their foreign exchange reserves. In 2018, as in recent years, central banks have been net buyers of the precious metal to add to their reserves. Both China and Russia have been the most significant buyers of gold as they have accumulated the yellow metal via stockpiling domestic production in addition to making purchases on the international market. Over recent months, Russia had been selling U.S. government debt securities and buying gold with the proceeds of the sales.

The idea of digital currencies and the blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) that is the child of Bitcoin has captured the world of business on both governmental and private levels. Supranational institutions have validated blockchain through their reports and statement. Digital currencies themselves remain a small asset class. As of August 1, the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency world of 1722 different tokens as at just under $270 billion, down from over $800 billion in late 2017. Bitcoin owns the lion's share of the asset class with a market cap of $132.174 billion.

According to the World Gold Council, around 190,040 tons of gold has been mined throughout history which amounts to around 6.11 billion ounces of the yellow metal. At $1215.8 per ounce, the market cap of gold is around the $7.43 trillion level, around 27.5 times the current value of all digital currencies. Some devotees of Bitcoin will say that that difference is the reason the digital currency could rise to over $200,000, and that is as crazy as saying it would go to $19,000 from under $750 in November 2016.

I believe that central banks will eventually go digital and accept the technology and means of exchange that mirrors Bitcoin and its digital cousins. However, it is likely the supranational institutions like the BIS and IMF, and central banks like the Fed, ECB, BOJ, Bank of China, and others around the world will roll out a digital dollar, euro, yen, and other government-controlled digital currencies that would allow them to keep control. And, it may be another rally in the cryptocurrency asset class that forces the hands of the central banks to introduce alternatives that can compete and surpass Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other over 1730 other tokens. If I have learned anything over the course of my life, it is to never discount the impact of a disruptive technology as it tends to become the status quo very quickly.

Gold continues to capture the human condition

Gold's role in the world is a function of thousands of years of history as a store of value and symbol of wealth. Both nations and individuals had embraced gold long before we all arrived on this planet and the odds favor that it will continue to play a significant role in international finance long after we are gone. Aside from a discovery of a mother-lode of gold on some other planet that impacts supply and demand fundamentals, gold provided both a historical link to the past to the future. While we can buy and hold gold during our lifetimes, we really only borrow the yellow metal as it has outlived every human being in history who coveted and hoarded the metal. The precious metal has also outlasted governments as it winds up moving from one central power to another throughout history.

In November 2016, it cost 0.632 ounces of gold to buy a single Bitcoin. As of August 1, the price moved higher to 6.29 ounces of the precious metal. The trend is your friend in markets, and since November 2016 Bitcoin's performance has blown gold away. The price relationship between the two assets is likely to be highly volatile. Time will tell if it is a case of the fable of the tortoise and the hare where gold starts catching up with Bitcoin as the prices of both assets move higher or lower, or if the trend continues as technology overwhelms history.

Trading Bitcoin remains a difficult exercise. The most direct route for trading or investing in Bitcoin remains via the online coin exchanges. Both the CBOE and the CME offer futures contracts in the digital currency. While the world will have to wait for a potential Bitcoin ETF from the Winklevoss Twins after last week's denial by the SEC, some market participants continue to use the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) for short-term trades.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, GBTC has a reasonable short-term correlation with the price action in Bitcoin. The trust has a market cap of $1.775 billion and trades an average of over 2.6 million shares each day.

When it comes to gold, there is a myriad of gold products available to investors and traders from physical accounts to futures, futures options, equities, and leveraged and unleveraged ETF and ETN products.

Technology has triumphed when looking at the performance of gold and Bitcoin since late 2016. However, the debate is likely to continue, and the relationship between old and new will be highly volatile throughout the rest of 2018 and beyond.

