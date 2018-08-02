Technically Speaking For August 1

Whither China? According to an NY Times article, a law professor has written a rare public rebuke against Premiere Xi. You may recall that Xi has expertly consolidated power and is now one of the most powerful leaders in the world. Will the "slowing" economy, a recent vaccine scandal, and trade issues hurt the Premiere? In the short-run, maybe, but not in the long run. Tales of the Chinese growth slowdown are over-stated:

Those are remarkably steady levels of growth (in all honestly, I've always been a bit suspicious of this very stable performance). The latest Markit manufacturing numbers are weaker; they decreased .2 to 50.8. Output and new orders were at their lowest level in 8 months and export orders were at a 25-month low. But they're still in expansion territory:

Yes, debt is at high levels. But the FT has been writing about this for what seems like forever, yet the Chinese economy continues to move forward.

The Chinese ETF FXI is near its lowest level in a year:

Prices hit a high in the lower 50s at the end of January. They fell in sympathy with the broader US sell-off, which was followed by a sideways consolidation above the 200-day EMA during the spring. Prices fell below the 200-day EMA in mid-June as the US-China conflict picked-up steam. On an absolute basis, prices have dropped a little of 20% over the last 12-months.

Is this the "End of Tech?" Ever since Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) missed its latest earnings numbers, it seems as though the market has been waiting for the other shoe to drop. This is only natural; tech stocks - especially the FAANG issues - have been leading the market higher for most of this expansion. But the talk of their demise is, like the China story, a bit premature.

Yes, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Facebook are down sharply. But Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are doing just fine.

The tech ETF XLK is at support:

Prices fell to the trendline that connects three (now four) lows from its spring rally while the MACD has given a clear sell signal.

But the sector is still in positive territory for the last month:

Yes, it's in the middle of the pack, but that doesn't mean that the positive reading is any less valuable.

And earnings are doing well:

Yet there is something deeply incongruous at the heart of the supposed "techlash": It is not really making a huge dent in the tech giants' financial performance. Over the last two weeks, each of the five reported earnings that were brimming with mostly fantastic news for its investors. Amazon, which has long conditioned shareholders to expect a lot of growth but not much earnings, reported a record profit. Microsoft and Google's parent company, Alphabet, both handily beat Wall Street's projections. On Tuesday, so did Apple; if its price jumps as a result, it could become the first company to reach a market valuation of more than $1 trillion.

Turning to the SPY's chart, we see that prices are at a crossroads of sorts:

There was a short-term rally that lasted for most of July. Prices broke support a few days ago. But the sell-off wasn't severe. The MACD has given a short-term sell signal. Prices are looking for support either at the EMAs or prices levels in the upper-70s (the green line).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.