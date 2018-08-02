This Healthcare REIT Can 'Take A Licking And Keep On Ticking'

I am reaffirming my BUY recommendation, as I consider VTR to be one of the best REITs to purchase today.

Instead, I am writing on “my favorite” healthcare REIT, the one that can take a licking and keep on ticking.

One of the great things about covering REITs is that I get to cover commercial real estate all over the universe.

That means, I cover practically every property sector and sub-sector in order to evaluate the very best stocks to own. Over the years, I have become fixated on the property sectors that are the most durable. In order to gain a competitive advantage as an analyst, and help investors sleep well at night, I focus almost exclusively on the most durable companies.

Durability: able to exist for a long time without significant deterioration in quality or value.

When I reflect on the last recession (it has only been 10 years), I have come to the realization that durability is critically important and should be considered a pivotal part of any intelligent REIT portfolio. In 2008, most all REITs suffered from one of the most difficult periods (as many know, I was a developer before the crash) and the companies that performed the best were healthcare related.

As you can see all of these healthcare REITs (listed above) managed to survive the Great Recession without cutting their dividend. That’s not only impressive, but this chart provides a good picture of the health of the healthcare sector and the durability characteristics that help me sleep well at night.

Just a few days ago I wrote an article on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and there is no debate that the skilled nursing sector is experiencing pressure. Some investors have avoided that category all together, and even though I remain bullish, I am maintaining cautious optimism.

In my newsletter (being published today), I provide details on the demographic drivers for skilled nursing. While many operators have experienced angst, the demographics provide a strong catalyst as the “silver wave” of the over 75 population will experience a net gain of 70 million individuals between 2020 and 2035.

Nonetheless, I am not here today to debate skilled nursing, as I am sure many of you are thinking I was writing on Omega (again) or Sabra Healthcare (SBRA). Nope, not today.

Photo Source

The Story of Ventas

“Takes a Licking and keeps on Ticking" is a well-recognized campaign in advertising history. Timex watch commercials included high-divers, water skiers, a dolphin, dishwashers, jackhammers, paint mixers and the propeller of an outboard motor, all torturing a Timex watch.

Despite resistance from jewelers because of the low 50% markup, consumer demand increased and new distribution channels were opened including department stores, cigar stands, drug stores and a host of other mass market outlets

By 1962, the Timex brand held the number one market share position in the US where one out of every three watches sold was a Timex. Foreign markets were added with company sales offices in Canada, Mexico, France, Great Britain, Germany and Portugal as well as with distributors in about twenty other countries. Plants were built in the United States, Europe, and Asia

In recognition of the Timex brand's worldwide success, United States Time Corporation was renamed Timex Corporation on 1 July 1969. Source: Wikipedia

Now that I have provided credit to the brand that was established by its successful slogan – “takes a licking and keeps on ticking” – let’s move onto the REIT that enjoys a similar “time tested” and highly durable brand identity.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is a diversified healthcare REIT that has deliberately constructed a portfolio of more than 1,200 assets. The company focuses on high-quality real estate that is well-located in attractive markets with high barriers to entry.

VTR partners with the top operators in each asset class that are leaders in their sectors and are well-positioned for growth. The properties are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As illustrated below, VTR has a balanced portfolio mix that includes Senior Housing (62%), Medical Office (20%), IRFs/LTAC’s (2%), Life Science (7%), Health Systems (5%), and Skilled Nursing (1%)

VTR is considered a diversified healthcare REIT that makes investments in most every healthcare property sector. However, in 2015, the company decided to de-emphasize skilled nursing facilities (or SNFs), and opted to spin off a majority of these "higher risk" properties to Care Capital Properties (now owned by Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA)).

By spinning most of the skilled nursing properties (to CCP) and selling ~$700 million SNF of properties to Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) (at a very favorable cash rent yield to Ventas of 7%), VTR has made smart divestitures that have allowed the diversified healthcare REIT to further differentiate its excellent portfolio mix.

Concerns over structural headwinds in skilled nursing have continued to plague the operators' rent coverage and lead to lower valuations (i.e., OHI and SBRA). By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, VTR orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators.

As a result of 2016 activities and the 2015 spin-off of most of the skilled nursing properties, VTR has created an industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model, and tenant.

One of the key differentiators for VTR is that the company has been able to successfully build a strategy founded on solid strategic vision, foresight and innovation, proactive capital allocation decisions, rigorous execution and a stable expert team. Accordingly, the company is to deliver sustained excellence through cycles for two decades.

Senior Housing (62%)

As noted above, VTR has a highly diversified business model that consists of the industry's top care providers. The company's investments across the healthcare real estate spectrum provide sustainable, growing cash flow during strong economic cycles and resilience during downturns.

VTR's deliberately constructed mix of businesses is the foundation of VTR's enterprise strength and reliability. VTR's high-quality senior housing operating (or SHOP) communities comprise about 29% of NOI, part of the company's balanced, productive portfolio of senior housing and healthcare assets.

In the second quarter, total national starts were 5344 units, which was less than half to start at the construction peak in 2015. If this trend continues, it should overtime reverse the current supply demand in balance in VTR’s favor.

VTR’s SHOP NOI performed in line with expectations in Q2-18, with cash NOI lower versus prior year by 3.1%. The year-over-year occupancy gap in SHOP improved in Q2-18, SHOP occupancy of 87% was 120 basis points below Q2-17, an improvement from an occupancy gap of my -160 basis points in the first quarter of 2018.

SHOP same-store NOI is now expected to range from -1 to -3%, up from previous guidance of -1% to -4%, with the range dictated by the pacing impact of new deliveries.

Moving on the triple-net, VTR grew overall same-store cash NOI by an 4.9% in Q2-18, in place lease escalations as well as $2.5 million in cash fees received from the Brookdale lease extension, contributed to this increase. The trailing 12-month EBITDAR coverage in the triple-net same-store Seniors Housing portfolio held steady at 1.2x through Q1-18 (the latest available reporting period).

In VTR’s triple-net IRF and LTAC portfolio, cash flow coverage was 1.4x as expected. VTR expects LTAC to generate improving results in 2018 with operational strategies mitigating LTAC criteria, further supported by the focus in financial strength of the newly private Kindred Healthcare.

Also remember that at the end of Q1-18, VTR announced that its senior housing triple net portfolio was improving by extending out its maturity profile. Specifically, VTR reached a mutually beneficial deal with Brookdale, a long-standing tenant (and the nation’s largest senior living operator) to combine and extend all of the Brookdale assets into one guaranteed master lease.

Essentially, this new deal eliminates mid-term rollover for the Brookdale leases, by extending the terms out to 2025. This provides more clarity for VTR investors and also gives Brookdale enhanced cash flow (VTR provided an average of $6 million in annual rent credit to Brookdale in each of the remaining years of the lease).

The new agreement includes the ability to sell up to 15% of the Brookdale assets to improve portfolio quality, reduced leased assets at Brookdale, and further diversify the VTR portfolio. Lease term is critical to the Net Lease investing business model, and this restructuring validates the innovative risk management practices of the VTR executive team.

Office 27% (Life Science 7% & MOB 20%)

The variable office reporting segment, which comprises 27% of VTR’s portfolio, increased same-store cash NOI by 1.4% in Q2-18. The university-based life science assets grew same-store cash NOI by 4.4%. Occupancy levels are exceptional at over 97%. Meanwhile, rents in Q2-18 were up by 4.2% versus prior year in the same-store pool.

The medical office business generated roughly 20% of NOI as MOB same-store NOI grew by 60 basis points. Tenant retention was an excellent 85%, while in place lease escalators approximated 3%. VTR expects NOI to accelerate in Q2-18 and continue to forecast 1.5% to 2.5% full year increase from the same-store medical office portfolio.

VTR continues expanding its university-based life science and innovation business, which now generates $134 million in annualized NOI. Two projects opened this year and two other ground up developments at Penn U. and Brown are moving toward completion. These projects are showing strong leasing trends and VTR will begin to see the NOI benefit from these projects in coming periods.

VTR has a robust pipeline of high quality investment opportunities with leading research institutions that should enable the company to continue to expand this business, which has already grown by 40% since inception and remains VYT’s number one capital allocation priority.

VTR continues to invest in completion of its trophy Medical Office Building adjacent to AA rated Sutter Health’s new $2 billion hospital in Downtown, San Francisco which is expected to open in 2019. Leasing activity is strong and VTR moved from 52% to 82% pre-leasing in Q2-18. As VTR’s CEO explains on the recent earnings call,

In this environment, we are allocating our time and resources to value creating investments where we have a competitive advantage, deep relationship, or proprietary strategic insight.

Health Systems 5% and Post-Acute 4%

Ardent (VTR’s “health systems” platform) continues to thrive and perform exceptionally well. Ardent delivered terrific results in 2017, leading the path across top and bottom line metrics and enabling strong and stable rent coverage of 3x.

In 2018, Ardent is focused on integrating the East Texas Medical Center into peak acquisitions, rolling out a new IT system across this platform, refinancing its debt structure and driving results.

Ardent has grown significantly and is now the third largest for-profit healthcare system in the US. Ardent is expected to generate over $4 billion in revenue from its operation of 31 hospitals in seven states, with 40% average market share.

A unique opportunity arose in Q2-18 in connection with Ardent's successful $1.5 billion recapitalization. In completing its strategic recapitalization in June, Ardent improved its cash flow by reducing its owing cost of debt and streamlined its capital structure. VTR supported Ardent and made an investment with good risk adjusted returns by buying $200 million dollars of its bonds at a 10% yield.

As noted above, in skilled nursing triple net, which represents only 1% of VTR’s NOI, VTR experienced a continued decline in Genesis's (GEN) performance given ongoing industry SNF headwinds.

Rhino-Tested Balance Sheet

In addition to understanding various property sectors, my job as an analyst is to understand balance sheets. Within the healthcare REIT sector, VTR has the absolutely best balance sheet.

In Q2-18 VTR received over $1.2 billion in proceeds from divesting of profitable investments year-to-date, and in the latest quarter reported $36 million in gains from asset sales totaling $137 million.

VTR is ahead of its initial expectations after a productive first half of the year. The best-in-class healthcare REIT has executed on its strategic priorities of recycling capital from profitable and well-structured investments, and improved its financial strength and liquidity.

VTR also recently extended its $900 million term loan at improved pricing. As a result, VTR has already refinanced or repaid $2.5 billion in debt so far this year resulting in the best credit profile in the healthcare REIT sector.

This outstanding balance sheet and liquidity position enables VTR to continue to invest in future growth. VTR’s net debt to EBITDA ratio now stands at an excellent 5.3x and debt to assets is also robust at 36%.

VTR’s maturity profile and duration of debt is also terrific with less than $1.4 billion in maturing debt through 2020-2021. The duration was further extended recently through the above-referenced renewal of $900 million in bank term loans with better pricing in a longer term that exceeds five years.

Ventas has substantial dry powder ($3.1 B on the credit facility) and continued de-leveraging puts the company in an enviable position to grow its cash flow and pounce on opportunities when they arise. VTR continues to invest in future growth through development and redevelopment, focusing on medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, and highly selective senior housing projects.

I’m no credit analyst, but as far as I’m concerned, VTR looks like an A-rated REIT. If you consider the other A-rated REITs, VTR’s metrics are in-line (with them). Specifically, and as I referenced at the outset, healthcare REITs performed favorably during the last recession, while many of the apartment REITs didn’t. Most all apartment REITs generated negative NOI growth, while Ventas was able to keep moving the needle.

So now then, I made the case that VTR is battle-tested and has proved that it can “take a licking and keep on ticking”.

Ventas Has All Of The Right Arrows In The Quiver

Now let’s highlight Q2-18’s strong results from a balanced and differentiated portfolio

In Q2-18 VTR grew normalized FFO by 2% to $1.80 per share and the diversified portfolio grew same-store property cash NOI by 1.3% and full company cash flow from operations reached an all-time high exceeding $400 million.

VTR’s updated guidance (for the second time this year) is as follows: FFO increased from $4.02 to $4.07 per share, representing over a $.01 increase at the midpoint and $0.03 improvement in the low-end of the range. VTR also raised total same-store NOI by 25 basis points to 0.75% to 1.5% guidance range driven by higher triple net and SHOP same-store expectations.

The implied second half normalized FFO at the midpoint of the updated guidance is approximately $1.91 per share, largely as a result of two factors (1) using $1.2 billion in year-to-date capital recycling at 8.6% GAAP yields principally to retire debt and (2) normal seasonality in senior housing, which typically causes second half NOI dollars to be lower than the first half.

Here's our FFO/share estimator (powered by FAST Graphs):

Keep in mind, declining FFO/share is in the playbook, as VTR has sold over $1.2 Billion and the company is using the proceeds to reduce debt, so it can go shopping “selectively”.

Keep in mind, many of VTR’s previous acquisitions have been transformational deals, as the company likes investing in best-in-class operators (Brookdale, Atria, etc..). The M&A landscape is getting ripe for such activity and VTR is positioned itself to become competitive within the healthcare sector.

In fact, VTR does not have a lot of competition for the trophy portfolios, as the MOB REITs are currently digesting their bigger acquisitions and the larger diversified REITs are still trying to figure out what they will be when they grow up. I would not even rule out an VTR/HCP deal, wouldn’t that be interesting! (see my recent article: Playing The REIT M&A Game).

As referenced previously, VTR did not cut its dividend in 2009, and the company has enjoyed a successful history of dividend performance, as illustrated below:

As you can see, VTR has maintained a healthy dividend growth profile – averaging around 5% per year, and more recently the growth has moderated because of the dispositions (recycling of capital).

I recognize that VTR is rewarding investors in more ways than one. By creating a stronger balance sheet, the company has built an enviable competitive advantage allowing it to execute on transactions that no other healthcare REIT can pursue. Consider the fact that HCP’s (HCP) leverage is 6.7x (as of Q1-18) and Welltower’s (WELL) leverage is 5.4x – and that should grow to 5.6x with the $2.2 billion of debt financed for QCP.

Because of VTR’s successful risk management practices, the company has been able to withstand various cycles, as the company’s CEO explains,

“Over the last two decades, Ventas overcame significant diversity, delivered superior long-term results to shareholders through cycles. Built a sustainable balanced business with a high quality differentiated portfolio and best in class partners, generated reliable growing cash flows and dividends and maintained financial strength…We're confident we will continue to thrive and prosper over the next 20 years.”

Take A Licking And Keep On Ticking

Now let’s take a look at valuation, starting with VTR’s dividend yield:

To put the yield into perspective VTR has the best balance sheet (cost of capital advantage) and most diversified platform (scale advantage) in the healthcare REIT sector. Simply put, VTR is a battle-tested REIT that is yielding 5.7% (that is absurdly cheap).

Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

This chart provides a crystal-clear image of the cheapness of VTR shares…HCP trades at 13.6x and WELL trades at 15.1x, both higher multiples than VTR that trades at 13.5x. Why is it that VTR trades 4% below the 4-year average, while the direct peers trade at the same or higher multiples (vs the 4-year average)?

It makes no sense…

In addition, over the last several years, VTR has evolved into a more disciplined player, completely pivoting from skilled nursing into a much more defensive asset class (life science).

Sure, we can debate the health of the skilled nursing sector all day long, but there is no debate that VTR is one of the most durable REITs in my coverage universe and it is trading with a wide margin of safety.

In summary, I am reaffirming my BUY recommendation, as I consider VTR to be one of the best REITs to purchase today. The demand drivers are solid, and the management team is best-in-class. Without a doubt, if Timex would not used it first, the Ventas brand could be easily described as the REIT that can “take a licking and keep on ticking”.

Note: VTR’s payout ratio is 78% on an FFO basis.

Source: FAST Graphs and VTR Q2-18 Supplemental.

Other REITs: (HCP), (MPW), (SNH), (WELL), (ARE), (NHI), (LTC), (HTA), (SNR), DOC), and (MRT).

