Transocean Awarded A One-Year Extension For The Semi-Sub Henry Goodrich

The estimated contract backlog, excluding bonus opportunities, is approximately $100 million or $275K/d. The contract is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Offshore technology. The semi-sub Henry Goodrich.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) continues to be one of the best offshore drillers with a considerable backlog estimated at $11.75 billion as of 08/01/2018. Note: This amount doesn't include options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

As I have said in my preceding article about the last fleet status, RIG is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I have been following the company on Seeking Alpha for over four years now.

My recommendation has not changed, and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term because the company will be the first to benefit from a floater recovery that seems slow to materialize.

However, the drilling industry is known for its volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion of your RIG position based on the future oil price outlook. I will develop this idea in more detail with my analysis of the recent second-quarter results.

There has been lately a significant disconnect between the strong rising oil prices which should boost Transocean's stock price and the insufficient level of contracting activity - especially in the floater segment which is weak and stagnant we must admit.

Most of the offshore drillers that I am following on Seeking Alpha are trapped somewhat in a surviving loop, and little to nothing has changed in this sector since 2014, despite oil prices at multi-year highs.

Below the 5-year chart for Brent:

Source: InfoMine

Higher oil prices should have enticed oil operators to increase exploration CapEx because the need to replace production by new reserves is getting urgent. It is what the market believes, but this somewhat logical correlation between oil and offshore drilling seems to falter somewhere in the process, and the result is that the demand level is not producing the contracting level expected.

The US shale is probably the primary factor for this offshore drilling sluggishness because it necessitates a high sustaining CapEx to maintain a now 11 MBOPD which reduces exploration CapEx for offshore drilling. The well depletion is a serious issue for the US shale.

Source: EIA table from Principia Scientific

However, the tide is seen changing and "Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) both see pickups in the lagging offshore sector persisting forward," "accelerating going into in 2019."

Jeremy D. Thigpen, the CEO, agrees:

As we move into 2018, we see a handful of near-term opportunities in the Gulf, primarily driven by the independents. We are also encouraged to see recent ultra-deepwater tenders for some of the majors and regions around the world, indicating long-term sentiment is shifting for the better. In conclusion, today's outlook is certainly more encouraging than it was a year ago.

Unfortunately, we are still waiting for these "opportunities" to materialize in the floater segment, and despite some recent encouraging signs (the new contract today is another supportive indication), I continue to be disappointed with this slow tendering process and dismal day rates.

New Today

According to Transocean:

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Transocean Ltd. announced today that the harsh environment semisubmersible Henry Goodrich was awarded a one-year contract extension offshore Eastern Canada with Husky Oil Operations Limited. The estimated contract backlog, excluding bonus opportunities, is approximately $100 million. The contract is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The extension awarded at the same day rate of $275K/d will provide work for the Henry Goodrich until the end of 2019.

Source: Rigzone

For ones interested in the history of this long-term gig, and how Henry Goodrich won this contract after Seadrill (SDRL) lost its five-year contract with Husky for the West Mira due to delays and technical issues, please read my preceding article here.

A quick look at the company backlog as of August 1, 2018

The total backlog as of August 1, 2018, is now estimated at $11.75 billion.

One of the primary clients for Transocean is Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) with about $5.88 billion left after the last dayrate adjustment that reduced the total Shell contract by an estimated $400 to $500 million. Shell backlog now represents 50% of the entire backlog of the company.

Commentary and Technical Analysis

I consider this contract as excellent news for Transocean for at least two reasons.

First, it is adding $100 million in contract backlog at a day rate of $275K/d, and second, it keeps the harsh environment semi-submersible Henry Goodrich employed until the end of 2019. The semi-submersible was built in 1985, which means it is a 33-year old rig.

However, while the new contract extension is good news, we can see that contracting in the floater segment is still anemic. Hopefully, the recovery in this sector will materialize in the fourth-quarter 2018 or early 2019.

Technical analysis

RIG is forming a typical rising wedge pattern with a line resistance at $14.25 (I recommend to take some profit off at this level) and line support at about $12.50 (cautious accumulation potential depending on the oil prices).

However, rising wedge patterns are generally considered bearish pattern, which means that the pattern often ends with a negative breakout with a potential retracement between $10 and $11.

The oil prices are the primary driver here, and I am not necessarily bullish at the moment. Note that any oil price weakness will translate to a drop in RIG stock price which trades in tight correlation.

I recommend RIG as a hold now.

