McDonald's: Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Income

McDonald's (MCD), operates and franchises fast-food restaurants and is a buy for the total return growth and income investor. McDonald's has steady, moderate growth and can continue growing as the United States and world economies grow. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, McDonald's has an interesting chart doing nothing for two years then going up and to the right on a good slope for two years and then consolidating in 2018.

Fundamentals of McDonald's will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing for possible investment. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

McDonald's passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a great score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

McDonald's does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 41 years of increases and a 2.6% yield. McDonald's is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio of the dividends is moderate at 63%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with over 1000 new restaurants in 2018. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. MCD passes this guideline. MCD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $125 billion. McDonald's 2018 projected cash flow at $6 billion is good allowing the company to have the means for increasing the dividend each year and company expansion. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 9% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for McDonald's can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MCD passes this guideline since their total return is 91.73%, more than the Dow's total return of 54.51%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,700 today. This makes McDonald's a great investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. MCD's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $180, passing the guideline. MCD's price is presently 15% below the target. MCD is under the target price at present and has a relatively average PE ratio of 20, making MCD a fair buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good and the increasing dividend for 41 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MCD interesting is the long-term growth of the economy, and it makes money in an economic downturn, people have to eat.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the portfolio. McDonald's beat against the Dow baseline in my 55.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 91.73% makes McDonald's a good investment for the total return investor. McDonald's has an above average dividend yield of 2.6% and has had increases for 41 years, making McDonald's a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend will be increased in September 2018, and the calculated increase is estimated at 10% or 1.11/Qtr. from $1.01/Qtr. The dividend was estimated using the five year payout ratio and projected 2018 earnings estimate.

DOW's 55.0 Month total return baseline is 54.51%

Company name 55 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage McDonald's 91.73% +37.22% 2.6%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 26, 2018, McDonald's reported earnings that beat expected by $0.07 at $1.99, compared to last year at $1.70. Total revenue was lower at $5.35 billion less than a year ago by 11.6% year over year and beat expected revenue by $30 million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line decreasing compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2018 and is expected to be $2.00 compared to last year at $1.76 a good increase.

Business Overview

McDonald's owns and operates fast food restaurants in the United States and 119 foreign countries.

As per except from Reuters

McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company's segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate. McDonald's franchised restaurants are owned and operated under various structures, including conventional franchise, developmental license or affiliate. The Company is primarily a franchisor. Under a conventional franchise arrangement, the Company owns the land and building or secures a long-term lease for the restaurant location, and the franchisee pays for equipment, signs, seating, and decor. McDonald's menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, French fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages and other beverages."

Overall McDonald's is a good business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for MCD's food. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides MCD with the capability to continue its growth as the world economy grows.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From July 26, 2018, earnings release Stephen J. Easterbrook (Chief Executive Officer and President) said

We had another good quarter of results as we continue to execute our Velocity Growth Plan. Our customers tell us they value and appreciate the moves we're making to elevate the McDonald's experience. As we discussed a quarter ago, we're confident in our strategy as we continue the day-to-day work of running great restaurants and as we put in place of the most promising platforms for long-term sustained growth. Our International Lead markets offer an important illustration of the successful approach which reinforces the belief in our plan. Markets such as the UK, Canada, and France continue to perform well with strong sales and guest count growth. These markets began establishing the foundation for today's success several years ago. They developed realistic plans guided by rich local insights about our customers and initiated programs to offer delicious food, compelling value, and great running modernized restaurants. They also gained alignment with franchisees and enhanced engagement with restaurant employees, vital steps toward integrated and effective execution. The result is that our customers visiting these restaurants today can easily see our commitment to providing them with a great experience. With a solid platform in place, these markets also have been more effective in activating additional initiatives for growth, such as digital and delivery. The U.S. also made strides in improving the taste of our food. The cooked when ordered Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef are hotter and juicier. We're pleased with the high customer awareness and enthusiastic responses. Sales are up, and market share gains indicate that within the large classic burger category, customers are choosing McDonald's more often."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the McDonald's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. MCD has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The graphic below shows some of the items MCD sells in their restaurants.

Takeaways

McDonald's is a good investment choice for the total return and income investor with it's moderate projected growth as the world economy grows. McDonald's is 5.29% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position and will be held long term. If you want a steady growing total return and income, in the fast food business MCD may be the right investment for you.

