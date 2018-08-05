Wereldhave: The 8% Dividend Is Still Very Safe

The status of REITs in the Netherlands remains unclear - this could have a major impact on Wereldhave as it generates 40% of its rental income in the country.

The 8% yield appears to be completely safe, and the company is spending the 'excess' cash on a 109M EUR expansion and refurbishment plan.

Introduction

Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) reported on its H1 results last week. The expectations weren't very high, and most investors were looking forward to the new dividend coverage ratio (after having cut the dividend earlier this year) and the NAV/share. As I explained in a previous article, although I disagreed with the company-provided NAV which I thought was a bit too optimistic, I did agree the company was trading at a discount to its fair value.

Source: finanzen.net

In this update, I will have a look at the new dividend policy and determine how 'safe' the current 8% gross dividend yield is, and I will provide an updated NAV/share based on my own assumptions and required cap rates.

Wereldhave's main listing still is on Euronext Amsterdam where the company trades with WHA as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in the Netherlands is approximately 240,000 shares per day, for an euro volume of just over 7.5M EUR.

The Dividend

We can be pretty short about the dividend. Wereldhave has indeed cut it earlier this year, but only to make sure the 'new' dividend (2.52 EUR per year, paid in quarterly installments of 0.63 EUR/share) would be more sustainable than the old dividend, and to make sure it would retain more cash on the bank account to fund the upgrade activities at the existing assets.

Wereldhave probably would have been able to 'get away' with no dividend cut, but then it would have had to borrow cash for the upgrade plans, which would then result in higher interest expenses and a lower attributable net cash flow.

Source: company presentation

The current annualized dividend of 2.52 EUR/share is well below the expected direct result of 3.33-3.38 EUR per share and represents a payout ratio of approximately 75% of the direct result. Good enough.

The one thing I think the Wereldhave management should have considered instead of a dividend cut was a stock dividend. Even if only a small portion of the shareholders would elect to get their dividends in stock, it would be a tremendous help to the balance sheet. Yes, the share count would increase, but every shareholder would have the choice to participate in the stock dividend or preferring the cash solution.

Its French 'competitors' are doing exactly that: paying a generous dividend but with an option (at the shareholder's discretion) to take the dividend in new stock at a small (usually 3-5%) discount to the share price. And it works. On the one hand, you get more committed shareholders that are willing to help the company building out its portfolio, on the other hand, the small discount and the lack of broker fees on a stock dividend reduce the hurdle for shareholders to take the dividend in stock.

But for Wereldhave, it's too late to consider a stock dividend. The company indeed shouldn't be issuing more stock as part of a dividend conversion at these levels, as Wereldhave is trading at less than 10 times its direct result. But I remain absolutely convinced that if Wereldhave would have initiated a voluntary stock dividend program sometime last year, we would not have seen the share price fall by 20-25% upon the cash dividend cut.

This table also got my attention. The revaluation of the office portfolio appears to be pretty severe, and even quite conservative. It doesn't happen every day to see a company writing down 7% on the value of its portfolio, pushing the net initial yield to in excess of 7%.

Source: company presentation

An updated NAV calculation

One of the main reasons why Wereldhave is unloved is its specific focus on B and C type locations. The other commercial REITs which do have a focus on Tier-1 quality properties do get the attention they deserve, but the market is looking at Wereldhave's assets as a garbage bin.

But the market forgets one thing. Even low-quality assets can make money.

This is the company's own NAV/share calculation:

Source: company presentation

So, depending on which metric you'd like to use, the company's official NAV/share ranges from 46.51 EUR to 48.94 EUR. And it's making our lives easier to see the IFRS NAV is pretty close to the EPRA triple net NAV.

If you look back at the table provided in the dividend section, you can see Wereldhave has been basing its property valuations on a rental yield of 5%. I think that's perhaps a bit too low and I will be a bit more cautious by using a higher required rental yield. I will use a 7.25% requirement for Wereldhave, which is slightly higher than the 6.5% rental yield I use to value Tier-1 commercial real estate plays at ESCI. Note, I will also be using the gross rental income (minus the net service costs paid) of 107.4M EUR in H1.

The NAV/share is perhaps a bit lower than what you'd expect, but there are two factors here. First of all, Wereldhave is gearing up to complete 4 new refurbishments and development projects by the end of next year. Based on the company's expected yield on cost, the fully-let rental income would increase by 6.8M EUR per year. This by itself would have a positive impact of 2.33 EUR on the NAV, which would then increase to 38.93 EUR/share. (And by the way, the majority of the equity portion of the 109M EUR investment in these 4 properties is being funded by the dividend cut. Slashing the dividend is saving the company 45M EUR over a 2-year period, and allows it to reinvest 67M EUR (22M EUR + 45M EUR) in the expansions).

Source: company presentation

Secondly, I preferred to use a higher 7.25% required rental income, as the upcoming changes in the Dutch tax law might have a negative impact on the business model. Should everything be fine and I would use a required rental yield of 7% (and including the aforementioned expansion projects), the NAV/share would be approximately 41.74 EUR/share.

So, taking everything into consideration, I think a value of 40 EUR/share is very reasonable and fair.

Again, my NAV calculations aren't the Holy Grail, but it's perhaps a bit less opaque than the company provided results.

Could Wereldhave shut down and sell its assets?

This was an important and interesting part of the update report. As we know, the Dutch government is planning to abolish the dividend tax, but this also comes with a catch: REITs would no longer be allowed to invest in Dutch real estate from 2020 on, and this could have serious consequences for Wereldhave as it earns 40-41% of its rental income in the Netherlands.

Source: press release

This could lead to another consequence. Wereldhave might have to dispose of its real estate assets and could just liquidate the entire company. That could be great to close the gap to the fair value, but it won't be easy. After all, who will be buying Dutch real estate when the tax-advantageous REIT status is being hollowed out? The logical answer would be 'foreign non-REIT buyers', and then we're mainly looking at Chinese money. But that's a stretch.

Gobbling up 70%-owned Wereldhave Belgium?

Wereldhave could be completely winding down its operations, sell off the assets and pay out its shareholders, but I think reshuffling the properties might be easier, and after selling the Dutch portfolio, it's not unrealistic it will make a move to acquire full ownership of Wereldhave Belgium (WEHB, Euronext Brussels) using the cash proceeds from selling the Dutch properties. It already owns 69.33% in WEHB, and interestingly, it took the previous dividend of Wereldhave Belgium in stock, which boosted its position. Buying the remaining 30.67% stake would cost the company approximately 215M EUR (without premium). So let's say it would need about a quarter of a billion to fully consolidate ownership of Wereldhave Belgium.

Wereldhave wouldn't do that unless it was planning to make a move. Just my two cents.

Conclusion

Although Wereldhave is clearly undervalued, the new Dutch dividend tax and REIT regime is a reason to be concerned, and a good enough reason to not expand the position at this time. I still feel comfortable with the current position (it's not like the government will expropriate the assets), but would like to see a good solution for the REIT issue sooner rather than later.

Wereldhave still appears to be attractively priced for new investors, but I think it's a 'hold' for existing shareholders, pending clarification of the Dutch tax law and the impact on the REIT status in the Netherlands. I have a long position in Wereldhave but am not adding to my position at this moment.

