Synergy Pharmaceuticals: It's All About Insurance Coverage

Over the next 30 days Cigna, Express Scripts, CVS Health and other PBM's will be releasing their 2019 formularies - investors should pay close attention to what Tier status Trulance gets on each of them.

If no progress is made to ensure dilution doesn't occur there is a significant risk to the downside of shares.

Investors in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) will soon get much-needed information about their investment and what the future would look like as the company is poised to report earnings on August 9th and more importantly - the company is expected to conclude its strategic review and provide an update to investors about the results of it. CEO Troy Hamilton has already passed the 6-month timeline that the market usually gives to new executives to make meaningful changes to an organization and the next 30 days will prove crucial to his pharmaceutical career.

I want to emphasize that investors should be focused on insurance formulary wins on the next 30 days and not just partnerships, ex-USA deals, and co-promotions. A going alone strategy would make sense if Troy can prove that they have achieved significant insurance coverage wins without the help of a partner.

What's a fact is that in a 6-month period the company has only achieved a net growth of only 800 new RX's per week - and that's after receiving approval for the new IBS-C indication. Terrible? You bet!

Investors can only hope that the cash burn has been dramatically reduced this quarter or otherwise the share price can collapse if no significant insurance wins are achieved and no deals are announced.

The main reason the going alone strategy hasn't worked is because of extremely poor insurance coverage. Most insurance companies instituted new to market blocks for Trulance and other ones placed them on Tier 2 status while Express Scripts outright excluded them from their 2018 national preferred formulary.At this point, there are only 3 options available for Synergy. Achieve insurance coverage without pre-authorization requirements for 2019 on all national formularies (Tier 2 or Tier 1 status), sell all ex-USA rights for a significant upfront payment or sell the company.

The company has no future on its current form.

The only time smaller is better

When a partnership agreement is announced the wording is usually something like this: "Synergy Pharmaceuticals has entered into an agreement with Astra Zeneca to distribute and market Trulance in the USA and have agreed to share profits equally after expenses in exchange for a $200 million upfront payment."

The key word I want everyone to pay attention to is "after expenses." In order to maintain a larger salesforce and to do direct to consumer advertising a significant amount of resources is needed. Allergan and Ironwood are advertising Linzess with a 2,000 representatives salesforce. During this time the prescription market has significantly expanded and was one of the key points of Synergy Pharmaceuticals management at the beginning of their commercialization phase. Source: Synergy Corporate Presentation

The point I am trying to make is that PBM's are under pressure to prove that they are actually delivering savings to patients and not just lining their pockets with extra rebates. There's a very wild and very small possibility that Trulance can gain further exclusivity agreements on formularies. At the height of its popularity, both of Gilead's Sovaldi and Harvoni were excluded from the Express Scripts formulary in 2015 and 2016. Back then Express Scripts cut an exclusive deal with AbbVie to promote their new Hepatitis C drugs known as the Viekira Pak.

Earlier this year Synergy announced that they had gained a midwest exclusivity deal for 2 million lives. It's possible similar deals could be struck at the national level. Again the small size and smaller salesforce allow Synergy to be more aggressive on the rebate side with PBM's and capitalize on the investments made by Allergan and Ironwood to increase awareness of IBS-C and CIC. A look at Ironwood financials allows us to see just how a 50% revenues and expenses look like on an income statement. And this might be where Synergy controlling 100% of the rights gives them the upper hand. Source: Ironwood Annual Report

Summary

Given past actions by Synergy management and the fact that most investors are expecting more disappointment from management, the possibility of significant upside exists if either we get good news on the insurance side or on the deal side.

The next 30 days will prove to be crucial on getting a whole picture on the insurance coverage side as well as on the deals side. Investors should pay close attention to insurance wins. If management can prove that they can gain significant coverage without partnering that should change the narrative of the company and will prove doubters wrong. If the company can't gain significant insurance wins and there are no deals established this month we can expect significant pressure to the downside in the company's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Consult a financial advisor of your choice before placing any trades. The risk of investing in securities includes but is not limited to total loss of capital.