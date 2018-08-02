TRON Wants To Be The First Crypto Coin Of The Decentralized Internet

TRON (TRX-USD) is a familiar name for anyone who has dived into the cryptocurrency world past Bitcoin and Ethereum. Why? Because it seems like those that love TRON can't stop talking about TRON. And that's certainly true of the person who loves TRON most in the world - its founder Justin Sun.

Sun is a bit of a Chinese business wunderkind - the youngest graduate of Jack Ma's business prodigy camp. And he's been taking his talents to the crypto world for a few years now, behind his coin TRON and its massive plan to be the main currency of a new age; a decentralized online world.

What that means for investors is that watching Sun and TRON closely might clue one into the possibility of this happening. Because if it does, if the TRX coin can reach mass use the way that Sun talks about it, we'll see a crypto coin become part of a global range of games, entertainment, and peer-to-peer sharing.

What follows is an examination of TRON's investment opportunity - for a coin that some label as a scam and others label as the currency that can redefine how we interact with, and exchange currency within, the digital internet.

First, the breakdown. Currently, TRON's token TRX trades at roughly $.033 (or .0000044 BTC if you measure by ratio and/or Satoshi's) with a daily trading volume that generally averages to somewhere around $200 million per day. It ranks 11th by deemed market cap in the crypto world and, unlike many other coins at this echelon, is actually up from its February 1 numbers (6 months back), though down quite a bit from its January high of nearly 20 cents. Here's a TRX/BTC chart courtesy of Tradingview.com

With all that said, the last few months have been quite noteworthy for TRON. First, it has done a token swap, which moved TRX away from Ethereum's blockchain and onto its own. This is a hefty undertaking, and it was a positive sign that TRON got 30 exchanges to support this swap (token holders could move their tokens to that exchange and the exchange would trade the old tokens for the new one). Several big name cryptos have done swaps like this now; and it's considered a major hurdle for a coin to get through before it can reach real-world applicability. The price saw a brief rise before the swap and a brief fall after.

With its launch, TRON is also working through its own internal governance systems, led by what it calls Super Representatives, who are parties with power to control and stabilize the network. It's a good strategy to both lock coins up and keep responsible people at the helm, though it doesn't say much for the mission of decentralizing. The SRs are also rewarded each block, and many (in order to incur votes from TRON holders) are offering to replenish their rewards back into the community. So, there's a vibrant little economic ecosystem happening within.

The bigger news that TRON made recently was its purchase of BitTorrent; a peer-to-peer file sharing service that has earned itself quite a reputation over the years. That reputation has often been in the form of legal battles, copyright infringement debates, and the like. BitTorrent is a platform that allows anyone to share files with the anonymous internet, downloading pieces of files from anyone who "seeds" that file. It happened that many files that folks wanted to share happened to be pirated movies or albums.

So, why does TRON want with BitTorrent and why, as Coindesk points out, can everybody not stop talking about it?

Because BitTorrent, while being open-sourced and completely copy-able is two things: (1) an insane driver of internet traffic (at its height, in 2004, an estimated 25% of internet traffic went through its file-sharing platform according to some estimates - this has declined to well under 5% by many estimates now with the rise of streaming services like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), and (2) the originator of a decentralized vision for the internet (or, in this case, file sharing over the internet, though torrenting as an act still takes its fair share of online traffic). So, TRON gets some major brand recognition and a hefty user base. These are both vital to Sun's vision as he can now take his token and insert it into an already existing ecosystem.

Which is exactly what TRON did earlier this year with its partnership with Game.com, a leading Chinese gaming platform that also issues its own token GTC-USD. Game's involvement with TRON is one potential reason for GTC's rise in price by over 200% in April of this year; showing just how powerful TRON's network and investor reach is right now.

And the last bit of news comes today as TRON has launched its "virtual machine" which allows developers to use its technology to test visions for use. These developers will have one month (until August 30th) to play in the sandbox environment before the platform opens up completely. What has TRON delivered with its virtual machine though? A fully realized developer/coder playground on the blockchain; compatible with Ethereum (meaning that a coder can port over his/her code to this portion), and looking deeply at functionality and transaction speed, and cost (all looking good, costs are below ETH, and transactions per second have exceeded Ethereum too). Once this is tested (and 30 days if a good amount of time), decentralized apps will launch on TRON, and it will begin its campaign to acquire more and more daily users and token spenders.

The point here is on the investment side, and clearly, there is interest. Along with the launch of this (and the news items preceding), TRON has seen a 40% uptick in daily trading volume. BitMEX, a hugely popular trading platform has launched TRX contracts for trading, and Changelly, another platform, has launched the option to buy TRX with credit card.

So, is TRX a buy? Well, there's a lot of interesting things happening here. TRON is undoubtedly on the most active teams in crypto, and behind Sun, there is more technical talent on the Chinese team here, which is important for these new coins. The TRX coin is lightweight enough to be inserted into video games or phone applications, something that Bitcoin will struggle with - both from a price standpoint (having to figure out how to send .00001 BTC over XBOX is a challenge) and the lack of a team that can sign contracts to implement these tokens into game roadmaps.

I think there are important things TRON needs to figure out; like how to actually show token value for holders (the Super Representative system involves voting but is still technologically complex for an average investor). So, what's the incentive to hold TRX. For me, it's the promise of the type of currencies that can and will power the new internet (and that's an internet that's connected to everything - your phone, your virtual reality machine, your scheduled. What currency (or, likely currencies) can be lightweight enough to plug into that complex ecosystem. Well, TRX is a possibility. Along with a slew of other cryptos, but this one has Sun, Chinese backers, and a whole bunch of money to invest with. This is a company that raised $70 million in its ICO (and has seen its token price jump from the $.0019 at ICO to $.03 today, so the track record is good thus far.

My take: I think the virtual machine launch gives TRX the opportunity to show real promise, but it's going to take some successful implementations not just speculation to get there. The BitMEX futures option will squeeze some investors out of TRX as we see some, inevitable, market manipulation. So, short term, I'm bearish on TRX. I've been sitting on some of it since I bought in early and received some early-investor bonuses along the way. I'm not quite ready to sell, though.

Because long term, I think you really have to keep your eyes on this. More than most other coins, TRX has the opportunity to become the millennial gamer's currency of choice. BitTorrent is already a big name there, and TRON and Sun can introduce TRX as the currency that powers p2p sharing networks, internet decentralization, AND gaming (think Twitch, iPhone apps, etc.), we're going to see TRX coins flying all over the place. And, long term, that could mean a TRX price 5-10x what we see today. But we have to see implementation. So, you'll have to follow along.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRX-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.