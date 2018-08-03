TIER REIT Is Priced For Perfection

The stock's high price seems to be predicated on excitement for Austin which is regarded as an up and coming tech city. As oversupply hurts Austin's office market, we anticipate material correction in TIER's share price.

Much of TIER's FFO is eaten up by Tenant improvement costs, leasing commissions, capex, and free rent.

The short thesis

TIER REIT (TIER) is trading at a lofty valuation of 34X true FFO, which is the highest in the office sector. We find such a multiple to be egregious for a company with a litany of problems, including:

History of negative shareholder returns.

Significant oversupply.

Weak/negative same-store NOI and FFO/share growth.

Excessive free rent, tenant improvement costs, leasing commissions, and maintenance capex.

This article will detail each of the above points and why we believe TIER has a fair value of $14.80 or about 37% below current market price.

Weak track record

Non-traded REITs have a bad reputation and for good reason. Following is a typical modus operandi for non-traded REITs:

Use a high initial dividend yield to attract investors.

Use high commissions to encourage the broker-dealer network to sell your product.

Commissions have usually been in the 3-7% range, which, when combined with other startup costs, means that only about 85-93% of the investor’s contributed capital is actually invested in properties. Many non-traded REITs offered going in yields of 7% to 9%, and that was based on the full amount invested. This means that the company somehow had to generate that much cash flow off of only 85-93% of the capital that went toward acquisitions.

Therefore, non-traded REITs frequently were forced to use high leverage and/or invest in high cap rate properties that come with higher risk. To make matters worse, the dividends to investors often started immediately, meaning the capital had to be invested right away to have any chance of covering the dividend.

When large amounts of capital are invested in high-risk properties in a hurry, problems are likely to occur down the road. These products can pay the dividend for a few years, but eventually, the dividend needs to get cut.

Eventually, the non-traded REIT needs to provide a liquidity event for investors, and this will usually come in the form of merging the non-traded REIT with related public entities as seen with W. P. Carey (WPC), American Realty Capital and Cole Capital. Another common form of liquidity event is to list the non-traded REIT on a public exchange. Sometimes, before the listing, these non-traded REITs will use reverse splits, which tends to disguise the losses investors have incurred. Some investors who have not been paying attention might remember that they bought into the non-traded REIT at $10 a share and be pleasantly surprised to see it listing in the $20s.

Unfortunately, TIER epitomizes the negative connotations of non-traded REITs.

TIER was initially a Behringer Harvard non-traded REIT that raised funds in the early 2000s.

As seen above, its initial offering price was $10.00 per share, and over the course of a few offerings, it raised over $3B of equity (compared to just over $1B of market cap today). So, where did the other $2B+ go? Well, if we adjust for a 1 for 6 reverse split on 6/2/2015 (data from SNL Financial), the relevant offering price was actually $60 per share compared to today's price of ~$23.50.

The company offered a big initial dividend yield with a roughly $0.35 monthly dividend (split adjusted). This level was sustained for a few years before being cut, cut again and then suspended in 2012.

It wasn’t until the listing in 2015 that the dividend was reinstated at a much lower level. Note that in the graph above, the initial dividends were monthly, and it is now quarterly so while it appears that the current dividend is about half of the initial, it is actually about 1/6th of the initial dividend.

We believe the reverse split was almost mandatory with the public listing. Those who follow the non-traded REIT space know most offerings come out at either $10 or $25 a share. One cannot list a $3 stock without advertising to the world that it has been a failure. Thus, TIER executed a 1 for 6 reverse split which helped the listing price be double digits. It adds a layer of obfuscation to make it less obvious that the ~$23.50 current share price represents a dismal performance over TIER’s entire history (started at $60). This poor track record extends beyond mere price performance as earnings have declined as well.

Poor fundamentals

Since going public, TIER’s FFO/share has continued to decline with a drop from $1.66 in 2016 to $1.57 in 2017 and $1.52 anticipated in 2018 based on Capital IQ consensus estimates.

Some of this decline was the result of weak same-store NOI which came in at -3.1% in the most recent quarter (1Q18).

Poor leasing metrics and declining FFO are not aspects that should be present in a high multiple stock.

Heavy dispositions

Another culprit of the FFO/share decline was TIER’s disposition activity and its foreclosed upon property, the Fifth Third Center foreclosed upon in late 2015. Over the past 3 years, TIER has sold 23 properties as seen below.

The dispositions total to about 5.5mm square feet for proceeds of $779.8mm. There is nothing inherently wrong with having a large sale volume, and dispositions are arguably one of the most favorable reasons for declining FFO.

TIER stipulates that the purpose for all the sales is to upgrade its portfolio quality and concentrate in key submarkets.

I generally like the idea of concentrating assets in select submarkets as it comes with the following benefits:

Reduced opex as it takes fewer personnel to operate in fewer markets

Increased submarket concentration which can afford competitive advantages

However, I think the markets TIER has chosen are a mistake, and more specifically, I think their timing is off. It seems to me that TIER is chasing where the ball is, rather than where it is going. They are selling in markets that are cold and buying in markets that are hot. The areas in which TIER is selling have fairly high cap rates relative to the areas in which TIER is growing its asset base. Straight up acquisitions would clearly be dilutive to FFO, so TIER is developing instead, which potentially generates higher cap rates.

TIER has just over 1.5mm square feet in preconstruction and just under 1mm square feet in construction. For those in construction, the estimated cost is $391mm of which $152mm has been funded. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2018 for the properties already in construction, and the market seems to be excited by this prospect as evinced by the ~30% runup.

Nearly all of the construction and preconstruction activity is in Austin which people are excited about because it is the new tech city with strong job and population growth.

I am substantially less excited.

Oversupply

I believe the market is only looking at one side of the equation. Blinded by strong demand, many are not taking out of control supply into account. Q1 Data from Cushman and Wakefield indicates 2.9mm square feet of Class A office construction in Austin against existing inventory of 33.5mm square feet. That is 8.66% supply growth.

In 1Q18, vacancy in Austin increased to 10.5% from 9.8% in the prior year period. Net absorption was only 20K square feet, which is nowhere near enough to handle the 2.9mm square feet under construction. Austin’s unemployment rate stands at 2.7% as of 3/31/18. In a realistic sense, it cannot get much lower, which means job growth will be restricted to population growth.

I see too many entities building in Austin, which is negating the strong present demand. I think the market will perform fine as long as the macro-economy remains healthy, but the unfortunate aspect of oversupply is that when the economy turns south, all of that square footage remains standing. Mild oversupply during the boom years quickly turns to free rent and massive tenant concessions in a downturn.

TIER’s 2018 and 2019 deliveries are mostly pre-leased, so they should be fine, but I suspect the larger chunk of properties that are in preconstruction will face significant difficulties leasing up.

Source: SNL Financial

Dallas has a bit more reasonable supply growth at 4.4mm square feet, which represents just under 2% of the existing 231mm square feet of inventory. Instead, Dallas's problem is that there is already too much supply. In 2Q18, office vacancy in the Dallas market increased to 18.5% from 16% in the prior year period.

If we annualize the quarterly net absorption of 632k square feet, it is not enough to cover the 4.4mm under construction, so we expect vacancy will continue to rise which should begin to take a toll on rental rates. Dallas already has vacancy above historical norms, so further increases could be quite damaging.

Vacancies, when at low levels, can be frictional in nature, meaning landlords will intentionally set the rental rates at a level which will not always create 100% occupancy in an effort to maximize NOI. Most healthy office markets have vacancy of 5% to 12% presently, but when it approaches 20%, there are many office buildings actively seeking to lease space, who simply cannot find tenants.

Houston is arguably TIER’s most troubled market with significantly negative net absorption that has been consistent since the oil crash of late 2014.

Vacancy rates are even higher than in Dallas as they approach 30%

Despite the multiple years of poor performance, supply continues to trickle in with 1.4mm square feet under construction. Negative net absorption, coupled with increased supply, is a rough combo.

TIER’s activity in Houston demonstrates that they are chasing rather than anticipating. In March, TIER sold Loop Central, for $73mm.

Two more Houston dispositions are pending along with a Columbus property that Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has foreclosed upon.

This pattern of behavior is consistent with TIER’s non-traded REIT origins; buy what is hot now and sell what is cold now. Such chasing of the market will more often than not lead to getting rock bottom proceeds on dispositions and having to pay top dollar on acquisitions.

Quite simply, Houston is not a healthy office market right now, so buyers will only be interested if the properties are sold at a discount. Loop Central, for example, was sold at $127 a square foot which is quite low for Class A office.

There are plenty of REITs with assets in submarkets plagued by oversupply. What makes TIER different in my opinion are 2 things:

Its assets are highly concentrated in oversupplied markets, so there are relatively few other assets to balance it out TIER is trading at a high valuation

Lofty valuation

At first glance, TIER’s valuation appears to be normal with an FFO multiple of 15.5X 2018 Capital IQ consensus estimated FFO. As seen below, this is in the middle of the pack.

However, FFO needs to be adjusted for TIER, as free rent, tenant improvement costs, leasing commissions, and maintenance capex need to be deducted.

REIT accounting is unusual when it comes to these factors, and it works as follows:

TI and LC and capex are capitalized which makes them hit the balance sheet rather than the income statement directly. They later hit the income statement through amortization over the term of the lease. NAREIT FFO adds back depreciation and amortization to earnings to calculate FFO, so TI and LC never actually hit FFO.

Free rent is actually weird in GAAP accounting in addition to REIT accounting as it is amortized over the course of the lease. For example, if the first year is free in a 10-year lease, the rental income for the first year will still be recorded at the same rental rate as the other 9. This creates a large difference between FFO and AFFO, which is more akin to cash accounting.

1Q18 had less free rent than normal, coming in at $1.3mm based on the last 5 quarters, free rent averages about $8mm annually.

Looking further into the supplemental, it shows 1Q18 recurring capex, including TI and LC of $6.192mm.

Note that a portion of the leasing costs has been excluded from the figure TIER presents as it has designated $1.35mm of the leasing costs as “non-recurring”.

However, if we look at the last 5 quarters, we can see that sizable “non-recurring” leasing costs happened every single quarter with the $1.35mm being slightly below average.

Looking across the 5 quarters presented in the supplemental, it looks like recurring capex has a run rate of about $6.5mm quarterly and “non-recurring” has a run rate of about $1.5mm quarterly. This puts the sum of capex, TI and LC at about $32mm annually. Adding the free rent to this figure, we get $40mm annually. With 47.9mm shares outstanding, the aforementioned costs are about $0.83 per share.

Therefore, TIER’s FFO/share, adjusted for recurring capex, TI, LC and free rent is $0.69 ($1.52-0.83).

Thus, I calculate TIER effectively trading at 34X its real earnings figure. That is a lofty valuation.

As developments come online, TIER's true earnings will rise a bit but nowhere near enough to justify its current price. If we apply the same deductions to 2019 FFO estimates (which include revenues from the near-term deliveries), TIER has true FFO of $0.74.

I think a more appropriate multiple for TIER would be 20X its stabilized development FFO. This suggests a fair value of $14.80 or roughly 37% below current pricing.

Origin of mispricing

Much of TIER’s overvaluation came in recent months, and I believe it was a result of hype surrounding its Austin developments as FAANG companies started to move there. TIER wisely took advantage of the hype by showing its proximity to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a recent presentation.

While it is almost certainly true that big tech coming to a city will be a powerful job creator, I don’t think the benefits will go to office properties. Powerful tenants can be aggressive in lease negotiations, giving landlords the short end of the stick. To make matters worse, developers got overly excited about the tech presence causing the aforementioned oversupply. It's exciting, but at the end of the day, the value is not going to TIER shareholders.

Catalyst for fair value realization

In TIER’s early days as a publicly traded REIT, it was heavily concentrated in Houston. As worries about the health of the Houston office market cropped up, the market punished TIER. After the initial oil crash of 2014, oil prices continued dropping through 2015, and it became clear that Houston’s office fundamentals were in trouble. TIER dropped from the mid $17 range to below $14 over a short period of time.

I think a similar drop could happen with its new Austin concentration. I don’t see a scenario where Austin gets as weak as Houston was in 2015, but it is currently priced for perfection. The market is anticipating rapid job growth to translate into rapid rental rate growth.

If I am correct that oversupply is going to mute rate growth or even create negative rate growth, TIER’s price is headed for a correction.

Risks to shorting

In this section, I will assume readers are already familiar with the enhanced risks involved in general shorting such as asymmetric risk and having to cover the dividend. Instead, I will focus on the risks specific to shorting TIER. It is worth mentioning that Interactive Brokers shows 1.2 million shares of borrowing availability.

In the event that the macro-economy remains strong for another 5 years and demand for office space in Austin can keep up with supply, TIER’s developments could come in at a healthy cap rate of around 9%. While this would not have all that large of an impact on true FFO/share, it would represent significant NAV accretion. Class A office in Austin could reasonably sell at cap rates around 6-7%, so the value of the developments, if successful, could be well higher than costs.

It is also possible that general economic strength will increase demand for the broader office market to the point that landlords get a bit more negotiating power. This could reduce the burdensome TI and LC, allowing more of TIER’s FFO to be true FFO.

Please note that while I am bearish on TIER, I am not suggesting any sort of bankruptcy scenario. The company has borrowing capacity and leverage which are both in the normal range for a REIT. There is only a typical level of solvency risk, not more.

The bottom line

TIER’s lofty valuation does not account for its weak track record or the risks facing its assets. There is not enough cash flow to reward shareholders for taking the risk, and I believe its market price will fall to a more appropriate level.

