Flexsteel Or Flexsteal?

Unloved, underfollowed, unappreciated, unknown? Pick your “un,” Flexsteel (FLXS) is misunderstood and seems like a steal at these bargain prices. Incorporated in 1929, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (“Flexsteel”, “FLXS” or “the company”) is a furniture manufacturer and importer headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa with manufacturing facilities in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi and Juarez, Mexico. It is an easy to understand company with high quality products, has strong and steady cash flows, and even pays a small dividend (305 consecutive quarterly dividends for anyone who is counting).

I am long FLXS and am writing this article to get the company on your radar, whether you are a stock picker or someone looking for a nice recliner to kick back in. Flexsteel is a great company going through several short-term projects and problems that continue to pressure margins and multiples, but I believe longer-term prospects are bright. Make sure you take a look at the Key Risks section.

President and CEO Karel Czanderna has been at Flexsteel since 2012, leading the company through the recovery period post-recession. During this time, the company built a new headquarters building and is in process of completing a new manufacturing facility in Dubuque, Iowa and an IT system overhaul. Prior to joining Flexsteel, Czanderna was Group President of Building Materials at Owens Corning (OC) from 2008 to 2011, and Vice President and General Manager of KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, cooking and refrigeration from 2002 to 2008 (part of Whirlpool (WHR)).

CFO Marcus Hamilton was hired earlier in the year to replace retiring Flexsteel veteran Tim Hall. Prior to joining Flexsteel, Hamilton was the Global Vice President of Finance at Valspar (acquired in 2017 by Sherwin-Williams (SHW)), and also held positions at Ames True Temper and Stanley Black & Decker. Hamilton has a diverse background and is a good addition to the team.

Huh, it’s not a steel company??

The company’s name comes from the blue steel spring used in many of its products. Doesn’t sound like a big deal, but go to your local furniture retailer and try Flexsteel versus most other brands and you will notice a difference in comfort and quality. Flip over the furniture and look at the springs as well. The superior quality is obvious, but you do pay for it in the purchase price.

Flexsteel sells most types of furniture and is best known for its leather products. Its ‘Flexsteel’ branded products are sold through third-party retail furniture stores and galleries across the United States. You can find your local retailer here. The company also drop-ships product for online marketplaces like Amazon (AMZN) and Wayfair (W) through its ‘Home Styles’ brand of ready-to-assemble furniture.

Approximately, 85% of sales are to the residential market with the remaining being to the contract (commercial) market. Here are TTM quarterly revenues as of 3/31/18 (Chart compiled from data in FLXS 10-Q/K):

Important to note is the recent increase in the company’s contract revenues. This business is harder to get than residential, but once you land a customer, it is much more sticky. During the most recent quarter, (3Q ending 3/31/18), contract revenues grew nearly 19% year over year on higher volume. The quarter even included an intentional decrease in sales to certain contract customers.

Based on the sticky nature of the contract business, one might presume that the contract sales would stabilize around this new higher level going forward. Oh, and the residential business is growing too (85% of total revenues). Thus far during fiscal year 2018, year-over-year residential growth during the first three quarters was 8.7%, 10.2%, and 2.6% during 1Q, 2Q, and 3Q, respectively. Revenues over the last 5 years and TTM are summarized in the chart below (and that’s the top line).

Chart compiled from data in FLXS 10-K. Net sales in 2017 declined primarily due to a business reorganization and recall associated with products that did not meet the company’s quality standards.

Trailing 12 months gross margins and EBITDA margins are 21.9% and 7.9%, respectively. Management notes multiple times in press releases and the 10-Qs that inflationary pressures on raw materials and labor costs have depressed margins this fiscal year. Additionally, TTM COGS increased $600K due to a voluntary USB recall, and SG&A increased $1.6M related to uncapitalized IT project costs ($600K in the first 3 quarters of FY 2018 and $1.0M in 4Q of FY 2017. Absent these one-time items, gross margin and EBITDA margin would have been higher by 12 bps and 45 bps, respectively.

Tariffs and increased steel prices could be the next item to pressure margins and could reasonably be having an impact on the company during the yet to be released 4Q (ended 6/30/18). Refer to the Key Risks section of this report for further information regarding tariffs. Tariffs are already negatively impacting many companies, so be cautious. Maybe tariffs aren’t so great.

Based on comps margins, history as a guide, and the fact that anyone can swing a hammer in their garage to make a chair, I doubt there is much room to improve margins, however, 100 bps on EBITDA margins should be achievable. 200 if we are really lucky over time. The company does have some profit improvement strategies in place, including selective pricing increases and exiting less profitable business.

The company is nearing completion of an IT system overhaul and expects full implementation to occur during the first half of 2019. As noted, the IT project has negatively impacted margins TTM during the readiness and implementation stages; however, one would expect significant benefit to the company (and margins) once implemented. I’ll be honest and upfront; management is way over budget on the IT project by my calculation (refer to Key Risks).

Cash flow should improve once through this period of elevated capex. For the 9 months ending March 31, 2018, capital expenditures were $20.1 million, including $2.8M for operating capex, $9.6 million on the IT project, and $7.7 million for the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Dubuque, Iowa to replace the company’s original factory building. I would expect some downtime as machinery and people are relocated to the new facility, but overall the move will drastically improve local operations and costs going forward.

The current facility is over 120 years old and Flexsteel has been there for 80 years; many years of wear and tear and drastic change have made the building costly and inefficient to maintain. Once unoccupied, the company will donate the land, buildings and about $3M for demolition to a local nonprofit to help with revitalization efforts in the area. Don’t worry, Flexsteel received some benefits in the deal too. Anyways, here are charts of Gross Margin and EPS over the last 5 fiscal years and TTM (TTM is not so good…):

Charts compiled from data in FLXS 10-K

Competition/Industry

The furniture industry is highly fragmented and includes many domestic and foreign manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Due to fairly low barriers to entry, many small manufacturers exist. The Ashley Furniture website claims that Ashley is the #1 furniture manufacturer in the world… whatever that means, there is no denying Ashley is a sizable beast to be reckoned with.

Some other furniture industry players include Hooker Furniture (HOFT), La-Z Boy (LZB), Ethan Allen (ETH), Bernhardt Furniture company, Basset furniture Industries (BSET), Century Furniture, Haverty’s (HVT), Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH), Kimball International (KBAL), Steelcase (SCS), Stanley Furniture, and many, many more. I should also throw in companies like Ikea, Costco (COST), Amazon and Wayfair due to the significant amounts of furniture sold through these enterprises.

Each company within the industry is unique in its own way. Some are vertically integrated from manufacturing through retail. Others, like Flexsteel, manufacture or import the product then sell through third party dealers/retailers. Due to the level of fragmentation within the industry, one might make an argument that consolidation could occur. I wouldn’t bet the farm on consolidation occurring but it could happen. Speaking of betting on a farm, take a look at Farmland Partners (FPI) after Rota Buncha Crapa wrote an article about FPI recently. Seems like a yard sale at the FPI farms. I own shares in FPI. Anyways, I digress.

So what?

No analyst coverage. No earnings calls. No guidance (barely). No nothing? The lack of these items has helped to keep Flexsteel under the radar (Hey! Another “Un”!). Flexsteel has a long history of consistent operating results and has paid cash dividends each year since 1938. And yes, the most recent dividend was the 305th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. I believe a comfortable margin of safety exists given the stock pullback earlier in the year, recent revenue growth, and expanding near-term free cash flow and margins.

Below is the FLXS stock chart YTD through 7/24/18. The stock has traded in the $37-$38/share range recently at a 7.4x EBITDA multiple and 13.5x P/E multiple. I will also note that as of 7/24/18, the 52-week high and low are sitting at $57.30 and $34.74, respectively.

I also believe the likelihood of getting crushed by Amazon is low for Flexsteel. For any company I consider investing, I like to think about the Amazon crush factor (I made this up… no standardized crush factor scale exists that I am aware of). In this case, there are three reasons I feel comfortable saying Amazon will not squash Flexsteel:

Furniture is a product that many consumers are going to want to try in the store before they buy. Not everybody, but many. I highly doubt AMZN is going to start manufacturing its own furniture, although it is not out of the realm of possibilities given the conglomerate behemoth that AMZN has become and continues to morph into. Flexsteel sells its Home Styles brand on the AMZN marketplace and other e-commerce based sites, providing the company’s traditional brick and mortar-based furniture distribution channel a hedge against the beast.

So, what’s wrong with it?

Dubuque, Iowa is a cute and quaint town that has experienced some recent revitalization, but like many small towns in America, it has seen better days. Attracting and retaining talent in this type of location can be difficult, although the bench strength at Flexsteel is impressive. TTM Margin pressures are weighing on the stock.

If you look at the company’s last 4 years, it seems it just can’t get out of its rut and grow as it has been hampered by many factors, including inflationary pressures, costs associated with several major projects, legal and environmental issues related to a site the company formerly owned, and a voluntary product recall related to low-quality imported leather (FY 2017).

Management also does not hold earnings calls and the relative lack of detail in notes to financials and earnings releases make this one somewhat opaque compared to many other public companies and thus more difficult to forecast reliable numbers, especially quarter to quarter. As a stock-picker, I generally prefer companies that hold earnings calls because the calls provide another way to learn about the company, industry, management, etc.

To counter this point, Management may prefer to not divulge information to competitors, or may prefer spending time running the business instead of wasting time and effort on earnings calls. Either way, the lack of earnings calls has likely helped lead to this one being underfollowed, leading to less available information on the company, less hype, and less liquidity in its shares.

Be careful buying (or selling) this one due to illiquidity in shares. Low volume can make it difficult to get in (or out). Definitely set limit prices at a price you are comfortable with. Additionally, refer to the Key Risks section of this report. Several near-term risks exist including an issue related to environmental remediation, execution risk related to the IT project, and risks related to tariffs including the impact tariffs are currently having on steel prices.

What about the valuation?

I like to look at the valuation in two ways, (1) DDM + P/E multiple and (2) 10-year discounted cash flow model using EBITDA as the cash flow metric. The company currently pays a $0.22 quarterly dividend and in FY 2017, the payout ratio was 26.5% (calculated based on the 5-year Review chart in the FLXS 10-K). For simplicity sake, I annualize the dividend to $0.88 in my modeling. The company’s cash and short-term investment balance at 3/31/18 totaled $41.6M.

Within my modeling, I deducted $3.6M from the cash balance because the $3.6M represents a 3Q environmental remediation accrual that has not been paid, and in my opinion, sounds like it is unlikely the company will be hanging on to this cash much longer. Otherwise, my pre-tax, pre-dividend back of the envelope 4Q estimated cash rollforward shows minimal change in the cash and short-term investment balance.

If revenues are flat during 4Q at $117.4 and we assume a 22% gross margin, 15.5% SG&A ratio, and about $1.8M in depreciation, EBITDA should end up just shy of $10M. Less management’s guidance of $10M capex and pre-tax, pre-dividend cash flow should be close to flat, bar any one-time items.

I also use a 12% discount rate. An appropriate discount rate is debatable, but I do believe 12% is reasonable for most established, conservative companies over long-term horizons. The volatility in Flexsteel shares (and corresponding beta), suggest a higher discount rate might be appropriate. However, I look at risk as operational, business, strategic, etc., not necessarily how volatile a stock has been. Furniture manufacturing seems pretty low risk to me, and absent other major risks, a 12% discount rate feels about right. Here are Flexsteel's historical PE and EV/EBITDA multiples over the last 5 years:

Valuation - DDM+ terminal P/E at year 4

Assumptions for the DDM + P/E multiple include a 10% dividend growth rate over the next 4 years, a terminal dividend payout ratio of 32% at end of year 4, and a terminal P/E multiple of 18x. Under these assumptions, in year 4 we end up with an annual dividend of $1.29 and implied EPS of $4.03 (holding shares constant). At an 18x terminal multiple and discounted back to the present, we end up with a valuation of approximately $49.50 per share. With a 7/24/18 closing price of $36.88, the stock is trading at a 25% discount to value.

Assumptions reasonable? The 2013-2017 dividend growth CAGR was 10%, and based on cash flow expectations and the amount of cash/short-term investments on the books, I believe FLXS will easily be able to support a 10% CAGR over the next 4 years. The Board last approved a 10% increase in the fall of 2017. The company has easily paid out in excess of 30% earnings in prior years. The last two fiscal years are less than 30% likely due to the company utilizing more cash during this period for capex (new headquarters, manufacturing, and IT systems). I believe the company can and should easily support a dividend payout over 30%.

Flexsteel currently trades under a 14x P/E multiple while peers LZB, HOFT, ETH and BSET all trade in the upper teens or higher according to Yahoo-Finance data. Perhaps Flexsteel should trade at a discount due to illiquidity in shares, lack of earnings calls, uncertainty surrounding environmental remediation or other reasons, but 4-5 turns less is unwarranted. I think an 18x terminal multiple is both achievable and appropriate, and it shouldn’t take 4 years to get there.

Valuation - 10-year discounted cash flow

I like to look at companies over a long-term horizon with slow growth and minimal changes in margins over the term, just to see what the stock might be worth under those circumstances. Using trailing 12 months revenues of $493.5M at 3% annual growth over 10 years, 23% gross margins, 15.5% SG&A ratio, 12% discount rate, about $8M in depreciation annually, an 8x terminal value EBITDA multiple and EBITDA as our cash flow, the value per share comes to approximately $58.75. Note that in the first year of my model, I am using 22% instead of 23% gross margin because I expect near-term margins to remain pressured. With a 7/24/18 closing price of $36.88, the stock is trading at a 37% discount to value.

Catalysts

So how do we get from where we are now to the $50-$60 range? Quite simply, the primary catalyst should ultimately come from improved cash flow over time. The move to the new Dubuque facility should significantly improve operations and costs going forward compared to operating in the old facility. Cash flow will certainly accelerate once through the period of elevated capex spend. Labor cost pressures are beginning to moderate too.

The company has increased sales volumes and gained new customers during the first 9 months of this fiscal year as noted within the press releases and quarterly reports. Gross margins were actually up sequentially 2Q to 3Q. Additionally, the company intentionally exited business with certain customers, which one would assume was for good reason – likely low (or no) margin business. The recent growth in the company’s contract business and the growth in popularity of ready-to-assemble furniture and e-commerce, which benefits the Home Styles brand, should help to propel the company and stock forward.

I also believe certain financial data sites like Yahoo-Finance, incorrectly capture the company’s EBITDA and enterprise value. You wouldn’t realize this without digging into the details. TTM EBITDA at 3/31/18 is listed at $36.4M on the site and includes a $3.6M charge for environmental remediation (discussed further below).

I would argue that particular item should be added back to get to a more normalized EBITDA figure of $40M since it truly is a one-time nonrecurring item. Additionally, the site’s enterprise value calculation deducts cash but does not deduct the short-term investments (T-bills and agency securities) of $18M (refer to the Q). I believe the short-term securities should be treated as equivalent to cash in calculating enterprise value.

As a result of these differences, the site calculates the EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.4x, but if you adjust for the environmental remediation and the short-term investments, you end up with about a turn less at 6.5x. If Flexsteel should in fact be trading at a 7.4x multiple according to “the market,” then 7.4x at $40M EBITDA will result in a stock value just shy of $43/share. Once the machines or actual humans trading stocks realize these omissions, the stock price should react positively.

As noted above, given the industry fragmentation, a buyout could be in the cards, whether strategic or a private equity firm looking for something cheap. I scanned the list of top shareholders and don’t recognize any as buyout firms. I should note that Royce and Associates (Royce) owns approximately 15% of the Flexsteel common stock. Royce is a well-known, well-respected fundamental investor, but not really considered an activist investor, so unlikely to make an offer for the whole company.

Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) owns approximately 8%, and is more of a quantitative fund, as I understand it. DFA is not a “stock-picker,” yet seems to own a sizable piece of about every small-cap company I look at. Here is a quote from the DFA website quoting the founder: “The number of managers that can successfully pick stocks are fewer than you’d expect by chance. So, why even play that game? You don’t need to.” Hmmm, well I’ll keep playing. When I go yard-selling, I don’t buy everything I see.

Maybe Flexsteel will get bought out, but doubtful it would be Royce or DFA bringing the briefcase. Perhaps raw material cost inflation and ongoing changes in brick and mortar retail could ultimately force management teams to look for synergistic M&A opportunities. The new CFO at Flexsteel does have some M&A experience as a result of his work during the sale of Valspar to Sherwin Williams.

Key Risks

Refer to the company’s 10-K for a listing of risk factors as identified by the management team. I will spend some time discussing risks I view as more elevated here:

Environmental Remediation – During the quarter ending March 30, 2018, the company accrued $3.6M for estimated expenses related to environmental remediation at a site formerly owned by Flexsteel. The company previously had site sampling completed and concluded that the source of the contamination was upgradient of the site. The company’s position is that it did not cause or contribute to the contamination and continues to explore legal and other options. Here is a brief timeline summarized from the 10-K/Q footnotes, but refer to the company’s notes to the financial statements for more information:

March 2016 - the company received a General Notice Letter from the EPA for the Lane Street Groundwater Superfund Site in Elkhart, Indiana.

April 2016 - the EPA issued their proposed cleanup plan for groundwater pollution and request for public comment.

May 2016 - the company responded to the request for public comment.

August 2016 - The EPA issued a Record of Decision and selected a remedy estimating costs to remediate at $3.6 million.

July 2017 - the EPA issued a Special Notice Letter to the company demanding the company perform the remedy and pay for the remediation cost and past response costs of $5.5 million.

October 2017 - the company discussed with insurers possible settlement and offered an amount to the EPA, fully reimbursable by insurance coverage.

November 2017 - the settlement offer was rejected.

April 2018, the EPA issued a Unilateral Administrative Order effective May 29, 2018, for Remedial Design and Remedial Action against the company directing it to perform remedial design and action for the site.

As a result of the April 2018 Order, the company must secure financial assurance initially at $3.6 million, the estimated cost of remedial work. The company has ample cash and short-term investments to cover the cost.

Business Information Systems project – IT overhauls of this scope are complex, expensive, time consuming, and can disrupt operations significantly if not planned and executed appropriately (think Hershey Foods, Waste Management (WM), HP (HPQ)). Flexsteel’s IT overhaul is over budget and running behind. At 6/30/17, the company was on the 3rd of 4 testing cycles, with a planned training and readiness phase to follow testing. The company estimated at that time the overhaul would be complete during FYE 6/30/18 and would cost an additional $5M in capex (plus $2M in SG&A).

YTD through March 2018, the company has spent $9.6M capex on the IT overhaul, and anticipates spending an additional $3.0M capex on the IT system during the 4Q. So, 9.6M + $3.0M = $12.6M; less the original $5.0M capex guidance for this year’s IT project spend and we’re already $7.6M over budget for FY 2018 and the project is ongoing.

The company disclosed in the 3Q that full implementation would not be complete until the first half of fiscal year 2019 (instead of during the FYE 6/30/18). Additionally, during the readiness phase, management determined that multiple deployments would be more effective than a single deployment (at least part of the reason for being over budget).

The company entered the stabilization phase of deployment one in April 2018. Judging solely on the numbers, I would say the readiness and implementation stages have not been going so well, but can’t expand much further because of the limited amount of information available. I will note that it is common for management teams to underestimate the costs and length of time associated with IT system implementations but as a shareholder, I wish Flexsteel would have been closer to the targets. At least there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel with completion expected in the next few months.

Business Disruption in Dubuque – The move between manufacturing facilities in Dubuque will likely disrupt operations in some way. This type of disruption is difficult to quantify and ultimately not worth the effort for long-term oriented investors.

Multi-employer Pension Plans - The company is also a member of three multi-employer pension plans, which has exposed it to the liabilities of other members of the plans. One plan, the Central States SE and SW Areas Pension Fund is in the Pension Protection Act zone status red, which means the plan is less than 65% funded.

A rehabilitation plan has been implemented for the Central States plan and Flexsteel’s 2017 contributions to the plan were only $166K. At 6/30/17, the company disclosed the estimated cumulative cost to exit all three multi-employer plans at $12.3M, as well as, total 2017 contributions to the plans at $480K. company contributions to each plan have been declining the last 3 fiscal years.

Exposure to RV market - A significant portion of Flexsteel’s revenue is derived from the recreational vehicle (RV) market. RV manufacturers like Winnebago (WGO), Thor (THO), and REV Group (REVG) and RV dealer Camping World Holdings (CWH) have been enjoying a multi-year RV industry boom and are contributing to another record year in wholesale shipments.

According to RVIA.org, through June 2018, wholesale shipments are up 5.9% YTD. I am noting this as a key risk because the RV industry is highly cyclical, and Flexsteel is exposed to the industry. Although shipments are up YTD through June, growth has slowed this year and year-over-year shipments in May and June were down materially which is worth continuing to monitor.

Volatility and Illiquidity – The stock is volatile at times and sometimes seems to move on no news or without cause. The lack of liquidity in the stock could be an issue, especially for larger investors.

Increasing inventory – For the last year, the company has stated that inventory is increasing (here, here, here, and here...) for reasons including to improve stocking, improve service levels, and support future revenue growth, all of which are valid reasons to hold extra inventory. I would imagine the growth in popularity of e-commerce is driving some of the need to hold more inventory on-hand.

I am fine with the increase in inventory thus far, but soon would expect increases to slow and be more inline with sales growth going forward. Definitely am keeping an eye on inventory over the next couple of quarters. Additionally, once the IT system upgrade is fully implemented, one would expect the company to be able to improve certain operational aspects of the business, one being inventory turns.

10-K issuance – Is right around the corner. Jumping into a position in front of a Q/K can be risky. Either way you look at it, there will always be a next Q/K no matter when you buy or sell. Refer to the Tariff paragraph of the Key Risks section of this report, as I believe this could be the most relevant macroeconomic item currently impacting many companies, including Flexsteel. Note that the company has guided to Q4 revenues being similar to last year, continued inflationary pressures on certain raw materials and moderating labor cost increases.

Tariff war (and steel) – I will end this report with some lengthy commentary regarding the impact tariffs are currently having on a group of public companies. This part of the report ended up longer than anticipated going into it, but I think it is important to include and would recommend not breezing through this section. There is a lot going on in the world with tariffs. Flexsteel and many other companies will be impacted in some manner.

I could make some educated guesses on how Flexsteel will be impacted, but that would be a futile exercise at this point when the tariff crusade is developing and changing daily. Near term, I do not see a way for Flexsteel to benefit from the tariff situation, but this could have a significant and negative impact in the very near term, including the 4Q. Keep in mind the company is putting a lot of steel (among other products) into its furniture.

Below are tariff- (and some steel) related comments taken from various public company earnings calls occurring July 24, 2018. Note: If you read the entirety of each comment, you may conclude that management teams intend on being able to pass on tariff related costs to customers. Confident management teams - shocker.

I am weary of the ability to pass on price increases, especially short term, and given the short-term-minded nature of some market participants, I am concerned Flexsteel stock (and others) could get whacked in the coming quarters given the current tariff situation. I tried to capture a broad range of comments regarding tariffs, but also bolded areas of specific risk to Flexsteel within the comments:

CEO Whirlpool

Since mid-May, a number of elements in the macro environment worsened significantly. In addition to continued raw material inflation, we experienced a temporary but significant decline in U.S. industry demand, headwinds related to U.S. tariff as well as the Brazilian trucker strike and currency fluctuations in Russia and Latin America. While these macro challenges impacted our results negatively, the actions we put in place over the past few quarters, including cost-based price increases and targeted cost reduction throughout the world, enabled us to largely offset these challenges and expand ongoing EBIT margins year-over-year.

CEO Whirlpool (later in the call)

Finally, we now expect raw material inflation to be approximately $350 million in 2018. We continue to see significant inflation across a number of commodities and in particular with our biggest purchase items, steel and resins. The global steel costs have risen substantially, and in particular in the U.S., they have reached unexplainable levels. While the U.S. steel has also started price at a premium to the rest of the world, most recently, the U.S. steel is 50% more expensive than the rest of the world and simply cannot be explained by the input costs.

CFO - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E (LVMH)

And finally, I can only mention connected to the higher tariffs throughout the world, although the industry is not in the front line of this, such would certainly bear some negative consequences for us. For these various reasons, I think that despite the strengths of the business, the current trends cannot realistically be extrapolated to the second half of the year. This is all we wanted to say.

CEO Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)

While tariffs have created uncertainty, we continue to believe that the net long-term impact for Kaiser will be relatively neutral to positive.

SVP Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

And specifically, we look at the tariff impact on our raw material basket first and foremost. And frankly, at this point, we don't believe the impact of at least the proposed tariffs at this point will impact our raw material basket substantially. Right now, steel and tin plate is where we're seeing most of the effect, and it's not material to the raw material basket certainly relative to the petrochemical proportion of the basket and TiO2. But as you know, it's an evolving story, and future impacts are not entirely clear. So we're keeping an eye on it.

CEO Valmont Industries (VMI)

The uncertainty over tariff and trade policies continues to weigh on buying decisions.

CEO Constellium (CSTM)

On the First Quarter Earnings Call in April, I specifically highlighted uncertainty around global trade. This uncertainty has not abated. On the U.S. tariffs on aluminum and aluminum products, we continue to believe that remedies should be targeted at China and must protect the relationships with our historical trade partners, including Canada and Europe, amongst others. I would note that most of the products we produced are sold in the geographies in which they are produced. As a consequence, based on what we see today in our business model, we expect a relatively neutral financial impact from these aluminum tariffs in Constellium.

CEO Constellium (later in the earnings call)

I mean, we do have some shipments from Europe and from Canada. We are pressing Canada that's extruded price that sells into the U.S. So we're hit by the tariff. We got some shipment from Europe for some specialty aerospace products. We are hit by the tariff. We are trying to recover that from customers. It's going to take a bit of time. We haven't seen customers really changing their patterns of building and buying and trading. So, I think, it's pretty quiet on the Western front so far. And, I think, as we go through the year, we'll be able to offset progressively, the little negativity we have in the full term on trade. So again, that's why I'm saying it neutral because really, within 6 months, I think that will be washed away.

CEO Constellium (even later in the earnings call)

I think, it's very difficult to know what dealmakers will do because they don't even have -- nobody has a clear picture of what the U.S. trade or the tariffs could look like. So I think it's way premature to try to build scenarios around what could happen and then what our reactions would be.

CEO Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Yes, I think we're seeing some concern about the tariffs in 2 portfolios. We have a very small ag portfolio, and soybean is the major crop in the Western part of the state. That being said, most of our ag clients have very meaningful balance sheets and investment relations with us. So we don't have a high level of anxiety. We also have a large number of customers who make product out of aluminum and out of steel, so they're seeing their costs rise. At this point in time, we're not seeing any of them showing any wear and tear in terms of degradation of credit quality. We are seeing some of them slow down in terms of capital investment.

CEO Peoples Bancorp (later in the earnings call)

I think a couple of different things. If the tariffs -- I wish the whole discussion around tariffs would just go away. I think that's causing potential stress to clients.

CFO Hexcel Corp (HXL)

The other thing I guess I would also call out just for completeness is around tariffs. At the current time, we see a tariff impacts on an annual basis of about $2 million to $3 million. Now obviously, that could change depending on where things move on the tariff front, but that will impact the second half of 2018. That's related for material we're bringing in from China and to some of our aluminum suppliers.

CEO Hubbell Inc. (HUBB)

We continue to have to battle the commodity inflation as a headwind, but I think we -- the organization is clearly on top of that. We've seen the traction and that is -- we're seeing that start to turn. We keep getting more thrown at us in the ways of tariffs and others, but I think the process is in place to keep that at bay.

CFO Crane Co. (CR)

At this point, we believe that we'll be able to offset any incremental pressure from tariffs or commodity costs.

CFO 3M Co. (MMM)

The guidance that I said is inclusive of tariffs that have been enacted. So when we're talking tariffs, there are a number of tariffs. First, the steel and aluminum under the National Security Act., and that impact, as well as the Section 301 List 1. Those 2 that have already been enacted, we see having a fairly immaterial impact on us. We estimate that to be approximately $10 million or $0.01 a share on an annualized basis, the direct and indirect impact of those tariffs. We are actively monitoring and assessing the potential impact from Section 301 List 2 and 3, if those were implemented, and any potential retaliation that could occur with those. And we're prepared to act with sourcing changes, supply changes and pricing changes if enacted. So my initial statement stands that we think pricing will offset raw material impacts there. And if tariffs expand, we continue to see that happening. We're not quantifying the impact of those latter 2 since they haven't been enacted yet, but we are prepared with actions to minimize the impact of that.

CFO Harley Davidson, Inc. (HOG)

As a result of the released -- recently enacted tariffs, we expect to incur approximately $45 million to $55 million of increased costs. This includes incremental costs of approximately $15 million to $20 million for steel and aluminum and approximately $30 million to $35 million for EU tariffs. We expect to absorb a significant portion of these incremental costs through disciplined business management. However, given the magnitude of these unplanned costs, we are adjusting our full year 2018 operating margin guidance.

CEO United Technologies (UTX)

So overall, end markets continue to show strength…On the other hand, there are some risks that we need to watch, particularly in terms of tariffs and their impact on product cost. Based on what has been enacted so far -- and again, this is just the first round of tariffs; the near-term impact to UTC appears to be relatively modest. We'll say about $0.05 a share, and that $0.05 is included in our revised EPS guidance. As always, we're going to stay focused on what we can control. We're feeling very good about the way the year is shaping up.

CEO United Technologies (later in the call)

Obviously, commodities, we've seen a little bit of headwind, although not that much this year. But steel is up 25% in the last year. Aluminum is up, and copper is up about 14%, 15%. So input costs are up. And the other place where costs are up is in labor cost, and there really is a labor shortage here in the U.S. and in Europe. And as a result of that, we're seeing some cost pressures that we need to deal with. I'm not going to just say we're going to surrender and the margins are what they're going to be. We're obviously taking actions to reduce costs, to look for ways to resource products. But input cost inflation is a real issue that, I think, is something new for us. And again, tariffs don't help. Again, another $50 million of cost input on top of what's happening with the basic commodities and labor costs.

CEO United Technologies (even later in the call)

one thing to keep in mind is, as is our normal practice, we lock in most steel, aluminum, most of the commodities out for 6 to 9 months. So we're actually not seeing the full impact in '18 of what the steel and aluminum tariffs are. And it's anybody's guess how long those stay in place. I think if you think about next year, obviously, you can see a much bigger impact from all of these tariffs, not -- right now, we've only got a half year impact on the 301. But the full year impact there, plus potentially some higher steel and aluminum tariffs, as well as copper input cost higher. So we've got a lot of work to do to try and offset that. I think the key will be our ability to continue to push price in the marketplace as these input costs go up. Of course, that's going to lead to a little bit of inflation and hopefully, not so much that it's going to curtail demand. But we are always mindful of that trade-off. So again, it's -- these tariffs aren't helpful to anybody, but we're going to have to deal with them.

Conclusion

I better stop there. I am long FLXS stock but do not have what I would consider to be a full position for my portfolio. Elevated tariff risk cannot be denied; neither can the recent slowdown in the RV industry. United States steel prices cannot be explained (see Whirlpool?). Given the heightened near-term risks, I am holding some cash in the event the stock gets whacked once 4Q earnings are released. I believe in the company’s long-term prospects, and most importantly, its products, and am happy to ride it out.

Disclaimer: I encourage you to conduct your own due diligence. This article represents my opinion as of the date of this article, which is based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all based upon publicly available information. The information in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and the information used and relied upon to prepare this article cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. The article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. Actual events could differ materially from projections.