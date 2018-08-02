IPG Photonics: A Misunderstood Gem

IPG Photonics (IPGP) is the inventor and the world's leading producer of high-power fiber lasers, which enable greater precision, higher-speed processing, more flexible production methods and enhanced productivity within various industries.

The company recently reported its financial results for the second quarter and for the first six months of 2018. During the second quarter, IPG generated revenues of 413$ million, up 12 percent compared to the same quarter last year. On the bottom line, earnings amounted to 2.21$ per share, up 16 percent year over year. For the past six months, IPG generated revenues of 773million, up 18 percent compared to the same period last year, and earnings stood at 4.14$ per share - up 26 percent year over year.

Even more importantly, IPG Photonics was able to increase revenues and earnings without compromising its operating margins. IPG recorded an operating margin of 39.2 percent in the first six months of 2018, up 220 basis points compared to the same period last year. Despite the healthy numbers, shares of IPG Photonics have been under pressure, plunging 27 percent in a single day.

Pessimism Reigns Supreme

Investors weren't paying attention to the numbers in the quarterly report. Instead, they focused on two things. The first was a downward revision of guidance, and the second was the fear of losing market share to rivals. I will address these two concerns and explain why they are way overblown.

As to the first concern - the guidance revision: Management lowered revenue growth from previous guidance of 10 percent to 15 percent to a lower range of between 7 percent and 9 percent. So, yes, it was a material downward revision. But what investors forgot to highlight was that unfavorable FX rates took most of the blame.

Specifically, the renminbi and the euro have materially depreciated compared to their comparable rates last year. You see, revenues from these two regions equate to more than 75 percent of revenues for IPG Photonics. In that sense, the depreciation in these currencies alone equates to a 4 percent drag on the revenue growth, which explains most of this decline. Hence, this has nothing to do with a slower permanent rate of growth or a decline in the business itself.

The second concern of investors focused on whether IPG Photonics was losing market share to rivals since the company's order book has slowed. I strongly believe that this concern is highly unjustified. Yes, order book intake has slowed in the past few months. But when you comb through the company's order book, you'll find that the decline in orders is mainly attributed to orders with a specific time frame, whereas orders without a specific time frame have actually increased. I have no doubt that this "wait and see" approach by clients is a direct result of the ongoing trade war between the U.S and China. Customers definitely want, and need, the company's products, but they're simply hesitant to make a time specific commitment.

Financial Metrics Are Clear Cut

It's really hard not to like the company's financial metrics. IPG Photonics sits on a cash pile in the amount of 1.1$ billion, with as little as 47$ million in debt. It has demonstrated an average annual revenue growth of 15 percent since 2012, and earnings growth of above 20 percent during the same time period. In addition, IPGP Photonics is the leader of its field, with exceptional margins, way above the industry's average.

And the best of all is that you don't have to pay top dollar to hold shares of this remarkable business as it trades for 18 times next year's earnings. That's a remarkable cheap valuation for a well proven growth stock in the evolutionary laser industry. Note how revenues (white line) and earnings per share (blue line) have been steadily increasing over the years. You can easily compare that against the plunge in valuation (brown line) witnessed recently.

My Bottom Line

IPG Photonics is a structural winner in the cutting edge industry of lasers. The recent plunge in shares is highly unjustified and creates a wonderful entry point to a double digit grower. Don't hesitate - buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.