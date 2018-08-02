Is Galaxy Entertainment Group A Casino Stock That's Worth A Gamble?

As a frequent Macau visitor, I have always found myself impressed with The Galaxy Macau on the Cotai Strip. Its gargantuan size, surreal diamond fountain show, magical laser display and range of gambling options make the casino resort one of the best in Macau. But is it a company worth investing in?

The US-China Trade War

Firstly, as the US-China trade war intensifies, uncertainty is driving Chinese stocks down. For long-term investors, uncertainty in any stock market can be seen as 'sale season' - same companies at cheaper prices. But is this true for Galaxy Entertainment Group?

Concern has been expressed for Macau's gambling industry, which could suffer directly from the trade war. "Macau casinos could get caught in US-China trade war crossfire, say analysts" reads one SCMP headline. Analysts are fearing that China could use Macau to retaliate against the US, which has heavy investments in the region. Half of the six major operators are owned by US-listed companies - Wynn Macau (Wynn Resorts), Sands China (Las Vegas Sands) and MGM China (MGM Resorts International).

However, Galaxy Macau is arguably positioned differently to the US casino giants. "Should relations [between China and the US] deteriorate further, Beijing may ask itself why it needs to tolerate so much money being repatriated by the US casinos," said Steve Vickers. "It would surely be better from Beijing’s perspective that the gaming proceeds go to more loyal and local champions, not foreign firms." As Galaxy Entertainment Group is a Chinese company and the only Hong Kong-listed company to hold an operating licence in Macau, its casinos could be exempt from this concern. Having said that, if other casinos are affected, Macau's entire gaming industry could be affected too.

In March 2018, Galaxy Entertainment Group bought a 4.9% stake in Wynn Resorts following Steve Wynn’s resignation as CEO amid accusations of sexual misconduct. Of course, if analysts are right and casinos such as Wynn are suffer from the US-China trade war, Galaxy Entertainment Group's small stake in Wynn could affect the company in the short run. Nonetheless, once the dust settles, and it inevitably will, having a stake in one of the world's largest casino groups will be valuable in the long run.

Company Performance

When the company reported its annual report in late March 2018, its stock price reached an annual high of around HKD73 - the highest since the 2014 Macau casino stock downturn. The stock price had jumped about 200% over seven quarters. Revenue came in at HK$62.5 billion - an increase of 18% year-on-year, whilst "adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$11.0 billion, increased 61% year-on-year after adjusting for non-recurring charges".

Union Gaming Securities Asia Ltd’s Grant Govertsen said at the time, "Galaxy is doing a better job operationally than any other operator today. "The company came out of the downturn with a much better mass-market program that has enabled them to become a much better all-around operator with a much more impressive future growth potential."

In terms of valuation, Galaxy Entertainment Group has one of the lowest P/E ratios among casino stocks. Currently, with a P/E ratio of 25, Galaxy Entertainment Group beats MGM's ratio of 31.21 and Wynn's astronomical ratio of 162.15. Las Vegas Sands has a lower P/E ratio with 17 but Galaxy's is certainly not high by industry standards. As uncertainty pushes the stock price down, Galaxy's ratio will only become more enticing.

Galaxy's outlook for the future

Having just secured $500M casino resort in the Phillippines' Boracay island, Galaxy Entertainment Group investors have a great deal to be excited about. Expected to open in 2021, the 23-hectare property will run as a partnership with Leisure and Resorts World Corp. The Philippine-listed gambling operator already has a resort in Manila.

However, it's not all clear sailing for Galaxy Entertainment Group in the industry. At the beginning of last month, Macau gaming revenue only increased by 12.5% year over year to $2.78 billion. Analysts were expecting a gain of 17%-21%. This could mean that Macau is becoming less lucrative and perhaps gamblers are turning their attention elsewhere.

What's more, Macau's title of the 'Las Vegas of Asia' could be under threat too. Although Macau's market value is expected to reach US$146 billion over the next two years (it is currently estimated at US$118 billion), threats from Japan and Hainan could be disruptive.

"Competition from ASEAN gaming destinations has grown, yet the market remains too small compared to Macau,” Morgan Stanley analysts warn. “With the potential opening of Japan and Hainan, the pie could shrink meaningfully.” For these bearish analysts, Japan and Hainan pose a more of a threat than the Philippines and Singapore.

Conclusion

Galaxy Entertainment Group currently heads one of the best casinos in Macau. With impressive revenue and profit growth as well as exciting expansion plans, its future is encouraging. Valued reasonably, long-term investors should consider the stock at this price with the hope that the US-China trade war gives us more of a discount. However, investors should also be wary that Macau is at risk of drying up and with competition looming in other East Asian regions, the industry may be at threat. Nonetheless, Galaxy Entertainment Group has solid fundamentals and investors should be confident in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.