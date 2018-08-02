Whiting Petroleum: A Positive Free Cash Flow And Growth Story

The company was able to make an attractive $130 million bolt on acquisition due to its improving financial profile.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) had a very good second quarter in 2018. The company grew production by 12% from the 2017 second quarter. The company also had more cash flow than they spent on their capital expenditure budget. This means Whiting is in a position to grow production completely out of cash flow. The company was also able to make a very attractive acquisition in the Williston Basin near some of their most successful wells.

First, let's take a look at the highlights from the second quarter from the company's press release:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Production (MBOE/d) (1) 126.18 112.66 Net cash provided by operating activities-MM $ 310.4 $ 111.0 Discretionary cash flow-MM (2) $ 269.0 $ 139.3 Realized price ($/BOE) $ 41.20 $ 30.83 Total operating revenues-MM $ 526.4 $ 311.5 Net income ( loss ) attributable to common shareholders-MM (3) $ 2.1 $ (66.0 ) Per basic share (4) $ 0.02 $ (0.73 ) Per diluted share (4) $ 0.02 $ (0.73 )

Whiting was able to grow production by 12% from the 2017 second quarter. Because of higher oil prices this year, Whiting's net cash provided by operations (net of hedges) was $310 million. Actual discretionary cash flow in the second quarter drops from $310 million to $269 million. This is because Whiting lost $7 per barrel of oil on its hedges in the second quarter. This is still very good news because Whiting's capital expenditures in the second quarter were only $203 million.

Whiting needs to be free cash flow positive because relatively speaking the company still has a substantial amount of debt, though much less debt than a couple of years ago. Here is a look at the company's current debt profile:

Whiting only has $90 million drawn on its line of credit. It's has a set of senior notes worth $562 million due in 2020, and $874 million due in 2021. While it is doubtful Whiting will generate enough cash to payoff those notes, the improving financial performance of the company should allow them to extend the maturities they can't pay out of cash flow. That of course assume the economic environment in 2020 is similar to the environment today. Whiting also has $408 million worth of notes due in 2023, and $1,000 worth of notes due in 2026.

Whiting is staying focused on the Williston Basin in North Dakota where it has most of its operations. Here is a look at Whiting's acreage position and potential wells from a slide in June. The company has made an acquisition since the slide below was created:

The company has almost 240,000 net acres in Tier 1 areas with over 1,100 potential well sites. Whiting is using a new completion design that enhances production and lowers overall well costs. This design was used in drilling what may become their most successful well to date, the Mallow well in their Hidden Bench area. Below is a look at the performance so far of the Mallow well:

The dotted line in the slide above is a 1 million barrel of oil equivalent well profile. The red line is Whiting's average well performance using their new enhanced completion design. The blue line is the Mallow well, which in the first two months of operations is significantly outperforming the average well profile. This is very significant because Whiting was able to make a bolt on acquisition for $130 million near this well.

Bradley J. Holly, Whiting’s President, Chairman and CEO, said "We are pleased to announce a bolt-on acquisition that fits well with our current core acreage position in the western Williston Basin. We consider this acreage highly prospective for generation 4.0 completions because it lies geologically on trend with the prolific Mallow well announced in the first quarter."

Williston Basin Bolt-On Acquisition Adds 55,000 Net Acres Contiguous to Core Areas

Whiting has completed a $130 million acquisition of Williston Basin properties contiguous with the East Missouri Breaks and Hidden Bench areas. They acquired 54,833 net acres with current production of 1,290 BOE/d. The estimated proved reserves acquired are 26 million barrels of oil equivalent. If there are potential Mallow type wells on this acreage, then this is an excellent acquisition by Whiting. Again, the acreage slide shown above does not include this acquisition.

Whiting has positioned itself to grow production and generate free cash flow at net to Whiting oil prices of $55 and above. In fact, because of the hedging losses in the second quarter, Whiting's net realized oil prices were $55 in the second quarter. Whiting has an improved hedge position in 2019, assuming oil prices stay in their current trading range. For those who believe oil prices will stay near where they are, or go higher, then shares of Whiting Petroleum are worth buying and adding to a diversified portfolio. Investors should always do their own due diligence before buying any stock or making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.