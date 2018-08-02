Lamb Weston: Everything Plus A Valuation - Part 1

This article is part one of a multi-part series on Lamb Weston Holdings. Part one contains discussions on its business, the industry, and corporate governance. Part two will be valuation heavy, and the subsequent sections will deal with its financials.

SUMMARY

Lamb Weston (LW) is a global leader in frozen potato production and distribution. With production facilities ranging from Russia to Washington State, LW has a global footprint. Its global expansion has given LW significant presence in both domestic and emerging markets.

RECOMMENDATION

I issue a HOLD recommendation on Lamb Weston (LW). My target price is based on a mix of Discounted Cash Flow (NYSE:DCF) to Equity Model, and EV/EBITDA multiples, each attributing an equal 50 percent weighting. This recommendation and target price is driven by three key highlights that separate Lamb Weston from the rest of the processed potato industry.

HIGHLIGHTS

SPIN-OFF

In November 2016, Conagra Foods(CAG) spun its Lamb Weston brand off into an independent company. While LW only had 16.1 percent of the conglomerate company's assets 25.7 percent of CAG’s 2015 net sales were attributable to LW. The spin-off has allowed LW’s impressive business to shine.

ACCESS TO BETTER TALENT

Competing as the only publicly-traded entity in its niche market, LW receives substantial benefits, in the form of both human and monetary capital. In 2016, LW brought on a former CFO of McDonald's(MCD) to its board of directors. With 11 percent of its sales coming from MCD it is essential that positive relationships exist between the two firms.

RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL

While LW may have an incongruous amount of debt, it has been able to create significant value with its assets. For the fiscal year 2017, LW was able to generate a return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) ratio of 22.14 percent. In our evaluation of LW, we found that for the foreseeable future LW has a weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 5.38 percent. This means that despite its high debt load, LW is creating 16.44 cents for every dollar invested. I anticipate LW being able to maintain this level of productivity into 2018.

BUSINESS DESCRIPTION

LW was founded as a family owned pea processing facility in 1950. Since then, the company has been on the cutting edge of research and technology. In the 1960s LW developed the water gun knife, which has become standard equipment in potato processing facilities. For much of its history, LW operated inside of its parent company Conagra Brands Inc. It only recently spun-off into an independent publicly traded company.

LW is a leading producer, supplier and distributor of frozen potato products to restaurants and retailers. Headquartered in the Eagle, Idaho it is surrounded by some of the world's best potato growing conditions. LW is the leading supplier of frozen potato products domestically and number two globally.

It operates a few joint ventures to assist with its global diversification. Meijer Frozen Foods B.V. located in the Netherlands is a joint venture that also manufactures and sells frozen potato products. LW and Meijer are building a new production facility that is expected to be online in the spring of 2019. Lamb Weston also holds a joint venture with RDO Frozen Co., a potato processor based out of Minnesota. By controlling 50 percent of shares in these joint ventures, LW can strengthen its global position.

LW offers various potato products to its customers. Its primary source of income is derived from the sale of frozen French fries. Its minor product offerings include battered onions, jalapeños, pickles, sweet potatoes, and mushrooms. Its diverse product offering allows it to accommodate a broader range of clients in the food service and retail markets.

Earnings are reported under three categories. Its global category is the most substantial, accounting for 53 percent of all revenue. This segment includes the top 100 North American based restaurant chains and all international business. The foodservice category accounts for 34 percent of revenue, and contains earnings associated with private label frozen potato products sold in the United States and Canada. The smallest group, retail, accounts for 13 percent of revenue. The retail segment includes the sale of brands “Grown in Idaho” and “Alexia” to retail grocery stores.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND COMPETITIVE POSITIONING

LW operates in a competitive industry characterized by low margins typical of commodity processing industries. It also faces risks associated with climate and crop growing conditions. Fifty-five percent of its processing facilities are located in the Pacific Northwest, one of the few locations in the world suitable for growing potatoes destined for market consumption.

LW’s primary competitors in the region are The J. R. Simplot Company and McCain Foods. Both firms operate in the Pacific Northwest, excluding LW from any location-based advantages. McCain Foods, headquartered in Canada, operates 53 facilities globally with an estimated CDN$9.1B net sales in 2016. McCain has vertically integrated the transportation and logistics of its finished product with the use of a wholly owned and operated trucking company, The Day & Ross Transportation Group. The 3,300 eighteen-wheeler fleet is centralized near McCain’s original founding facility in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. McCain has also vertically integrated its potato seed production with its seed farm to ensure that contracted growers plant only the highest quality seed varieties. McCain has invested over $1B in the past three years for advancements in its processing infrastructure and technology. This investment includes expansions to its Burley, Idaho, U.S.A, Coaldale, Alberta, Canada, and Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada facilities.

The J.R. Simplot Company, a privately held agribusiness firm headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has an integrated portfolio that includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching, cattle production, food processing, retail food brands, and other enterprises related to agriculture. Simplot Foods has a diverse location strategy and has operations in Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Central America, and Southeast Asia. Facilities in the Southeast Asian market do not currently have processing capabilities and must source finished product from Simplot Australia or suppliers outside of the company. The firm has achieved dramatic advances in potato breeding and announced in 2015 that the FDA cleared its Innate variety. The variety bruises less in storage saving millions of dollars in storage waste. This variety also remains white after being cut and is resistant to the potato blight disease which reduces chemical use.

LW has also observed the growing demand for frozen potato products, and it continues to invest in additional processing facilities to meet growing demand. A new plant in Hermiston, Oregon will come online in FY 2020. The company estimates the facility will operate at full capacity in its first year, and by FY 2021 LW will be pushing the limits of its facilities to overcapacity. The chart below shows LW's estimated plant capacity utilization to 2022.

RUSSET BURBANK

With the advent of American fast food in the 1950s, Russet Burbank potatoes quickly became the potato of choice for the french fry industry. This is due to the potato’s relative size and sugar content. Due to the requirements of growing these potatoes, the Pacific Northwest became the clear leader regarding crop acres planted and yield.

Russet Burbank potatoes require sandy-loamy soils, moderately cool climates, and adequate applications of clean water. These three critical components are the reason why potato production thrives in the Columbia Basin and the Snake River Valley. Potato production and processing are geographically concentrated because of the need for all three key components. Processing in these two regions is prevalent and possible due to the advanced storage systems and dry air that allows longer sustained storage than other more humid growing regions. Maintaining dry, cool airflow during storage is critical as a change of even two degrees Fahrenheit at the wrong time can alter sugar content and therefore the frying ability of the crop. Potatoes are also susceptible to many airborne diseases while growing. One such disease, potato blight was the root cause behind the Irish potato famine. The disease is still prevalent around the world and can quickly spread during consistently humid or rainy conditions.

INDUSTRY DEMAND

The United States has increased its exports of processed potato products by 127 percent in the past decade and is currently the top exporter. In 2014, french fries accounted for two-thirds of these exports. Demand growth is expected to come from the emerging markets of Southeast Asia.

Processed potato production is not limited to North America, although yields are substantially lower when grown elsewhere. China, the fastest growing market region, is capable of producing processed potato products; however, substantial limitations exist in this area. The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service(FAS) estimates that only 15 percent of potato production in the region meets processing quality standards. Diseased potato crops in Asia are common due to the procurement of poor quality seed potatoes.

The USDA FAS further suggests that the majority of processing potato production within Asia is concentrated in the northeast parts of China, which begin harvest in September. Existing Chinese processors operate only four to six months on average due to the low supply of quality potatoes and the poor storability of those potatoes, which forces processors to limit output or entirely shut down from March to August. The European Union (NYSEARCA:EU) is not in substantial conflict with the United States with regards to processed potato trade. The EU’s primary destinations for processed potato exports are Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, Chile, and Japan. There is future interest to expand into Southeast Asian markets.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE OVERVIEW

Operating in an industry with players that are family run and operated such as McCain and Simplot, I believe that Lamb Weston’s leadership diversity provides the company an edge. Also, the newest addition to LW’s board, Peter J. Bensen, served as the Chief Financial and Chief Administrative Officer at McDonald's Corporation(MCD) from 2008 to 2016. With roughly 11 percent of revenues tied to MCD, it is imperative to maintain an excellent relationship to facilitate continued growth. The experience that Mr. Bensen has previously had with MCD can help to ensure the lasting relationship between these two corporations.

CONCLUSION

It is my opinion that to have real conviction in an investment, the investor must know as much as possible about that which he/she is investing in. This article has been broken up into a series to attempt to accomplish that for all readers. This is part one of an in-depth multi-series analysis on Lamb Weston Holdings. Part two will focus on the valuation and investment risks associated with LW. Feel free to follow me and receive updates as the rest of the articles come online.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.