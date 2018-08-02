Investing in an Unsettled World

What might Montenegro, the Baltics, and the Balkans have to do with your investment portfolio?

They're just going to roll right through us and go to the Baltics and everyone else.

I first read those words on Sunday morning, July 22. They can be found in an audio transcript of a conversation among GOP leaders obtained by The Washington Post. According to the transcript, House Speaker Paul Ryan attributes these words to Volodymyr Groysman, the Ukranian Prime Minister.

Earlier in the transcript, Ryan referenced Groysman speaking about the Russian bombing going on in Ukraine ("30-40 . . . shells a day") and his own anti-corruption initiatives, undertaken in an effort to prove to the Western world that they can clean up their government "so they can get support to get their country back."

Montenegro, The Balkans, and The Baltics

Just a few days earlier, after a particularly contentious NATO summit, President Trump held his now-notorious two-hour one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin, with no one else present save for two interpreters. Shortly thereafter, in a comment that seemingly came out of the blue, President Trump invoked the name of Montenegro, a tiny country with its coast on the Adriatic sea, directly across from Italy. In an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, Trump referenced the "aggressive" people of Montenegro, and the fact that, as a NATO member, other NATO allies would be required to come to Montenegro's aid if "they . . . get aggressive and, congratulations, you're in World War III."

Of course, I have no idea at all what Trump and Putin talked about in their little tête-à-tête. However, particularly given the timing of it all, all of the above is, in my view, somewhat frightening. Where did that 'Montenegro' reference come from? What's the big deal about this tiny little country? As it turns out, quite a bit. According to this detailed article in The New York Times, Vladimir Putin was none too pleased when Montenegro decided to join NATO. If you have the time and interest, the article is worthwhile reading. For purposes of this article, here are a couple of key quotes.

After NATO invited Montenegro to join its ranks, a spokesman for Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, vowed “retaliatory actions.” Moscow issued advisories for Russian citizens traveling to Montenegro and quickly banned the import of Montenegrin wine. “Montenegro has been under continuous pressure by Russia for more than a decade,” Gen. Wesley K. Clark, a former supreme NATO allied commander, said in a message on Twitter on Thursday.

To put all the above in context, here's a map of the area in discussion:

It's a little rough, but good enough to give you a basic picture of Montenegro, the Baltic states, and the Balkans, and their geographic relationship to Russia and the NATO countries. As you may recall, this article opened with words spoken by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, which you can also see clearly towards the right side of the above map.

Investing in an Unsettled World

The point of all of the above was not to take any particular side in a political debate, or to claim that I know better than anyone else what events may transpire as we move forward. But I think it fair to say that, from a geopolitical standpoint, we have seen many things over the past few months which can only be described as unusual, and even potentially momentous. And all of this is before we even begin to undertake a debate about the potential effects of a deficit-funded tax cut at this point in a rather strong economy, debt levels in general, the fact that multiple countries are attempting to navigate their way out of unprecedented programs undertaken to stimulate their respective economies, trade wars on numerous fronts, and any one of a number of other potentially troubling topics.

But, this is the environment in which we find ourselves, and in which we have to make choices as to how to invest, to find the right balance between the two intrinsic emotions that all investors struggle with--greed and fear.

In my case, I find myself leaning in a cautious--dare I say it, fearful--direction. As I shared above, I found several recent developments, taken together, a little unnerving. It's hard to navigate when one doesn't have a good map. Further, it feels to me as if the market is eager to rise on even the smallest bit of good news, while seeming to turn a blind eye to some very troubling undercurrents.

You may recall that I read the words with which I started this article on Sunday morning, July 22. However, as of the previous Friday, I had already decided to make some adjustments to my personal portfolio. In the graphic below, have a look at the target weightings of the various asset classes in my portfolio as of June 30, 2018 and the changes I made as of Friday, July 20. In the 'Difference' column, the asset classes I added to display in green, the ones I sold from display in red.

You will note that the categories are repeated, the first set containing the letters 'IRA' at the end, and the second without. In addition to my IRA, I maintain an investment account with "real money." The lower set of categories reflects both accounts added together. I don't have REITS, TIPS, or Utilities in my "real money" account so that is why the overall weight of these is slightly diluted in the totals, with the other categories weighted a little more heavily.

Here's the big picture for me. I am in my mid-50s. My goal is to remain invested, and to be well-diversified across multiple asset classes. For that reason I am not sitting at, for example, 50% cash. At the same time, you can see that I moved a total of almost 5% out of other asset classes and into cash and bonds.

In Praise of Cash and Short-Term Bonds

As Seeking Alpha author The Heisenberg pointed out in this article, cash has once again become somewhat viable as a discreet asset class. Here's a brief snippet of how he summarized things.

The logic . . . is pretty simple: When returns on cash are the best they've been in a decade, the appeal of other haven assets is likely to be commensurately muted during risk-off environments. The overarching point is that, to quote BofAML, "the rise of 'cash' as an asset class is altering the traditional allocation decisions of multi-asset investors."

He's right. In reviewing my June statement from Fidelity Investments, I noticed that the two money market funds into which they roll my excess cash yielded 1.53% and 1.56%, respectively. A year ago, in June, 2017, those same funds yielded .58% and .62%. Two years ago? Try roughly .10%.

The other asset class I added to was bonds. My vehicle of choice to accomplish this? The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV).

As can be seen, with an average duration of 2.7 years, this funds leans towards the short-term. Interestingly, since short-term rates have risen of late and the yield curve has flattened, this fund tends to offer a fairly good risk/reward ratio at this point. At current prices, it's yielding right at the 2.00% mark.

With the S&P 500 dividend yield sitting at 1.81% as of this writing, it can be seen that, at least from a yield standpoint, cash and short-term bonds have at least become a competitive option. True, these asset classes do not an investment portfolio make, as they will not keep up with inflation over time. However, they offer value from a defensive standpoint if you are at all concerned about how the issues I feature in this article may play out.

The Asset Classes in which I Lowered my Weighting

Before I close, a couple of brief notes as to why I lightened a little in the asset classes I did.

Foreign Stocks - In the main, I lightened slightly here due to concerns that the current trade wars may not end well. I also have concerns about emerging markets, as rising interest rates in the U.S. as well as a stronger dollar tend not to bode well for these markets.

REITS and Utilities - As I evaluated the performance of my personal portfolio over the first half of the year, I determined that I was too heavily weighted in interest-rate-sensitive asset classes. As it appears rates will continue to rise, at least here in the U.S., at the end of the day I traded the loss of some yield for the price stability (if you will) of cash along with a small amount of short-term bonds. If you look carefully, you will also notice that I effectively transferred a small amount from these asset classes into domestic stocks. I used the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) as my vehicle of choice to do so. You can read more about this ETF in a previous article I wrote for Seeking Alpha featuring ITOT as one of the 5 Best iShares ETFS with which Fidelity Brokerage clients can build a core portfolio.

Summary and Conclusion

Each investor, of course, has to make his or her own choices. Further, depending on your age, investment time frame, and tolerance for risk, you may see things differently than I do.

But for investors in my age group, who have worked long and hard to accumulate whatever it is they have and who are much closer to the end of their working careers than the beginning, it seems to me that an eye to at least some level of capital preservation is prudent. Ironically, over the past couple of weeks, my portfolio has actually held up quite well through the recent drop in some popular high-fliers, and the NASDAQ index in general. Even better, I'm able to sleep at night, and that is no small blessing.

What about you? Do you agree with me? Think I'm crazy? I'd love to hear from you in the comments below.

Until next time . . .

Happy investing!

