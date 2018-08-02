Cerner Corp.: Medical Data King Ready To Bounce

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 14.28, which is 38.91% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Cerner Corp. (CERN) are down 14.84% since peaking on January 12, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of health information technology are primed to move higher. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued strong growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for CERN as of the end of June was 14.28, which implies an 38.91% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that CERN has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Cerner Corp. was 4.60% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 14.30% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 15.90% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 15.40% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for CERN came in at a 15.10% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 15.10 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in below the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500. But Cerner's operating margin did come in higher than the average of 13.63% for the Healthcare Information and Technology sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about CERN.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

CERN has a Forward P/E of 24.10 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for CERN is 39.3% higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus the market is willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for CERN stands at 18.19%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 18.19% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so CERN has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.87x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for CERN would turn bullish with a break above the $62.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $70.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the CERN 21SEP18 55.00 Call Options, which will provide approximately 7x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $59.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $70.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe CERN is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

King of the Hill

As of the end of 2017 Cerner held the largest market share for the global EHR (electronic health records) industry - Cerner held 17.3% of the market while its closest competitor came in at 8.8%.

How large is this market? The global health information technology market was estimated to be worth $134.25 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% to $280.25 billion by 2021.

In the US, it was estimated that around $100 billion was spent on health information technology in 2017.

Source: Cognitive Medical

For full-year 2017 Cerner had total revenue of $5.142 billion (up 7% from the previous year) and total bookings came in at a record $6.325 billion (up 16% from 2016). Even though Cerner is the market share leader it is still posting healthy top line and bookings growth YOY.

For Q1 2018 revenue came in at $1.293 billion, up 3% YOY, and bookings came in at $1.398 billion, up 12% YOY.

Source: SeekingAlpha, Earnings Transcripts

Despite being the biggest player in the market, Cerner continues to post both revenue and bookings growth YOY, as it strives for a bigger and bigger piece of the global health information technology pie.

The Sticky Nature of the Business

Once an medical institution (hospital and clinics) adapts and implements a health information technology platform, it is extremely onerous and expensive to switch to a new provider. This moat of a high switching costs means that once Cerner gets a new client, that client is most likely to remain a long-term client and source of revenue.

Cerner is currently being used by around 27,000 medical provider facilities around the world. Even though the company ranks first or second in market share in all global regions except for one, Cerner is not sitting on its laurels. The company sees a big opportunity in replacing old legacy systems in over 2,000 sites operating competitor systems.

Another competitive advantage that Cerner holds is that its size and widespread adaptation make it the most rational choice for companies that merge and have conflicting systems:

The company thinks that industry consolidation should work in its favor. As healthcare providers merge and make acquisitions, they're likely to want the scale and standardization that a major player like Cerner can give.

The VA Contract Delay

The major overhang on the shares has been the lowered guidance given in the Q1 2018 earnings report and the delay of the VA contract, as stated by CFO Marc Naughton:

This guidance range is down from our previous range of $5.45 billion and $5.65 billion reflecting the lower revenue in Q1, a more cautious view on the market environment, and the delay of the VA contract. We are still confident we will sign an agreement with the VA.

The successful completion of the Department of Veterans Affairs would add 1,243 healthcare facilities under Cerner's umbrella of service. This contract would be a huge win for the company, but the delay is a major factor for the downward pressure on the shares. But CEO Zane Burke remains confident that Cerner will get the business:

Now I'll discuss our opportunity with Department of Veteran Affairs. As you are all likely aware, the signing of the contract was delayed again in Q1. While this is disappointing, we continue to believe we have broad support from key stakeholders and initial funding for the project was approved as a separate line item in the budget. Therefore, we still expect to sign the contract.

With the lowered guidance from Q1 and the lingering uncertainty of the VA contract, the shares are currently priced for disappointment. But given management's impressive ability to continue to grow revenues and market share, and my high MGQ for the company, I believe that at the current price investors are taking on much more potential upward reward than downside risk.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, CERN is an excellent buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

