Not Even An Autocrat Can Reform Retirement (Podcast)

Russians have taken to the streets this week shouting slogans such as “Putin is a thief,” “away with the tsar,” and “stop stealing our future.”.

Protesters are reacting to a bill in Russia’s legislature that would raise the retirement age to 65 for men (from 60) and 63 for women (from 55).

Given that Americans and citizens of other democracies do not fear their governments, then if Putin can’t get retirement reform done, neither can U.S. politicians.