Insperity: Fuel To The Flame

There are reasons to believe Insperity will reward shareholders with another special dividend or a significant dividend rate increase.

The company is projecting this double-digit growth will continue through 2018 and into 2019.

More impressively, this is the 13th quarter for double-digit growth in the company's key metric - average number of worksite employees paid per month.

Insperity reported 2018 second quarter results on August 1st. Across the board, there was double-digit growth - as much as 76% on one metric.

As Insperity (NSP) flirted with a $90 share price in May, I recommended potential investors wanting to initiate a position consider waiting for at least a 10% pullback. Yes, I qualified the approach as very risky.

"There are risks to this approach and they are very real risks. Insperity's Workforce Administration platform could explode in popularity. As its training is honed, the company could find newly-hired BPAs reach peak productivity in less than a year. Additional opportunities to expand geographically could present. And, small to mid-sized companies eager to expand their workforce may find the benefit offerings in Insperity's co-employment solution tip the scale to their favor."

Needless to say, the share price tipped $90 the day after the article was published on May 16th and, by month-end, never looked back. On July 25th, the share price broke the $100 mark for the first time since Insperity executed a 2-for-1 stock split in December 2017.

In its first quarter earnings call, the company, itself, had likened its potential to striking a match.

"This quarter was an example of how - when you have, across the metrics - if everything comes in near the higher end of the range, it really all blows out the numbers at the bottom."

With its second quarter reporting on August 1st, the human resources solution provider poured fuel on the flame.

(Source)

Results

Offering both its traditional PEO (professional employer organization) model, Workforce Optimization, and the traditional HR model, Workforce Administration, revenue increased 16% over the same quarter in 2017 to $922.3 million.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month in the quarter increased 13% year over year and exceeded the high end of the company's expectations. Double-digit growth is always impressive. But it's even more impressive that this is the 13th consecutive quarter of such growth. The first quarter of 2015 was the last quarter to post single-digit year-over-year growth in average number of worksite employees paid per month.

This client growth was supported by the company's ramp in trained BPAs (Business Performance Advisors). And, client retention exceeded 99% in the quarter. Adding another feather to its cap, Insperity added the largest client in its history, with approximately 29,000 employees.

Further, Insperity expects the trend of double-digit growth to, at the very least, continue through the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.

"We are in a great position for growth acceleration over the balance of the year and we have the right initiatives in place to continue double-digit growth into 2019."

Some of the growth can be attributed to economic improvement domestically. Insperity saw definite signs of improvement in the labor market in the United States. It even commented that the supply of employees is experiencing limitations.

"If they could find people faster, they'd be adding them faster."

But Insperity likely would have grown regardless as it expanded its addressable market to include "mid-market" businesses. This market, businesses with 150 to several thousand employees, enables growth in the average number of worksite employees paid per month metric without adding Business Performance Advisors. In the past, Insperity helped a client grow to mid-market status only to then lose it to in-house operations. With a mid-market offering, this "penalty" is alleviated.

Even more impressive than its top-line growth were the increases in net income and earnings. Net income improved over 75% year over year to $24.56 million. Diluted EPS improved nearly 76% year over year to $0.58. Adjusted EPS totaled $0.68, a 66% increase compared to the 2017 second quarter.

For the first six months, revenue totals $1.94 billion, net income totals $74.6 million, and adjusted earnings per share total $1.77.

Obviously, this bottom-line improvement is being spurred from more than top-line growth. Insperity's adjusted EBITDA has improved at least 25% for four consecutive years. On a per worksite employee per month basis, operating expenses actually declined year over year. Like many companies, Insperity is also benefiting from tax reform.

Guidance

With six months of production on the books, Insperity raised its full-year guidance for 2018. It now expects a 42.4% to 44.1% improvement in adjusted EPS compared to 2017. Adjusted earnings per share in 2017 were $2.45 meaning the 2018 range equates to $3.49 to $3.53. Tax reform is providing a one-time benefit of $0.22. For the six months to date, adjusted EPS total $2.09, a 57.1% improvement over 2017. At this updated range for the full year, adjusted EPS will have more than tripled in three years.

Greenfields

Insperity also confirmed it expects to expand geographically in 10 to 12 greenfield locations in the next few years.

On July 23rd, Insperity announced its latest greenfield opening in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Known as a "flyover" state, Oklahoma and its capital city of Oklahoma City, it may seem this locale would offer little opportunity to Insperity. But a closer look reveals otherwise. If every upcoming greenfield location is comparable, the company's perception in identifying opportunities should be considered advantageous.

Oklahoma is traditionally a red state. It will be electing a new governor in November. The leading Republican candidate is Mick Cornett, former mayor of Oklahoma City.

In his four terms as mayor (the only OKC mayor to be elected four times), Mr. Cornett is credited with the creation of nearly 10,000 new businesses in OKC and 100,000 new jobs. He is also credited with bringing the NBA's Thunder to OKC. During his tenure, the city became the 12th fastest-growing city in the United States. Since the financial crisis in 2008, Oklahoma City's unemployment rate has been lower comparatively, its downturn was less severe and its recovery faster. If Mr. Cornett is elected in November, it would be reasonable to expect his business-friendly demeanor to spread across the state.

But, in this traditionally red state, electing the leading Republican candidate will not be a given in 2018.

The biggest influence in Oklahoma's November election will likely be the state's educators. On April 2nd, educators walked out for nine school days. Despite media claims that teachers were not satisfied with an increase received just prior to the walkout, the real reasons for the action were numerous and received far less attention. Teachers and school support staff did receive a salary increase, but it was a partial increase compared to the proposal sent to lawmakers in December 2017. Oklahoma educators' salary schedule had not changed in over a decade. Their pay ranked 49th in the nation and last in the region.

Further, the increase lawmakers offered was not fully funded. A pay increase did not address the need for additional teachers to relieve overcrowded classrooms. Funding for students was also not addressed. In education circles, Oklahoma was known for its repeated cuts to its education budget. Within a few days of passing the increase, lawmakers even repealed some of the funding it had just passed.

The walkout, by design, coincided with Oklahoma's deadline to file to run for state office. When educators hit the brick wall of Oklahoma's legislators, the walkout theme turned to the upcoming election. If lawmakers wouldn't communicate and interact, they'd be targeted for replacement in November. The number of filers over the three-day period in mid-April set records, and many of those filing were teachers.

There are two factors at play in Mr. Cornett's favor - 1) his mother was a teacher and 2) he kept his mouth shut during the walkout as compared to current governor Mary Fallin who alienated educators at every turn. And, yet, Mr. Cornett is facing headwinds. First, he still must win the party's nomination and faces a run-off on August 28th against Kevin Stitt. Then, Oklahoma educators and education supporters may opt to vote for the Democrats' candidate, Drew Edmondson, in November.

On one hand, regardless of the upcoming election, Oklahoma City's growth over the past decade offers Insperity opportunity. But, realistically, from Insperity's viewpoint, a Republican party win with Mr. Cornett in November would be an ideal scenario for its newly-opened office.

Considering It All

In mid-May, it seemed a down day in the market may offer potential investors an opportunity to establish a position. But that did not happen.

Again, the company is firing on all cylinders - productive BPAs, geographic expansion, a growing labor force - and its share price reacts accordingly. After releasing second quarter results before market open, the price appreciated over 10% and closed at $105.55 on August 1st.

There are very few times when it's wise to chase a stock. Yet, Insperity is a great company to own.

Its dividend yield, at less than 1%, is paltry because of its rapid share price appreciation. But there's ample room for the dividend rate to improve. In 2017, Insperity bumped its dividend 20% and paid a special dividend as well as executed a 2-for-1 split. So far in 2018, Insperity has bumped its dividend 33%.

The company's average payout ratio in the past four years nears 60%. Yet, the payout ratio in 2018, based on a dividend rate of $0.80 and the midpoint of the adjusted earnings projection at $3.51, would be less than 23%.

There are reasons to believe Insperity could pay another special dividend at the end of 2018. After the first six months, Insperity's adjusted cash balance (exclusive of federal and state income tax withholdings, employment taxes and other payroll deductions, as well as client prepayments) is over $110 million. Furthermore, the double-digit growth remaining on the horizon should build Insperity's cash position. With approximately 41 million shares outstanding, it certainly appears there will be ample cash to execute another special payment.

Or, there's viability for Insperity to double its dividend rate in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NSP