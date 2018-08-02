Wayfair Losses Getting Worse

A couple of weeks ago, I detailed how Wayfair (W) wasn't Amazon (AMZN), which in my opinion was a major problem. While both companies are showing tremendous revenue growth, Amazon is improving profitability currently while Wayfair is losing a lot of money. Thursday morning, Wayfair reported second quarter results, and the situation still looks fairly ugly.

Wayfair reported revenues of more than $1.65 billion for the period, beating estimates for $1.6 billion and representing more than 47% growth over the prior year period. Going back to late 2014, the company has beaten revenue estimates in all but one quarter, so I was not surprised to see this top line number come in strong. Generating revenues is not the problem here.

The issue for Wayfair is that the company's cost structure is way out of control. Operating expenses continue to outpace gross margin dollars, meaning in Q2 the company had an operating loss of more than $95 million. Throw in some interest and other items, and the net GAAP loss was more than $100.7 million, compared to $38.9 million in the year-ago period. Going back to the Q1 report, net losses didn't even double over the prior year period, but for this quarter it was closer to tripling than doubling.

This also marks the fourth straight quarter where the company has missed expectations on the bottom line, even when moving to a non-GAAP basis. If we look at current analyst estimates, the street has gone from an adjusted full-year 2018 loss of $2.49 per share in late March to a $3.02 loss going into this report. Given the miss, estimates are likely to get worse, and that also means next year's numbers will likely be revised down. This is the opposite of Amazon, where the retail giant smashed EPS expectations for the quarter, mainly because of the strength of Amazon Web Services, a very profitable business that Wayfair doesn't have under its umbrella.

With losses piling up, it will only add to the company's issues because it will weaken the balance sheet over time. In Q2, non-GAAP free cash flow was a negative $7.5 million, but it could have been much worse if not for a significant rise in accounts payable and accrued expenses, a similar situation to what we are seeing with Tesla (TSLA). Once the bills are paid, cash will decline, and that reduces interest income and will probably mean more debt down the line, further hurting the bottom line.

Wayfair shares are currently up 11% in Thursday morning trade, but that's likely because shares had seen a more than $21 drop in recent weeks. While the company beat revenue expectations as it pretty much always does, the bottom line showed another large and worse than expected loss. With the company unable to get its cost structure in check, the balance sheet will only worsen moving forward. While many investors compare this name to Amazon because of revenue growth, that's where the similarities really end. Over the long term, Wayfair's questionable financials will likely catch up, sending this stock lower again.

