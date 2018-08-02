Why Frontier Communications Is Not Likely Headed To $20 In 18 Months

During a two and a half year period when the market has gained 50% from the Q1 2016 low put in at 1800 on the S&P-500 (SPY), Frontier Communications (FTR) has dropped like a stone. One of the biggest tells for a company with some serious trouble is when it cannot even stay afloat with a rising index that should be lifting it up. There are the leaders in a market, there are the laggards, and there's the litter. Frontier Communications belongs to the litter group. These stocks not only can't keep up the pace in a healthy market, but they go in the complete opposite direction. There are several case studies of litter stocks in the past that have eventually gone to zero, and Frontier so far is exuding all of those characteristics. The suggestion that Frontier could be a $20.00 stock in 18 months is ludicrous for even the most speculative of investors.

The recent article written "Frontier Communications Could Hit $20 In 18 Months" is one of the wildest headlines I've seen in a while. It's up there with the Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) $140,000 articles late last year and the Gold (GLD) $50,000 targets that Jim Rickards, Jim Rogers, and Gerald Celente love to throw around. The big difference between them is that at least Bitcoin and Gold were in weekly uptrends at the time these claims were being made. Clickbait type claims suggesting 500% - 1000% increases are entirely insane, and of little value to anyone, they are even more ridiculous when these calls are against the direction of the dominant trend. The argument for Frontier Communications to hit $20.00 in 18 months is already absurd, but even more ridiculous when looking at the fact that the stock is in a bear market across every time-frame. If the market can go up 50% in 30 months and Frontier cannot catch any meaningful bids, what is it going to take for the stock to gain any ground? A 500% return for the market?

Before going any further, it's worth showing a few case studies of what the litter group of stocks looks like. These stocks manage to trade inversely to the market during a period when the market is in a clear uptrend and makes higher highs and higher lows. In the images below we have the S&P-500 on the right side of the chart in a clear uptrend since early 2016, and we have the litter stocks shown on the left. They are as follows:

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) down from $9.00 to $0.30 cents

Alliance MMA (AMMA) down from $4.65 to $0.18 cents

Cherokee (CHKE) down from $18.50 to $0.45 cents

Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) down from $15.00 to $1.65

Aceto Corporation (ACET) down from $26.00 to $3.00

Under almost all circumstances, I am unwilling to buy stocks that are low in the hopes of selling them when they are high. The problem with purchasing inexpensive stocks is that they are often down there for a reason. While this can work out and is not a bad strategy in a bear market when everything is getting pummeled if you are nimble, it is a disastrous strategy in a bull market. The reason for this is because the "low" and worst performing stocks in a bull market are the stocks that no one wants. If big money does not want a stock and it isn't good enough for them, there's no reason it should be good enough for us.

I have zero interest in refuting the points made by Russell Naisbitt from a fundamental standpoint as he's laid them out very clearly. There are definite risks to the thesis as he's pointed out, and the company has a debt load that is irresponsible and concerning. I do believe however that it is worth pointing out several technical problems with the stock and discussing the issue with throwing money towards a name of this caliber.

As we've learned from the trend followers of the past century who have amassed fortunes in the market, trends tend to persist and extend past things in our everyday life. There are fashion trends, there are 'fad' trends, there are health trends, and there are business trends. We've gravitated away from bleached hair from the 90's and parting hair down the middle. We've done away with Tamagotchi's, Pogs, fanny packs and surfing on Napster. We've seen a clear downtrend in smoking in the last twenty years, and we've seen a steady uptrend in the body mass index for nearly 170 years now since 1850. Finally, businesses have gone digital and the days of cold-calling are almost extinct. Trends are an integral part of our world, and the suggestion that they do not exist in the stock market is a foolish one to make. Currencies often trend for years, the best of stocks can trend for decades, and fighting these trends makes little to no sense.

(Source: LeBootCamp)

If we can admit that trends tend to persist, would it not make sense to wait for these trends to change rather than trying to guess they will change? While defying the trend and shaving off your Jonathan Taylor Thomas hairstyle before the trend ended might have had minimal ramifications, there are more severe consequences for fighting trends with hard earned money. There is no question that the trend on Frontier Communications shown below is down, and there's zero evidence to suggest this is going to change any time soon. Rather than try and guess when the share price is going to turn into a new uptrend and provide an opportunity to make money long, staying away is the best course of action until signs show up that foretell some change of character.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the below monthly chart of Frontier Communications, the stock has been a clear avoid since it broke below its 20-month moving average in May of 2015. While the 25% decline in a month may have made it seem like it was too late to sell the stock, the stock has declined by another 90% since. It is never too late to sell a stock that is making new lows in a bear market, especially if the general market is not in a bear market itself. Taking a look at the below chart, the 20-month moving average would have kept investors away from ever buying the stock over the past three years. One simple line could have told you to stay away at all costs as the trend was clearly down and we've already determined that trends tend to persist.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So why is it ludicrous to suggest the stock is going to $20.00 within 18 months? For the simple reason that the stock is going down on every single time-frame and the trend tends to persist.

Trend followers are like those that buy a ticket for the train and board it. They may pay a little more to be sure what direction it's going in, but they get on and off safely and get a nice seat for the trip. Those with crystal balls that attempt to fight trends don't buy the ticket and try to save a few dollars by trying to jump on a moving train when it's coming straight at them. They rarely get to their destinations, and on the odd occasion they do, they typically don't get there in one piece.

While there's no question that Frontier has strong cash-flow, they haven't been able to put up a single year of positive earnings per share since 2015. The last five years of annual EPS looks as follows:

2015: $1.86

2016: (-) $1.98

2017: (-) $3.79

2018: (-) $1.58 (estimates)

2019: (-) $0.71 (estimates)

If you would not buy a business that was losing money hand over fist every year, it makes just as little sense to invest in one that's doing the same. In addition to this, if the company is going to recover, the big money usually finds out first and hammers out a bottom in the stock. The first sign that this might be happening would be large accumulation showing up in volume as well as the stock managing to close above the 200-day moving average near the $8.00 level. This would not be a reason to solely buy the stock as the stock still belongs to the litter group of stocks, it would however at least start to show that the shorter-term time-frames were beginning to signal a potential change to the trend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the fundamentals and several different "if's" may suggest that Frontier Communications is heading to $20.00 in 18 months, the technicals are telling an entirely different story and don't suggest this at all. The stock belongs to the litter group of stocks which tend to stay stuck in the mud for a while, and the stock's ability to lose 90% of its value is extremely alarming. There is a complete difference in buying low during a bear market when everything is getting thrown out and buying low during a bull market when only the trash is getting left in the dumpster. Frontier Communications belongs to the latter case as it's in the bottom 15% of all performers for the year across all US stocks, and it was in the bottom 5% of all performers in 2017. While anything is possible and by some miracle we could see $20.00 in 18 months, the chances of it are not worth risking one's hard earned money. There are thousands of stocks to trade on the US Market and over ten thousand across all markets, there is no need to going ravaging through the smelliest dumpsters for the most unloved names when there is good merchandise that's untainted that's also available. You may end up paying a little more for the more expensive merchandise, but at least it's not tarnished like Frontier is.

I will leave you with the following quote by John W. Henry.

"We can’t always take advantage of a particular period. But in an uncertain world, perhaps the investment philosophy that makes the most sense, if you study the implications carefully, is trend following. Trend following consists of buying high and selling low. For 19 years we have consistently bought high and sold low. If trends were not the underlying nature of markets, our type of trading would have very quickly put us out of business. It wouldn’t take 19 years or even 19 months of buying high and selling low ALL of the time to bankrupt you. But trends are an integral, underlying reality in life. How can someone buy high and sell low and be successful for two decades unless the underlying nature of markets is to trend? On the other hand, I’ve seen year-after-year, brilliant men buying low and selling high for a while successfully and then going broke because they thought they understood why a certain investment instrument had to perform in accordance with their personal logic."

- John W. Henry

