Ethan Allen: Hope Doesn't Look Like Enough

A strong FY16 has been followed by two disappointing years - and as a result, even with the declines, ETH stock simply isn't that cheap.

The problem with Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) is that, even just above a six-year low, ETH stock simply isn't that cheap. FY18 (ending June) numbers and Wednesday's close of $22.25 suggest a P/E of about 16x (backing out a small amount of net cash) and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.4x.

That's pretty much in line with the residential furniture sector, save for RH (RH). La-Z-Boy (LZB) actually is cheaper on both fronts, and Hooker Furniture (HOFT) is only modestly more expensive, despite much more impressive performance of late. Meanwhile, Ethan Allen's business has been in freefall, with operating income down 44% over the past two years.

So any bull case for ETH at the moment remains a bet on a turnaround. And I simply don't see enough to take that bet.

How We Got Here

It's not hard to figure why ETH shares have declined. Both Ethan Allen's numbers and its story have run into a wall over the last few quarters, and ETH has followed:

ETH data by YCharts

As recently as early CY16, all looked pretty well for Ethan Allen. I actually bought shares in January 2016 after a strong fiscal Q2 (ETH fiscal years end June 30) that seemed to show a company heading in the right direction. A major overhaul of the company's product lines had been completed. An activist investor had been fought off. Results had steadily improved coming out of the financial crisis, during which Ethan Allen unsurprisingly took a big hit. Revenue was growing, margins were expanding, and ETH was steadily grinding higher.

The good news seemed to peak with a strong fiscal 2016. Revenue rose 5%+ and EBIT margins rose 230 bps to 11.2%. A partnership with Disney (DIS), international growth (particularly in China), and an agreement to sell furniture to the State Department all seemed catalysts for that growth to continue. But even in that quarter, there were reasons for concern, and since then it's pretty much been all downhill:

source: author from ETH filings and press releases. Operating income is non-GAAP using company figures.

Through FY17, and even into FY18, there was some reason to cut Ethan Allen some slack. Fiscal 2017 numbers had a tough comparison, and CEO Farooq Kathwari cited the presidential election as pressuring both Q1 and Q2 results. Start-up costs surrounding the contract with the GSA for State Department employees hit margins from time to time. And Ethan Allen made a conscious effort to pull back on discounting toward the second half of FY17.

But that story has fallen apart the last few quarters, most notably with Q4 results last week. While revenue rose 5.5%, gross margin compressed sharply, due in large part to GSA pressure. But the most concerning aspect of the report was a plunge in retail written orders, which fell 10.8% overall and 11.4% on a same-store basis.

Fundamentally, this is a struggling business. A 0.5% increase in revenue and a 7% decline in EPS for full-year fiscal 2018 perhaps don't seem that severe. But per the Q4 conference call, the GSA program generated $24 million in orders - over 3% of FY17 sales. Comparisons were much easier. Notably, the retail business saw revenue drop 2.7% - and adjusted operating margin turn negative, to -0.3% from 1.3% the year before.

All told, adjusted operating income has declined 44% in the last two years. Margins have fallen from the 11.2% print in FY16 to 6.5%. A little less than a third has come from gross margin compression; the rest is pretty much deleverage from weak retail sales and higher advertising spend. So the fact that ETH is down 42% from late CY16 highs really isn't a surprise. Given relatively broad weakness in the residential furniture space (excluding RH and to a lesser extent HOFT), and the fact that multiples should be compressing over time for this cyclical stock, there's in fact a reasonable argument that the performance of ETH could have been much worse.

Can This Get Better?

Of course, that type of performance also sets up - at least fundamentally - a potentially attractive turnaround case. This is a business, after all, that generated no less than 8.3% margins from FY13 through FY17. Simply getting back to that figure in FY19 likely would get EPS toward $2 thanks to a lower tax rate (guided to 24.5-25% on the Q4 call, against a historical range of ~35-36%) and a reduced share count. Keep the same mid-teen P/E multiple on the stock (which, as noted, is relatively in line for the space) and ETH is at ~$30, about 35% upside. Even if that takes two years - as the adage goes, it takes a man longer to get back on a horse that it does to fall off - that's still ~20% annual returns, when including a 3.2% yield.

And this is a vertically integrated model, as Kathwari repeatedly points out. The CEO on the Q1 FY18 call cited a target of 5% margin in the retail business. That bogey would add ~4 points to consolidated margins, even with no improvement in the wholesale business or a return to 55%+ gross margins from 54.2% (adjusted) in FY18. Long story short, get revenue moving, and the fixed-cost base here gets leveraged, and that suggests a path to real upside (note that FY18 adjusted EPS was $1.35 and adjusted EBIT a little over $50 million):

source: Ethan Allen April presentation

But that upward movement requires revenue growth. Gross margins did dip 160 bps in FY18 to a six-year low. But management commentary suggests a good chunk of the pressure came from mix, due largely to the GSA contract and due to higher-gross-margin retail sales being a smaller proportion of the overall revenue mix. Input cost inflation began to rear its head in Q3, and pressure should continue in 1H FY19. There may be a few basis points of expansion from fine-tuning operations, but the turnaround here really has to be based on revenue accelerating and reversing the SG&A deleverage of the past few years.

While that's possible, particularly with FY19 comparing to an easy two-year stack, there's not much direct evidence at the moment to see that type of acceleration. This simply doesn't appear to be a case where management has been poor (although there are concerns) or there was a one-time whiff in terms of designs. Again, Ethan Allen overhauled its product assortment - and showed some success with those new products in FY16. Since then, however, it's simply been an uphill battle.

The Disney partnership unquestionably has been a huge disappointment. The same is true of a touted move to selling on Amazon (AMZN). An offering through the Army and Air Force Exchanges - which allowed servicemembers to buy Ethan Allen products with no tax - was talked up back in 2016-2017, and appears to have made little traction.

And as for the core business, traffic continues to plunge, and same-store sales are weak. It's not for lack of effort. Ethan Allen has released two new lines (Passport and Uptown) which skew a bit more modern-looking than its classic/colonial heritage. Marketing spending ramped in both FY17 (5.2% of sales, up from a 4-4.5% range) and FY18 (5.6%). The effectiveness has been a bit uneven: a national TV advertising campaign apparently was a disappointment, per the Q4 call, and Ethan Allen is getting back to its focus on direct mail and digital in FY19. Still, Ethan Allen ramped up spend the last two years and had very little to show for those investments.

That spend goes to the big issue with a turnaround: there simply does not appear to be a lot of low-hanging fruit. Ethan Allen has acquired stores, and then relocated and renovated them to drive traffic. Designers (both direct employees and independent contractors) have been added to floors. It overhauled its product line and added more modern pieces that were supposed to target millennials. It picked up several potential revenue drivers between Disney, the GSA, and the on-base exchanges. It's toyed with discounting over the past few years. Different marketing strategies have been tried.

And execution really does not seem that bad. Gross margins held up even in FY17, with mix, input costs, and volume declines explaining last year's decline, rather than operational inefficiencies. The new lines - for which Kathwari was criticized by Sandell - got customer attention, at least initially. And yet, for the last eight quarters, nothing really has worked. That raises the question of what else is going on here.

One explanation is that the industry simply is weak. La-Z-Boy's results share a lot of similarities with Ethan Allen, with declining traffic despite higher marketing spend (LZB has done a better job of protecting margins, however). Retailer Haverty Furniture (HVT) has mostly sputtered along. Bassett Furniture (BSET) comps have stalled out (though remained positive) the past three years. The housing market as a whole has been relatively disappointing considering economic growth, and so has the residential furniture market.

Whether it's online competition from Wayfair (W) and the like, downsizing by baby boomers and smaller homes for higher-income millennials/Gen Xers, and/or other factors, the industry simply hasn't performed as well as historical results would suggest in a time of low unemployment and some level of wage inflation. Maybe that finally starts to reverse, potentially with some help as tax cuts come through.

The problem with that explanation, however, is that ETH is underperforming even stagnant peers. In particular, the 10%+ order decline in Q4 is a print that I believe hasn't been seen in the space since the crisis. And the second possible explanation is more concerning: that the Ethan Allen brand simply isn't very well-positioned at the moment. Even with the move to some more modern offerings, its reputation seems to be a bit old-fashioned and a bit classic at a time where consumer tastes seem to be moving away from that type of brand. Long-term, revenue has to be considered a concern. Ethan Allen sales actually have declined this century:

And that's with help from mostly-acquired retail sales: wholesale revenue actually has fallen by one-third from the beginning of the century.

The fundamental path toward a big turnaround still exists. But qualitatively, there's not a lot of evidence that this is a hugely attractive business. And there is a lot of evidence that the industry as a whole is not particularly healthy (one reason I exited my position in HOFT, even with solid performance of late). On top of that, there are some management concerns here.

Again, execution has been decent. But there have been some big swings in terms of strategy over the last few years. Kathwari said the company wasn't going to chase millennials, and then reversed field. Activist Sandell called for a debt-fueled special dividend and share repurchase; Ethan Allen acquiesced, and then canceled its debt offering three years later. The marketing strategy has been all over the place the last two years, with the company starting FY18 by arguing it would pull back on spending and then ramping up even further with a national TV campaign that disappointed. The sense - particularly the last two years - is of a company that's flailing a little bit. There's certainly a feeling that Ethan Allen doesn't have the answers right now.

Valuation

Meanwhile, ETH simply isn't that cheap. The P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of ~15x and ~8x+, respectively, are in line with LZB and very close to HOFT after the latter stock pulled back almost 10% in the last couple of weeks. HOFT is a better business right now. LZB has some similar problems and questions - but is outperforming Ethan Allen. BSET is cheaper, and has a fair amount of operating leverage itself if the industry as a whole starts picking up.

A short actually is relatively intriguing here, though I do think $22 is probably too cheap. (Others agree; ETH's short interest has dropped from the mid-teens on a percentage basis to under 9%.) Operating deleverage remains a worry, with input cost inflation a clear risk over the first half. There are probably better cyclical shorts out there, but the current trend for ETH suggests there could be more downside ahead.

That said, ETH doesn't necessarily need to be written off. There is a path here to really nice gains. But Ethan Allen needs to at least take a step in the right direction - and for now, quite clearly this is a business going in the wrong direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.