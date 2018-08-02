Ciena: Play On Growing Data Consumption With A Limited Upside

Ciena’s growth drivers seem to be margin dilutive in the medium term.

The company is a play on the infrastructure needed to support growing data consumption.

Ciena is a network strategy company, selling (hardware, software and services) to customers ranging from network operators to government departments.

Despite a leadership position in network strategy market, the Ciena (CIEN) stock offers limited upside. This discrepancy is primarily due to a decline in network operator profitability.

As operators adopt an open and programmable approach to reduce costs, there has been a growing focus on creating a software-based abstraction. The abstraction allows for flexibility and modularity in the overall network architecture while addressing growing capacity requirements.

CIEN has responded by increasing focus on its software (Blue Planet) business. While the software revenues are expected to outpace the core business, the contribution of software to total revenue is expected to remain below 10%.

The hardware intensive nature of the networking business has been putting pressure on the margins, as was evident in 2Q18. While overall revenue grew 3.3% y/y, adjusted gross margin declined 5.0% y/y to 40.7%. For F2018, management expects revenue growth to be 7-9% and gross margin to be in the low 40s range.

Network operators are the key influencers of this margin decline. Although spending towards network upkeep is a necessary evil, declining profitability (of the telcos) has limited the CIEN's pricing ability. However, management believes that CIEN’s margins will recover on the back of the company's razor – blade model: initial high startup costs get absorbed over a period, with gross margins recovering to mid-40s levels.

What I can say is that we have demonstrated in deals all over the world for many years that we can recover from the early stage deployment gross margins and get to a sort of mid-40s or thereabouts gross margin range for the customer over the lifecycle of deals. Source: CIEN 2Q18 Earnings Call

It is worth highlighting that, CIEN has not been able to undo the industry-wide pressures with gross margins falling by 20% over the last decade.

The management expects growth to be three pronged: India, web-scale, and international Tier 1 service providers.

India: India contributed to $79 million of the $730 million revenue for 2Q18 and remains the fastest growing country for CIEN. Furthermore, India remains one of the fastest growing internet markets which makes CIEN bullish about India in the long term. Since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, the competition in the Indian telecom market has reached unseen levels. The fallout of this competition has led to a wave of consolidation, with only three major players remaining in the market – Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. And all of them are trying to build cash reserves. Bharti Airtel is looking to raise $8-9 billion, Reliance Jio is planning to raise $7-8 billion and Vodafone Idea plans to raise $2 billion. While the primary use of funds will be to counter competitive pressures, the approach to undercutting competitors on price will only exacerbate the cash burn for these operators. This vicious cycle of burning cash to compete will leave little on the table for network development and modernization. This, in turn, is likely to add to CIEN’s revenues, while continuing to put pressure on the gross margin.

Web-scale: As per estimates, the web-scale market is expected to grow to $640 million in 2022 from $200 million in 2016. The management indicated that CIEN has already done $220 million in web-scale revenues for 1H18 and this continues to be a fast-growing area. At this run rate, CIEN's web-scale revenue will be more than that of the entire web-scale market! The only possible explanation for this phenomenon is that most of the web-scale revenue is a replacement for legacy networking revenue, which again will start off with lower margins. Given that web-scale is growing faster than the rest of the networking segment, this should be another headwind for the overall gross margins.

International Tier 1 service providers: CIEN claims to be gaining market share with eight new International Tier 1 carriers. The margin profile appears to be weaker in APAC due to Chinese players. However, the management believes that over the course of time, margins will see an upward move to the company’s targeted range.

The legacy telco business also does not appear to be strong. Two of CIEN’s largest customers (AT&T and Verizon) seem to be pulling back on capex:

AT&T 2Q18 Earnings Call

When you consider those items and slightly lower cash capital spending…Capital investment is expected to be in the $25 billion range, but that will be $22 billion of CapEx on our cash flow statements after you net out our FirstNet reimbursements and some of the vendor financing opportunities that our team has pursued.

Verizon 2Q18 Earnings Call

We currently expect capital expenditures for the full year to be closer to the lower end of our guided range of $17 billion to $17.8 billion driven by efficiencies from our business excellence initiatives and CapEx management process, as well as the Intelligent Edge Network design.

It seems to be a consistent theme across all the major business areas – spending continues to get tighter and thus to grow market share, CIEN will need to sacrifice gross margins.

Stock performance

Despite the competitive nature of the market, CIEN claims to have sustainably grown market share. However, the stock performance does not show any correlation with the company’s consistent market share gains.

As a result, the stock has not moved since 2011 – from $22 to $25 in 7.5 years isn’t much of a return!

Valuation

The volatility in stock prices necessitates a DCF valuation to arrive at the intrinsic value of the stock. The DCF is done across three scenarios with the following assumptions:

Bear Base Bull Revenue CAGR (F2017-23E) 7.1% 8.8% 10.4% Average Non GAAP gross margin (F2017-23E) 39.1% 41.2% 43.6% Average Non GAAP operating margin (F2017-23E) 11.3% 12.2% 13.2% Average Capex/Revenue (F2017-23E) 5.1% 3.6% 1.9%

The resultant per share values are as follows:

Scenario Value/share ($) Bull 38.4 Base 26.9 Bear 19.5 Average 28.3

While the average assumes an equal probability for all three cases, the likelihood of the base case appears to be the highest.

Having CIEN in the portfolio would allow an investor to play the secular trend of increasing network usage. The leadership position and profitability of the company does not warrant selling the stock. However, the limited return potential also does not call for buying it. It would be best to hold on the stock and add-on positions, only when pricing power in the operator universe starts to recover.

Notes

All historical financials used in CIEN Financial Model and for this article have been sourced from company SEC filings Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts provided are for the base case of the CIEN Financial Model Margins discussed are on a non-GAAP basis

