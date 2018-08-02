5 Tesla Thoughts As I Purchase Shares For The First Time

Profitability and positive cash flow will be a tremendous catalyst in 2H/18, if Tesla can achieve those goals.

Production continues to expand rapidly and is nearly at levels where Tesla can be profitable.

The Model 3 has turned a corner to (gross) profitability, and Tesla is expected to turn the corner to net profitability soon.

Demand for the Model 3 transcends its category and several catalysts will help that demand grow.

Tesla (TSLA) released it Q2/18 results on August 1, 2018, after market hours. Market reaction was strongly positive. Tesla closed at $300.84, but rallied as high as $332 after hours, gaining more than 10%.

Tesla is the largest battleground stock on the market today. On this platform, bears appear to outnumber bulls at least in the comments section.

In my view, Tesla Q2/18 earnings call and Q2/18 Update are full of good news for the company. Nothing in them will convince bears that Tesla is turning a quarter, but Model 3 is trending to gross profitability and the company is nearing profitability and becoming cash flow positive.

A few things are apparent to me from Tesla's most recent commentary:

The Model 3 both dominates and transcends mid-sized premium sedans. Demand for the Model 3 remains very strong, and the vehicle also has several catalysts that will allow demand to continue or to strengthen. Production for the Model 3 continues to accelerate, with Tesla producing 4,100 total cars/week with peaks of 7,000 cars/week. Tesla's expanded production in China will incur more debt - problematic for a company that is losing money. But since that debt isn't until 2019, Tesla may not be losing money. Model 3 production has turned a corner and is now profitable on a gross basis. Elon Musk has forecast 15% gross margins in Q3/18, 20% gross margins in Q4/18, and 25% gross margins by at least Q2/19, if not sooner.

Based on Tesla's strong earnings, I have opened a long position in Tesla after hours on August 1, 2018, with a cost basis of ~$325.

The Model 3 Dominates and Transcends Its Segment

"In July 2018, Model 3 not only had the #1 market share position in its segment in the US, it outsold all other mid-sized premium sedans combined, accounting for 52% of the segment overall. The popularity of Model 3 is a true testament to the product. Based on trade-ins that we’ve received so far, we can see that the total addressable market for Model 3 is much larger than mid-sized premium sedans. We are drawing customers from many other segments, including non-premiums sedans and hatchbacks." Tesla Second Quarter 2018 Update

This is a bit of a glass half-full piece of news. While huge Model 3 sales are great, the last thing I'd want from a growing-but-still-unprofitable company is to learn that their sales might already be near a ceiling. Thankfully, the second half of this statement saves the first - Model 3 sales may not be limited to the market for mid-sized premium sedans.

The latter part of this statement rings true to me based on personal experience. I have considered purchasing a Tesla (although I haven't). I have not considered purchasing any other vehicles in those classes. Instead, the only other cars I have considered purchasing are a Volkswagen Golf R (OTCPK:VLKAY) or an upcoming Porsche Taycan electric sedan. It is easy to believe that others would also consider a Model 3 despite not generally being interested in mid-sized premium sedans.

Tesla further released information on the top five trade-ins for a Tesla Model 3. Four of these vehicles are significantly cheaper than a Model 3, and are not competitors in the mid-sized sedan segment:

Only one of these vehicles, the BMW, has a price that overlaps the prices of the available Model 3 vehicles. Even most BMW 3 series vehicles will be substantially less expensive than that average sales price of a currently-available Model 3. This suggests that purchasers of the Model 3 are not ordinarily mid-sized premium sedan purchasers. Instead, those purchasers are moving up to a Tesla Model 3 from a less expensive vehicle, expanding the market for a ~$55k sedan.

Attracting these out-of-segment buyers is a strong testament to the desirability of the Tesla Model 3. Those trading in BMW 3 series vehicles show the desirability of the Model 3 to traditional mid-sized premium sedan consumers. But the Tesla Model 3 is also very attractive both to environment-conscious consumers (through the Leaf and the Prius) and to everyday consumers (through the Accord and the Camry).

Demand for the Model 3 is Strong and has Multiple Catalysts

Demand for the Model 3 remains very strong and there are several tailwinds which will drive increased future sales. According to Tesla:

"We continue to generate strong Model 3 demand despite having done almost nothing to try to sell it, and even though Model 3s have only been available to cash/loan purchasers of the long-range battery version with the premium interior package in North America. Demand will accelerate even further once we offer leases, less expensive variants, and orders outside of North America. Additionally, we recently started taking requests for Model 3 test drives in July and have already received more than 60,000 Model 3 test drive requests in the US alone." Tesla Second Quarter 2018 Update

It stands to reason that should the Model 3 move from a ~$55k vehicle down to the ~$35k price point, demand will increase. At ~$35k/vehicle, middle-class families priced out at $55k will be able to purchase the vehicle where they once had not been able to. This is a price-point which is competitive with the high end of some of the best-selling cars in America like the Camry ($24k-35k) or the Civic ($19k-35k).

Opening additional markets outside North America will also help Tesla grow Model 3 sales. Of course, Model 3 sales have never been limited by demand, but rather by supply. But opening this new markets may help to allay some fears that Model 3 demand may be slipping.

Finally, allowing test drives of the Model 3 will do wonders for demand. It is notable that requests for Model 3 test drives in July alone were nearly 3x higher than quarterly deliveries of the Model 3 (of 22,319 vehicles). That staggering figure shows just how large the demand for the Model 3 is, whether or not many consumers can afford its current sticker price.

As Elon Musk noted on the Q2/18 CC, many customer won't consider purchasing a vehicle until they have test driven it. This is very reasonable. Without the ability to test drive a car, many buyers would be extremely hesitant to hand over $55,000 for a vehicle. As test drives become more widely available, demand for Model 3's is very likely to rise if the car is as good as reviews say it is.

On a more personal level, my interest in the Model 3 increased with this portion of the quarterly update:

"Traction control software of Model 3 Performance has been substantially modified and it now allows drivers to powerslide, something that true track enthusiasts have been craving." Tesla Second Quarter 2018 Update

I don't expect this to alter the sales trajectory of the Model 3, but it does make me more likely to purchase a Model 3. That sounds fun to drive.

Rising Production Rates: 4,100/week average, 7,000/week peak

According to Tesla, if they can average production of 7,000 vehicles/week, the company will be profitable:

"A total vehicle output of 7,000 vehicles per week, or 350,000 per year, should enable Tesla to become sustainably profitable for the first time in our history - and we expect to grow our production rate further in Q3."Tesla Second Quarter 2018 Update

As yet, they have not reached this goal. Their weekly production has reached 7,000 at times but they aren't yet sustaining these peak levels:

"We produced 53,339 vehicles in Q2 and delivered 22,319 Model S and Model X vehicles and 18,449 Model 3 vehicles, totaling 40,768 deliveries." Tesla Second Quarter 2018 Update

Given a 91 day quarter, this works out to production of 4,103 vehicles/week. Meanwhile, deliveries averaged 1,717 Model S and X vehicles/week and 1,419 Model 3 vehicles/week. While production was higher than deliveries, I would not read too much into that. Production of Model 3's has recently ramped up, which would mean that more Model 3's were produced in the tail end of the quarter and haven't yet been delivered.

"During the month of July, we have repeated weekly production of approximately 5,000 Model 3 cars multiple times while also producing 2,000 Model S and X per week. Having achieved our 5,000 per week milestone, we will now continue to increase that further, with our aim being to produce 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late August." Tesla Second Quarter 2018 Update

Tesla stated a goal to produce 6,000 Model 3's per week by late August. Tesla further added a goal of 10,000 Model 3's per week "as fast as we can," which should be "sometime next year." If Tesla can deliver on those goals, profitability should be just around the corner.

Chinese Expansion: More Production but More Debt Too

"In July, we announced our plan to build a wholly Tesla-owned Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai – our first Gigafactory outside the US. We are excited about this opportunity, as China is by far the largest EV market in the world and Chinese support for electric vehicles has been exceptionally strong. Initial capacity is expected to be roughly 250,000 vehicles and battery packs per year, and will grow to 500,000, with the first cars expected to roll off the production line in about three years." Tesla Second Quarter 2018 Update

As with most of Tesla's stated goals, these are lofty aspirations. However, achieving these goals would ~2x-3x Tesla's current vehicle production. This could also further enable some economies of scale, helping Tesla reduce their cost per vehicle and drive future margin growth. During Q2/18 CC, Musk guessed that the Gigafactory might cost closer to $2B, although he emphasized that figure was just a guess.

Unfortunately, the project will also incur further debt for Tesla. Tesla's use of debt while unprofitable is deeply troubling and ill-advised. Back in June 2018, NYU valuations professor Aswath Damodaran wrote:

"Tesla's decision to borrow more than $5 billion in September 2017 to fund its capital needs, was almost incomprehensible, given Tesla's standing at the time. As I noted in a post at that time, there was no good reason that could be offered for that borrowing, since none of the usual arguments for debt applied."

The same holds true today. Tesla's stock prices, when compared to their current revenue or cash flow, are very high. The market is confident in Tesla birth as an automotive superpower. It would make far more sense for Tesla to use that market confidence to raise money through equity rather than through debt if the company is not making a profit.

Remember, however, that Tesla is expecting to make a profit in 2H/18. If that happens, it will not be an unprofitable Tesla borrowing money in 2019. Instead, it will be a profitable Tesla that is able to cover the interest on its debt with its cash flows. Should Tesla meet that guidance, I will have no objection to Tesla using debt to finance its expansion in China or elsewhere.

Model 3's Are Profitable, and Going To Be Much More Profitable Soon

During the Q2/18 CC, Tesla noted that Model 3's were profitable over the quarter. Some speculated that gross margins on the vehicle might be ~3%, significantly higher than the -3% expected by CoverDrive's forecasts.

Musk further promised additional gross margins on the Model 3:

Q3/18 15% gross margins Q4/18 20% gross margins Q2/19 25% gross margins

Musk noted that the 25% gross margins - the ultimate gross margins on the vehicle - might not be achieved in Q1/19, but he would be "shocked" if they weren't achieved by Q2/19. In response to a question, Musk indicated that these improvements would be due to a more efficient process, as cars were not as often having to wait for various components on the assembly line and fewer components were needing to be remade for quality reasons.

As production of the Model 3 continues to ramp up, these gross margins will help Tesla turn the corner to profitability and help Tesla fund their future vehicles with their own cash flow and profits.

Takeaway

I did not own shares of Tesla as of the closing bell on August 1, 2018. After the close of the market, based upon Tesla's results, I have entered a long position in Tesla with a cost basis of ~$325.

However, I was impressed with Tesla's performance in the quarter and their future plans. Tesla continues to expand production and to increase their margins and is on track to be cash flow positive in the back half of 2019.

There are a lot of Tesla bears who will pooh-pooh my decision to purchase shares of the company, but I believe that the next few months could prove a lot of doubters wrong. If Tesla can become profitable and cash flow positive, I would expect shares to break out of the ~$275-$360 range that they have traded in for the past 18 months and to move substantially higher, perhaps past $400.

TSLA PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

However, there are big risks to this position. Tesla still remains a long way from actually achieving their goals of making a profit, and many observers doubt they will be profitable in either Q3/18 or Q4/18, or perhaps ever. Further, even if Tesla makes a profit in 2H/18, it will be a small profit. Tesla is very richly-valued, trading at a P/S multiple far in excess of other automakers. It will take many years of growth and margin expansion for Tesla to achieve cash flows to warrant its $50 billion market cap.

I believe that Q2/18 was a great quarter for the company, and expect the next few quarters to provide positive upwards catalysts. Despite that, I am very receptive to arguments that even a profitable Tesla will not be able to justify their massive price tag. Aswath Damodaran, whom I respect a lot, valued Tesla at $185/share. Those are very real doubts about valuation, even if Tesla is able to become a successful, profitable automaker.

For now, however, I am willing to take that risk.

Happy investing!

