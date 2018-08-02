Tesla Q2 2018: Key Development

What does Tesla's new artificial intelligence chip mean to investors?

Tesla brought the entire Autopilot leadership team on the call. Why?

Tesla beat my Model 3 gross margin estimates, but this was not the most important development yesterday.

Tesla (TSLA) last night announced its results for the second quarter of 2018.

Although the bottom line missed unreasonable sell-side analyst expectations by $0.24 per share, prompting an initial downward move, followed by a few minutes of volatility in the stock price, after a quick read of the investor letter I sent this tweet at 4:16 PM:

Investors must have reached the same conclusion at about the same time:

What prompted my tweet?

Yesterday in Tesla Q2 2018: What I'll Be Watching, I presented the key item:

As "boring" as this question may be, either the investor letter or the earnings call opening remarks will need to address this top (liquidity/solvency) concern, and I believe the Model 3 actual gross margin in Q2 and the forecast for Q3 will be the key determinants on whether or not investor concern eases in the coming months. I forecast breakeven Model 3 gross margin in Q2, and see anything above breakeven as the harbinger of positive GAAP net income in Q3...

and added:

I conservatively project 0, 15, and 20 percent gross margins for Model 3 in Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively, followed by a gradual increase to 25 percent throughout 2019.

Tesla noted at the top of the investor letter:

Model 3 gross margin turned slightly positive in Q2, expecting roughly 15% in Q3.

In other words, Tesla beat my Q2 estimate by a few percentage points, and guided for what I believe will prove a conservative 15 percent in Q3.

Investors rightfully reacted positively to this important development, driving the stock price higher by more than 5 percent before the earnings call. On the call, Elon also added:

I'm highly confident that, it may not be Q1, but I would be shocked if it's not Q2, that we get to 25%.

This management guidance is six to nine months ahead of my 25% by 4Q19 projection!

I will today provide Value Portfolio subscribers with my updated quarterly projections by product line through 2025, along with my estimate of where the stock price is headed (i.e. intrinsic value).

This, however, was not the most important comment.

What I Wish Was Asked

I also noted in yesterday's article:

The Model 3 gross profit margin is the key variable for today's earnings release, but a close second is any update on Autopilot.

For the first time, Tesla brought the entire Autopilot leadership on the call. Not getting management's clue, however, sell-side analysts were too focused on short-term modeling questions, and competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - what?!

So a once-in-a-quarter opportunity for crucial long-term insight was missed. I'm not a big fan of waiting, so let's get started.

The following lists the important comments on Autopilot/Hardware 3 that I believe will drive TSLA in the coming quarters, followed by a discussion of what this all means to long-term investors:

Pete Bannon on Hardware 3: "The chips are up and working, and we have drop-in replacements for S, X and 3, all have been driven in the field."

Elon on Hardware 3: "It costs the same as our current hardware."

Elon on first principles approach to Hardware 3: "The key is to be able to run the neural net at a bare metal level so that it's especially doing the calculations in the circuits itself and not in some sort of emulation mode which is how a GPU or a CPU would operate."

In summary, Tesla plans to soon replace the chips on existing cars with drop-in replacements that cost the same and with an order of magnitude processing power, which presumably will allow the rollout of advanced safety and full self-driving features throughout the coming quarters.

Why didn't the analysts ask more questions on Tesla's newest chip, which it has been developing in semi-stealth mode now for three years?

How quickly and how far can you take Autopilot's safety with this chip? 2x human level? 5x? 10x? As I noted in yesterday's article, and as both Elon and Stuart confirmed on the call, first and foremost for Tesla is safety. How much power does the new chip consume? How does this affect the vehicle's range? How does its power consumption compare to the current chip and other options from Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA)? How do the performance, cost, and time-to-market compare to Nvidia's, which is down in premarket trading, DRIVE PX Pegasus? How will housing both the autonomous software and hardware teams under one Tesla roof, as opposed to others' approach of outsourcing hardware development to Nvidia or Intel, impact development and time to market? What else beyond full self-driving will your proprietary artificial intelligence chip allow Tesla to achieve? What are your longer term plans?

Why Is This Important To Investors?

Full self driving, when achieved, will change the entire valuation equation.

In the shorter term, the rollout of Version 9 in August will likely increase the take rate of Tesla's Full Self-Driving option, both at the point of purchase for $3,000 and as a later upgrade for $5,000, which I expect will be high-margin, incremental revenue.

In the longer term, full self-driving will open up avenues for new partnerships and revenue streams for Tesla, as Elon hinted yesterday in a tweet:

Elon's tweet prompted creative brainstorming among Tesla bulls:

Unfortunately, investors do not yet know what exactly Tesla plans to do with its new chip, because the important questions were not asked.

Bottom Line

Yesterday was an important milestone in Tesla's life cycle: The beginning of the transition to a real growth company that's "profitable and cash-flow positive for every quarter, going forward."

The next phase, however, brought about by Tesla's proprietary artificial intelligence chip, will change the valuation equation, as I will discuss in subsequent articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.