Tanger Q2 Results: Look Below The Headlines

In this article, I will be covering new developments from Q2 earnings that Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) just reported. The headline numbers on the surface look good, a beat on FFO and a beat on revenues. However, FFO/share beat expectations only because of share repurchases and the three analysts were projecting revenues to come in millions below revenues last year, so it seems the analyst estimates for revenues were sandbagged. If you look at the actual numbers directly from the Q2 earnings report, revenues were $119.71m for the current quarter and $119.61m for the same quarter last year. That is a gain of 0.08% y/y, which is not impressive at all, given the 4.1% GDP growth that was reported for the second quarter. For the rest of the article, I will detail the reasons why revenue growth was nearly non-existent for Tanger.

SeekingAlpha

Yahoo Finance

Low Rental Increases

It is easy to see why revenue growth has stalled out. The following chart shows that for total re-tenanted and renewed space for all lease lengths, Tanger only posted an increase of 0.9%, in comparison to last year when they showed an increase of 7.5%. This does not bode well if this continues going forward because it will mean that revenue growth for Tanger will continue to be very minimal.

**Green box by author

Chart from Tanger supplemental presentation

Declining Same Center NOI & Declining Occupancy

The following chart shows the clear trend that occupancy (blue line, left axis) is trending downward and same center NOI (red line, right axis) is steadily declining. When looking back through filings to compile the data for the chart, I noticed the following line was present in the reports talking about consecutive quarters of same center NOI increases. With the negative same center NOI in Q1 that streak has ended and the next streak that is likely to fall is the line about occupancy above 95% for X number of years.

For 56 consecutive quarters our same center net operating income has increased. ~ Tanger Q4 2017 8-K

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Actual FFO & AFFO declined

I will say it now, before I get criticized, yes, I know on a per share basis both FFO and AFFO showed increases, however, if you look at the underlying data both FFO and AFFO declined y/y. The reason FFO and AFFO increased on a per share basis was because of share buybacks, which lowered the share count.

**Green box by author

Chart from Tanger supplemental presentation

Location Occupancy

The next item I looked at was y/y occupancy trend for the top 10 properties, which account for just over 40% of the total GLA for the consolidated portfolio. Out of the top ten properties, six posted lower occupancy, one the same, and three posted higher occupancy.

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Trend GLA Deer Park 97% 94% Higher 739,109 Riverhead 92% 97% Lower 729,706 Rehoboth Beach 98% 99% Lower 557,353 Foley 95% 99% Lower 556,673 Atlantic City 87% 87% Same 489,706 San Marcos 96% 95% Higher 471,816 Sevierville 99% 100% Lower 448,150 Savannah 96% 97% Lower 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 88% 93% Lower 425,334 Jeffersonville 96% 94% Higher 411,785 Top 10 GLA 5,258,721 Total GLA 12,919,341 Top 10 GLA as % of Total 40.70%

Table data from Tanger supplemental presentation

What Tanger did right

During the second quarter Tanger repurchased $10 million in stock, which is a positive for them because it helped improve their per share metrics. This helps the headline numbers and those putting the FFO/share value into valuation models. In addition, Tanger reaffirmed their full-year guidance, which is a sign that things won’t get any worse than what they are guiding for. Another item that could be considered a positive conservative move given the current retail environment; Tanger is spending less on capital improvements. The difference between FAD for Q2 2018 and FAD for Q2 2017 was $7.86 million, and the difference between the capital investments for Q2 2018 and Q2 2017 was $7.23 billion. By doing this Tanger is taking a conservative approach to making sure their dividend continue to be well covered in the event things continue to decline.

**Red box by author

Chart from Tanger supplemental presentation

Closing Thoughts

For those that say I am too bearish, please be reminded that I am covering the bear case where multiple other popular authors cover the bull case, therefore it brings a balance for readers here on Seeking Alpha. Going forward, I see no reason to change my bearish outlook because occupancy is trending lower, same center NOI is negative, actual FFO & AFFO declined y/y and rental increases for total re-tenanted and renewed space for all lease lengths is close to flat y/y.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.