Amazon's Fulfillment Center Purchase Displays Upside For Prologis

As E-commerce grows, the desire to increase delivery speeds has grown with it. With companies such as Amazon (AMZN) attempting to deliver within just hours of purchase and other companies like Walmart (WMT) trying to copy this service, large companies need industrial real estate near consumers to be able to get them products at those speeds. These warehouses are referred to as Last-Mile warehouses. They tend to be smaller and in more heavily populated areas. As the demand for these warehouses grows, due to the limited space available in and around big cities, supply can’t keep up at the same rate. This is causing rental fees to rise, which, while not great for the companies renting, is great for the owners of the property. The best way to invest in these owners is by finding REITs that focus on Last-Mile ownership. As Prologis (PLD) is the largest Industrial REIT, and added even more urban exposure through its acquisition of DCT Industrial Trust (DCT), it is a good way to invest in these trends.

We can see how important getting close to the customers is by Amazon’s most recent purchase of NYC real estate. As they have unveiled these plans, Walmart has come to join the party. The company is using its acquisition of Jet.com to its advantage as the company opens a new fulfillment center in the Bronx, the first purchase of NYC real estate by the company. These same trends are happening in all large cities as the amount of available real estate is minimal but the demand to be near these relevant urban centers is huge. As consumers demand faster shipping times, getting real estate close to consumers is the only way to compete.

The demand is so high that even the surrounding areas are going up in price. For example, New Jersey rates are rising quickly. A look at the chart shows that prices have increased in NJ warehouses by nearly 33% in just two years and the trend is continuing.

As the same article states:

“New construction has been unable to keep up with demand. Developers supplied the market with 5.7 million square feet of new warehouse space, but 80% of that space was already leased before completion. About half of an additional 7.3 million square feet under construction is already committed, according to Transwestern.”

These trends have been helping companies like Prologis increase their rents and in turn, make them more profitable. To see how Prologis’ management describes their holdings, and why they are a good play for this space, we can look at the MD&A in their most recent filings. Some quotes are fairly telling: “We own, manage and develop well-located, high-quality logistics facilities in the world’s busiest consumption markets.”, “Our portfolio benefits from key drivers of economic activity, including consumption, supply chain modernization, e-commerce and urbanization” and lastly “Our strategy is to own the highest-quality logistics property portfolio in each of our target markets. These markets are characterized by large population densities and consumption. They typically offer proximity to large labor pools and are supported by extensive transportation infrastructure (major airports, seaports and rail and highway networks). Customers turn to us because they know an efficient supply chain will make their businesses run better, and that a strategic relationship with Prologis will create a competitive advantage.”

All these statements show that their investments are based upon being close to urban centers which is where the rise of E-commerce is raising prices the most.

We can see these trends of increasing rent taking place in the company. As can be seen below, the company has increased same-store rent revenue 5.3% while expenses increased only 2.4%. However, this doesn’t give the full picture. The company estimates that its current properties are currently being rented out at 15% below market value due to contract negotiations and the works. This means that as leases roll over, they should be able to increase their rent substantially even without new development. We can see this is true as the company stated “During the first six months of 2018, our net effective rents increased 21.3% on lease rollover that represented approximately 7% of our proportionate economic ownership of each entity included in our owned and managed operating portfolio. We expect this trend to continue for several more years due to our current rents being below market, increasing market rents and the term of our leases.”

In addition to increasing rent, the company has been successful with adding potential revenue through development. As the company mentions “Based on our current estimates, our consolidated land bank, excluding land we have under an option contract, has the potential to support the development of $7.5 billion of TEI of new logistics space. TEI is the total estimated cost of development or expansion, including land, construction and leasing costs. We believe the carrying value of our land bank is below its current fair value, and we expect to realize this value going forward—primarily through development. During the first six months of 2018, we stabilized consolidated development projects with a TEI of $1.0 billion, and we estimate the value of these buildings to be 35.6% above our cost to develop (defined as estimated margin and calculated using estimated yield and capitalization rates from our underwriting models), while increasing NOI of our operating portfolio. We expect our properties under development at June 30, 2018, to be completed before October 2019.” If the company can manage to have a 35.6% ROI, this would be a huge value added for investors.

With the rise of e-commerce and borderline immediate shipping, the need for land near cities has increased. However, due to the limited nature of this land, it is impossible for supply to keep in line with demand. Thus, as the supply and demand curves are becoming more favorable for owners of industrial properties near large cities, Prologis will be one of the prime beneficiaries. The company has already started seeing great progress in its portfolio and this should be expected to increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.