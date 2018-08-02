3 Years Later, PayPal Is Fulfilling Vision Of Providing A Complete Commerce Operating System

PayPal’s (PYPL) innovation is based on a simple model: Buy fast-growing, disruptive fintech companies, and combine them together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. And it’s working. Despite an earnings “miss,” the earnings call (transcript here) cemented the fact that PayPal is going to be a fintech force for the long term.

Earnings Letdown

In a quarter that saw once impenetrable stocks like Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) disappoint investors, and possibly start a tech sell-off, any bad, or even not great news, has caused shares to drop for most tech companies. This environment has caused PayPal to see its shares drop about 10% from July 25, despite an earnings beat.

This PayPal sell-off looks like investors prefer short-term revenue and profit, in exchange for long-term business model growth. But before we explore this, we first need to understand their bearish concerns.

PayPal beat earnings expectations and revenue expectations, with a $0.58 EPS vs. $0.57 EPS forecast, and revenue beat the forecast by $50 million for the quarter. This led PayPal to see a 23% percent revenue growth year-over-year. But the disappointment came with PayPal’s Q3 guidance, where they expect revenue to be between $3.62 billion and $3.67 billion, vs. a $3.71 billion estimate. This miss has led to the PayPal sell-off.

However, investors need to understand the whole picture, not just the financials. Where is PayPal heading? “Our strategic decision to become an open platform committed to partnerships has increased the value that PayPal can offer our customers, both consumers and merchants,” PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in the press release. PayPal is positioned to fully take advantage of the global fintech adoption growth, and I believe PayPal is giving a clear vision for how they plan to do this, and investors should be excited.

Long-Term Positioning

Before diving into PayPal’s value offerings, it’s crucial to understand the growing fintech industry. Outside of China, which saw fintech rise due to structural need, the rest of the world is still in the process of embracing the core features of fintech. It's currently estimated that the average adoption rate for most fintech offerings is at 33%, firmly in the early majority stage of the innovation curve theory (for investors looking for the full fintech adoption report, it can be found here).

Source: Lumen Learning

In fact, it can be argued we are at the tipping point of the innovation model, with nearly $30 billion in investments going toward fintech in 2017. PayPal also is an investor in this area, where they have committed to spend $3 billion annually on acquisitions.

Innovation takes two forms: Creating it yourself, and buying it. Fintech is wide, and encompasses anything that involves money. PayPal’s innovation strategy is to save money on trying to develop new product offerings that may or may not take off, and focus on waiting to see what's working, then acquiring these companies and creating value by adding it to the PayPal operating system.

Expanding the Operating System

In the last quarter, PayPal made four big acquisitions. With their innovation model of acquiring companies then adding them to their ecosystem, PayPal provides a nice graphic explaining the value addition of each purchase.

Source: PayPal Investor Relations

iZettle serves as PayPal’s point of sale offering to consumers. This acquisition expands PayPal outside of the digital space, allowing PayPal’s operating system to expand to small businesses that rely on physical purchases. iZettle also will act as an introductory point for the PayPal ecosystem. Small businesses will start using the point of sale offering. Then as they grow, these businesses will expand into other features PayPal offers.

Simility and Jetlore are acquisitions that PayPal likely saw as offering an improvement to their current services in the same area, and aren’t as exciting as the others. But, perhaps more than iZettle, investors should be very excited about the Hyperwallet acquisition. Hyperwallet provides a platform that allows a centralized solution for businesses to dispense payments across the globe. This allows companies to pay their vendors, contractors, and merchants in various countries and currencies, and accommodate different methods to suit individual use cases.

But why this is so important for PayPal is that it moves the PayPal operating system to effectively become a one-stop shop for the entire commerce needs for companies. Companies can use PayPal to receive money from consumers, send money throughout the organization, pay vendors, merchants, or contractors, all while offering a single platform for the company to easily monitor the whole payments ecosystem.

Three years ago, PayPal laid out their vision. They want to provide an operating system for commerce. After these recent acquisitions, investors are finally seeing the foundation for what this platform will look like in the future. PayPal’s wait and see approach toward innovation, though which may lead to expensive purchases, allows PayPal to determine what works, and what can be added to the operating system.

Investor Takeaway

PayPal told investors their plan, and they are executing it. All of these acquisitions follow this blueprint, and even though it may hurt in the short term (having to expand by acquisitions, and paying for costs associated with it), I believe PayPal has proven that they have a vision and they are executing it. And with the current state of the fintech industry, PayPal is in an excellent position for their plan to succeed.

These three factors lead me to believe PayPal is a buy for the long term, and the post-earnings drop is a gift for investors to enter a position. Although there’s currently high volatility in tech, I see PayPal as a long-term buy and hold stock, with excellent potential to continue to outpace the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PYPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.