Del Frisco's: Hard To Trust The Growth Story

Q2 looked good on the surface but in reality it was a weak quarter, especially when you compare it to peers.

Del Frisco’s (DFRG) is currently trading at an all-time low after the company announced a secondary offering to help pay off debt from the Barteca Restaurant Group acquisition. This comes a few days after DFRG reported Q2 results that looked good on the surface but in reality were poor. Management is sticking to its long-term targets, which would see shares appreciate ~150% within the next four years if all goes according to plan. DFRG could be an interesting long idea if you trust management, but right now the market has little faith in the growth story and it’s easy to see why.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

DFRG beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines in Q2, but the performance is not what it seems. The 9.4% revenue growth was the result of an extra week compared to the prior year period, and total comparable restaurant sales fell 1.4%. To make matters worse, the comp consisted of a 7.5% decrease in traffic (compared to a 2.1% decline last year). DFRG partially offset the weak traffic by reducing promotions, but for whatever reason DFRG is really struggling to get customers into its restaurants.

This comes at a time when restaurants in general have reported better comp sales. Darden (DRI), Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) grew same restaurant sales by an average of 4% during Q2, compared to an increase of 1.4% last year. Increases in average check are driving most of the comps growth and traffic is still pretty weak throughout the sector, but the traffic declines at competitors aren’t nearly as bad as they are at Del Frisco’s.

EPS increased from $0.15 to $0.22, beating estimates by $0.12, but the EPS increase was the result of a lower tax rate, which boosted earnings by $0.10. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 220 bps to 11.3% due to SG&A deleveraging off lower comp sales. Management likes to use restaurant level EBITDA margin (which increased 20 bps) when discussing profitability, but this isn’t the best metric to use when trying to figure out a restaurant company’s profit potential because it excludes general and administrative costs, which are typically a restaurant company’s biggest expenses after COGS and opex.

Management made a few tweaks to its FY18 guidance but is still maintaining its long-term targets of $700M+ in revenue and 100M+ in adjusted EBITDA by fiscal-year end 2021, while substantially lowering debt to 2.5-3x adjusted EBITDA. According to our model, this implies that revenues will have to grow at a CAGR of 18% and that adjusted EBITDA will need to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the next four years, which seems unrealistic. The sale of Sullivan’s will free up some cash, but even after you account for this DFRG will still need to grow revenues at least 10% annually and grow EBITDA at least 15% annually to reach its goals.

Assuming management executes and hits these targets, DFRG is worth $20/share, which implies ~150% upside from the current price. The model implicitly incorporates the Sullivan’s divestiture and assumes that revenues and adjusted EBITDA grow 18% and 25% respectively. We also assume a 12.5% effective tax rate, an average change in net working capital of 1.2% of sales, capex at 12.5% of sales, and a WACC of 7%. Finally, the model assumes that DFRG will issue $75M in new shares at the current price of $8.50, which would increase the share count by ~8.8M.

Figure 1: DCF Model

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: the use of adjusted EBITDA in our DCF model slightly overstates the actual cash flows available to investors since it excludes pre-opening and other related costs that arise from opening new restaurants.

DFRG wouldn’t necessarily need to hit its targets in order for investors to pocket a nice return at the current valuation: simply growing revenues 5% annually and EBITDA 7.5% annually results in a fair value of $11 (40% upside). But it’s clear that the market doesn’t trust the growth story, and it’s not hard to see why.

Management is banking on a 10% annual increase in the restaurant base and annual comps growth in the low-single digits (0-2%) to meet the revenue target. But consistently positive comps looks like a pipe dream right now: DFRG’s same restaurant sales have fallen for three straight years and are now on pace for a fourth (management is guiding for comps growth of -1.5% to +0.5% this year).

Then there’s the operating risk that comes with opening a lot of new restaurants each year. This is a capital-intensive business and DFRG doesn’t earn a high enough return on capital to justify aggressive expansion (ROIC has averaged 6.5% over the 7 years, which is below the company’s cost of capital). We’d prefer that DFRG focus on ways to make its existing restaurants more profitable before adding a lot more of them. If the company continues to expand without improving restaurant level performance then the stock will at best stagnate and most likely go lower.

Conclusion

DFRG trades at an all-time low and at a large discount to restaurant sector peers. If you trust management and believe in the growth story, this would be a good entry point. But it’s hard to trust management without seeing any signs of improvement, and the 7.5% traffic decline in Q2 was a concern. DFRG’s targets don’t seem realistic, and while management won’t need to hit them in order for investors to profit, investors are exposed to a lot of operating and financial leverage risk, and things could get worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.