Dividends Helping Energy Giant Investment Opportunities

Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have both released second quarter earnings results with dividend announcements accompanying the earnings news. While results were below analysts’ expectations for the second quarter, the two companies still remain top dividend aristocrat income investments, increasing their dividend payout annually for the past 25 years. As such, the dividend is helping to drive alpha for these stocks as they dip following second quarter results.

Exxon

For the second quarter, Exxon reported revenue of $73.5 billion, increasing 26.5% year over year and beating analysts’ estimates by $1.83 billion. Earnings per share missed expectations at $0.92, falling $0.35 below estimates but increasing from $0.78 in the second quarter 2017.

Downstream earnings were a key factor for the company in the second quarter as upgrades at refineries detracted from net profit. Upstream earnings increased $1.9 billion while downstream earnings decreased -$661 million from the comparable quarter. Upstream production and downstream product sales were also both lower dragging on the bottom line. However, rising oil prices in the energy sector was a positive contributor to results. The quarter’s higher downstream expenses are not expected to be a trend affecting overall value.

Exxon has managed to maintain an increased dividend payout through some challenging times in the energy sector. Three-year net income and earnings per share growth have respectively averaged -15.37% and -15.23% annually as oil prices have been recovering from $30 levels. With oil prices hovering around $70 levels, income and earnings per share have been gaining. Over the past year, Exxon reports a 151.40% net income growth rate and a growth rate of 146.28% for earnings per share.

Demonstrating its dividend resilience through a negative earnings cycle, the rising levels of net income should give income investors even more confidence in the dividend. Consistent with the rise in earnings, dividend growth has been higher as well. Dividend growth is reported at 2.68% for the one-year period and 4.26% annually for the three-year period with a forward dividend growth rate of 4.02%. The most recent dividend of $0.82 has an ex-dividend date of August 10.

The dip from earnings results appears to provide a buying opportunity as oil prices continue to rise and bullish analysts project a 60% increase in earnings per share growth for 2018. The one-year target for the stock is $89. Meanwhile there is significant upside over the long term as net income and earnings per share show triple digit annual growth rate potential. A low 7% weighted average cost of capital and conservative 30% net profit gains over the next four years easily give the stock a discounted cash flow value of $119 with 33% upside.

Chevron

Chevron’s results were similar to Exxon as both energy giants saw decreases in downstream earnings. Chevron reported revenue of $42.24 billion increasing 22.5% from the second quarter of 2017 and missing estimates by $4.1 billion. Earnings also missed estimates at $1.78 per share, falling $0.31 below expectations and increasing from 77 cents in the second quarter of 2017.

Downstream earnings for Chevron were lower in international as the company sold its Canadian refining and marketing business in the third quarter of 2017 contributing to the lower margins overall. Upstream earnings reported a comparable quarter gain of 286% while downstream earnings were down -30%.

Chevron has also managed to maintain dividend aristocrat status through the energy sector’s challenging time. Similar to Exxon it is also experiencing much higher net income growth which is a positive factor for all investors and specifically investors seeking income. Three-year annualized net income and earnings per share growth has been -21.82% and -21.80% respectively while one-year growth is reported at 20x for net income and 19x for earnings per share. One-year dividend growth for Chevron is reported at 0.70% with three-year annualized dividend growth of 0.86%. The company recently announced a dividend of $1.12 with an ex-dividend date of August 16, now supporting a forward dividend yield of 3.55%.

Alpha Opportunity

Both Exxon and Chevron are down following earnings. Exxon is reporting a loss of -1.8% and Chevron a loss of -1.0% as of August 1. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has a gain of 1.7%. For the one-year period, Chevron is outperforming with a gain of 19.67% versus a gain of 5.75% for Exxon and 16.13% for the S&P 500. Both Chevron and Exxon continue to be top energy investments for investors seeking exposure in the space as oil prices remain steady near new highs and income payouts from dividends are expected to positively influence returns.

Given the significantly higher one-year growth rate from Chevron, it appears some of its potential upside may have already been factored into the stock price with the 19.67% stock increase following the 20x and 18x net income and earnings per share gains experienced in 2017. Forward price to earnings levels help to confirm that at 16.69 for Chevron and 17.30 for Exxon.

Chevron is still however showing substantial upside potential in the one year and discounted cash flow values. The one-year target for Chevron is $146.39. With slightly lower net profit growth expectations than Exxon and a weighted average cost of capital of 8%, Chevron has a discounted cash flow value of $212 with upside of 41%. Thus, both stocks remain solid investments for the long term given the improving energy sector factors, but it appears the volatility of reported earnings will be important for investors trading for short term gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.