Oshkosh Corp. - My Thoughts On Their Third Quarter Results

Oshkosh (OSK), the Wisconsin based truck manufacturer just revealed its third quarter earnings. The company was able to grow both sales and its bottom line thanks to a strong economy, an improving military backlog and the ability to increase prices to offset rising input inflation.

Another Earnings Beat

This is the first article I am writing after the earnings release from Cummins (CMI). Even though Oshkosh and Cummins are no competitors, they are both cyclical companies in the machinery/trucks business. The reason why I include Cummins in this article is the fact that Cummins beat earnings almost every single time since the growth bottom of Q1/2016. Analyst have been underestimating these companies over and over again. Oshkosh is no different. The company beat earnings every single time since Q1 of 2016. The most recent third fiscal quarter released EPS at $2.20. This is 20% higher on a year-on-year basis and roughly 9% above expectations.

It seems that the company was able to use the current economic growth trend to grow all important aspects of the business. Net sales improved 7% to almost $2.2 billion while adjusted EPS accelerated 20% as the overview above already showed.

The company mentioned that the strong economic environment is the reason that the backlog for all business segments came in higher on a year-on-year basis. Moreover, Oshkosh made a very interesting comment about the current input inflation trend. It is no news that tariffs are currently pushing up prices for key commodities like steel and aluminum while the current employment shortage in the transportation industry adds pressure to company's profitability. Oshkosh already mentioned this in their previous earnings call. Their growing backlog could face transportation difficulties in the future. This time, they mentioned higher surcharges to deal with rising prices.

While no customers want to pay higher prices, the reality is that input costs have increased substantially and have continued to increase as new tariffs have been announced. We cannot absorb those significant cost increases alone.

Personally, I am happy the company is successfully using higher surcharges to battle higher prices. Total gross margins for example declined just 0.2 points to 18.5% which is an impressive result. Operating margins also declined by 0.2 points to 10.2%.

Growth Across The Board

In the third quarter, Oshkosh was able to grow sales in all business segments.

Starting with access equipment, the company reported an 18.0% sales increase to $1.160 million. This growth rate is much higher than the 2.9% growth rate one year ago. Operating income accelerated 10.9% while margins slightly declined from 14.4% to 13.5%. Operating income was mainly supported by strong pricing and a higher sales volume whereas production ramp up challenges and higher freight costs had a negative impact. Backlog grew 134% to $1.23 billion.

Defense saw a slight sales decline of 8.3% to $442.6 million. Operating income declined 23.9% to slightly less than $50 million. Operating margins declined to 10.7% from 12.9% one year ago. This was due to an overall lower sales volume and adverse product mix. However, backlog was up 18%. This is very likely going to continue as the JLTV continues to attract new customers. The UK for example purchased two developmental JLTVs. Even in the third quarter, the JLTV was able to offset volume declines of the M-ATV. In other words, it is very likely that the defense segment will improve over the next few quarters and beyond.

Fire & emergency saw a 0.3% sales increase to $283 million. Operating income improved 18.2% to $36.4 million. Margins also improved to 12.8% versus 10.9% in Q3 of 2017. Especially improved prices were able to offset international sales timing and higher SG&A costs. Moreover, the backlog increased 8% to almost $1.0 billion.

The commercial segment reported 0.0% sales growth. Operating income on the other hand accelerated 16.2% to $25.1 million while margins improved more than 1 point to 8.5% versus 7.3% one year ago. The 0.0% sales growth rate was the result of lower concrete mix sales which offset the higher sales volume of RCVs (refuse collection vehicles).

What's Next?

First of all, I always compare cyclical macro vehicles like Oshkosh to the leading ISM manufacturing index. The simple reason is the ability of the ISM index to predict economic activities. The ISM index bottomed in Q1 of 2016 and has done quite well since then. ISM sentiment has been hovering around levels not seen since the early 2000s. The same goes for Oshkosh which has followed the ISM index really well.

That said, Oshkosh is not just doing very well, the company raised its guidance in the third quarter. Current FY2018 EPS estimates are between $6.00-$6.10 versus $5.40-$5.85 in the second quarter. This is quite impressive and a sign that the company might deal with rising input prices and production/transportations even better than expected. Rising prices seem to have a smaller impact on the company's bottom line than previously expected.

Last but not least, let me quickly mention the company's financial stability. At this point, the company has a solid liquidity position. The current ratio is at 1.87 while the inventory adjusted ratio (quick ratio) is at 1.20. Moreover, the long-term debt to equity ratio is at 0.33.

Takeaway

Oshkosh did everything right in its third quarter. The company benefited from strong economic growth and grew its backlog in every single segment. Moreover, it seems that surcharges are working which allows the company to avoid a lower profitability.

The downside is slower economic growth. This would make it extremely difficult to offset high input prices and slow total sales volumes. Even though I do not expect the economy to start slowing dramatically, I am currently not adding to machinery stocks. In other words, I believe that there are better companies to invest in at this point. This does not mean that I am bearish on Oshkosh. It's a great company which revealed a strong quarter. Personally, I am just not adding this stock to my portfolio.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

