Ventas' Conservative Approach Continues In Q2

Top-tier healthcare REIT Ventas (VTR) reported yet another solid quarter, prompting management to raise the low end of their FY18 guidance and demonstrating once again that it is a sound capital allocation choice for long-term dividend growth investors. While growth remained tempered, balance sheet strength and dividend safety continued to strengthen, positioning VTR well for opportunistic growth moving forward.

Safety

VTR strengthened its dividend safety by enhancing its balance sheet while sustaining solid portfolio performance during Q2.

Management has been aggressively executing on its deleveraging plans, and Q2 was no exception. VTR has already received over $1.2 billion in profitable divestments year to date, including $137 million in asset sales during Q2 (at a ~35.6% profit) and a total of $950 million including repaid loans. This shows that management is executing its deleveraging objective prudently and in a manner that serves the shareholders' interests as many other management teams pursuing deleveraging often have to divest non-core assets at a loss.

Management used the majority of these proceeds to further improve balance sheet metrics as they continue their drive to become the only A-rated Health Care REIT. They once again reduced their net debt to Adj. Pro Forma EBITDA ratio from 5.5x to 5.3x during the quarter. Furthermore, fixed charge coverage stood at 4.5x and total liquidity was extremely strong at over $3.1 billion. Year to date, net debt has been reduced by over $1 billion as the debt to gross asset value has been reduced to a mere 36%, giving the company a very secure financial position even if real estate prices should plummet. Meanwhile, the already well-staggered debt maturity profile got even better with the 3-year extension of a $900 million term loan (2020-2023/2024) at even more attractive pricing as well. VTR now has the best credit profile in the Health Care REIT sector and its multi-billion dollar liquidity puts them in prime position to either potentially receive a credit rating upgrade in the near-to-medium term future or play offense in opportunistic investments in areas where it enjoys competitive advantages, such as their rapidly growing university base life science and innovation business.

VTR's safety was also supported by ongoing overall portfolio performance safety. Not only were overall portfolio NOI and FFO/share trends positive during the quarter, but there were several encouraging signs in the worst performing sector of the portfolio: SHOP. Despite it being the only business segment to post negative NOI comps, management continues to focus on partnering with only the market leaders with the "scale and skill to provide superior care for seniors and manage well in a challenging operating environment." This increases the odds of business sustainability until the projected "silver wave" begins to hit in 2020. An additional encouraging sign for the sector is that construction starts as per NIC reached their lowest level nationally since 2012. This reduces the supply competition for current suppressed demand and could lead to a significant boost in pricing power as demographics are projected to begin shifting to a more favorable mix over the next 18-24 months.

While SHOP NOI is obviously not a positive, occupancy and NOI trends thus far have been "playing out pretty much as [management] thought" when it gave full year guidance. While there are ongoing concerns that the next 12-18 months could lead to further degraded performance due to the continued imbalance between new properties and new seniors moving into senior housing as tenants, management doubled down that this is merely a timing "mismatch" and that the declining construction starts will lead to a very powerful move to the upside once it hits. Important to note is that the declines in SHOP occupancy are decelerating, improving by 40 basis points sequentially. Between their extensive diversification and strong operator quality, VTR believes it is well positioned to weather challenges to this portion of the portfolio over the next few years. Furthermore, management maintains that these properties could almost qualify as multi-family residential properties in terms of the stabilities of cash-flows and occupancies through the business cycle (as evidenced by its positive NOIs during the financial crisis and ensuing recession), and therefore should be considered as a core part of any portfolio.

My safety takeaway from the quarter is that, while management may be understating the short-term downside and overstating the longer-term upside in its SHOP portfolio, these properties do provide a good diversification benefit to the overall portfolio and should see clearly improving performance over the next 5-10 years. As such, they enhance, rather than hurt the safety of VTR's dividend. Furthermore, management raised or maintained the bottom end of guidance across the board, indicating a reduced downside profile and therefore, greater short term performance visibility.

Growth

VTR's enhanced safety profile came at the expense of growth. Despite this, it still managed to grow normalized FFO by 2% to $1.8 per share. While some of this growth was due to the one-time boost that came from loan pre-payment fees, VTR also managed to grow its same-store property cash NOI by 1.3%, despite ongoing weakness in SHOP properties.

Meanwhile, management's number one growth priority remains its university-based life science research facility business, with two projects completed and two more in progress thus far this year while showing "strong" leasing trends. Management claims a "robust" growth pipeline of high-quality investment opportunities remain in this area, despite already growing it by 40% in its first year and a half and 24% in Q2. Same-store cash NOI improved by 4.4% year-over-year during the quarter while occupancy levels were over 97%. Management plans to double its size and beyond in the coming quarters as top-tier research universities continue to seek them out for business.

Management also saw solid growth in its Medical Office portfolio via its trophy building adjacent to a AA-rated hospital in San Francisco. While it isn't expected to open until 2019, pre-leasing is already at 82%, up from 52% in the first quarter. Meanwhile, VTR also invested $200 million in a 9.75% yielding senior loan to Ardent in the quarter, locking in some fairly safe and steady cash flows with recycled capital.

While VTR's growth profile remains subdued, and in fact may see declines this year given guidance, the portfolio's quality and growth runway are improving significantly through VTR's very strong competitive positioning within the university life sciences research facility business and enhanced liquidity.

Valuation

Given its low-growth profile and the rising-rate environment, VTR does not come across as cheap from a historical perspective, though it doesn't seem to be expensive either.

VTR data by YCharts

Given current SHOP trends, the late stage of the bull-cycle, and rising interest rates, VTR will likely only grow FFO/share by 2-3% over the next 5 years. However, its dividend (currently yielding ~5.5%) is increasingly "rock solid" and should continue to grow in line with FFO/share. Investors are thereby looking at likely gains of 7-8% over the near term, while the 10-15 year return profile could likely be much higher if the silver wave indeed hits with the intensity that management forecasts.

Investor Takeaway

The current narrative for VTR remained relatively similar during Q2 as it continues to prune its portfolio, strengthen its balance sheet, pursue aggressive growth in its life sciences portfolio, and tries to minimize the damage to its SHOP portfolio until the silver wave arrives. It is executing very well on the first three fronts and pointed to decelerating occupancy declines and raised lower end NOI guidance as evidence that it is handling SHOP well too. Until clearer evidence of stability in SHOP is shown, VTR remains a hold in my portfolio with a fairly safe 7-8% total return potential and long-term potential to return 10-15% if management's forecasts prove correct. I will likely be trimming on further strength, especially if better opportunities present themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.