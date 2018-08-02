Dynavax: Heplisav-B Commercialization Makes For A Compelling Value Play And Offers An Interesting Option Strategy

Overview

Dynavax Technologies is a commercial stage immunotherapy company focused on using the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (“TLR”) stimulation. Dynavax lead product candidate is HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older. HEPLISAV-B was commercially launched in the USA market on Jan. 2018. SD-101, is a cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase 2 clinical studies. Dynavax plans to initiate Phase 3 by the end of 2018 or early 2019. DV281 is an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung. AZD1419, is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma. DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical for oncology.

Source:Dynavax

Valuation

As at March 31,2018 Dynavax had approximately $250 million in cash and marketable securities. Cash operating needs for the last quarter came in around the $30 million level but I expect the cash burn to increase in the next few quarters as the commercial launch of HEPLISAV-B continues in pursuit of full potential. Current cash should be sufficient to fund the launch of HEPLISAV-B and continue development of the company pipeline for several quarters. HEPLISAV-B has the potential to make Dynavax cash flow positive by the end of 2019. There is a 60-person sales force in place which covers 75% of the USA market and I expect a significant sales ramp in the coming quarters given that the CDC has recommended the HEPLISAV-B vaccination in adults. Management expects peaks sales in the USA including the diabetic market to be in the $500 million range. The current market for the vaccine-Engerix-B is in the $270 million range so Dynavax is projecting significant growth going forward. Because HEPLISAV-B has a better product profile (better efficacy, convenient dosing and a potential greater diabetic uptake) the company expects to be able to charge premium prices ($115/dose vs $22.40/dose). Dynavax should also have significant success in the diabetic market given the clear advantage of 90% efficacy VS Engerix-B of 65%. I would not be surprised to see news regarding partnering international sales in the coming quarters as Dynavax -small as it is-needs to concentrate its efforts on the USA market for HEPLISAV-B and develop is IO platform.

With a current market capitalization of approximately $850 million Dynavax trades at less than 3X potential USA peak sales for HEPLISAV-B of $500 million thus offering investors substantial upside should managements' sales projections materialize. A more realistic peak sales figure of $300 million equates to slightly less than 3X peak sales. This valuation does not include the current IO pipeline which has the potential to create significant value for shareholders 1-2 years from now-as much as the current market cap.

The next most advanced immunotherapy is SD-101 which has very encouraging phase 2 results in combination with Keytruda for the treatment of advanced melanoma. Keytruda alone (current standard of care) showed an (ORR) overall response rate of 37%. When combined with SD-101 the ORR increased to almost 70% based on the 2 mg dose. Dynavax is planning to initiate a phase 3 study based on this optimal 2 mg dose.

Source:Dynavax

As a phase 3 ready asset SD-101 has significant current pipeline value. Should Dynavax replicate the Phase 2 results in the upcoming Phase 3, SD-101 has the potential to become the standard of care in combination with Keytruda for metastatic melanoma. SD-101, in combination with Keytruda, has blockbuster potential given the large market and the potential for other indications. There is always a risk of failure in a large 600 patient Phase 3 trial. However if you add the remainder of the pipeline to the value of SD-101 you can easily assign a $250-400 million current value.

Current analyst price targets are in the $25-30 range or $1.5-2 billion market cap. There seems to a real disconnect with current valuation and analyst price targets, and I do believe this offers an opportunity for investors.

Latest Presentation

source: Marketbeat

Analyst price targets seem to be only valuing the HEPLISAV-B vaccine franchise at 3X potential sales ($500 million X 3) and placing very little value on SD-101 and the rest of the pipeline. In this case I’d have to agree with analyst price targets for the next 12 months even using peak USA sales for HEPLISAV-B of $300 million. Using my sum of the parts analysis estimates (HEPLISAV-B, SD-101, IO pipeline, cash) Dynavax appears to be a strong buying opportunity at the current quote of $13.50.

Option Strategy

For those investors not familiar with option terms and strategies please study and review the information at the CBOE website here.

This option strategy is long biased as I expect DVAX to trade at the same price or higher in the next 6-9 months. Position sizes are for example only.

Covered combination

Buy 1000 shares DVAX @ $13.50

Sell 10 Jan $13 puts = $2.25

Sell 10 Jan $18 call =$1.35

Total credit $3.60/share. Cost base on the 1000 shares purchased $9.90. Potential profit if DVAX is above $18/share on the 3rd Friday Jan 2019= $18-9.90=$8.10 or over 80%.

If the price is below $13/share in Jan. investor has the obligation to purchase 1000 more shares at $13. Average cost for the 2000 share is ($13 + $9.90)/2=$11.45.

There are many possible option adjustments that can be made prior to the expiry in Jan. 2019. For example, if DVAX is above $18 or below $13 the investor could buy back the in the money option and roll to a further strike call or put in the hopes of taking in additional premium. For a more detailed description of covered combination see the CBOE here.

Summary

I believe that Dynavax offers investors a compelling investment opportunity over the next 12-18 months. It has the first approved hepatitis B vaccine in over 25 years and could supplant the current standard of care Engerix-B. SD-101 is an immune-oncology therapy in combination with Keytruda that has blockbuster potential. In my opinion, the Dynavax IO platform offers substantial potential at today's current quote of $13.50/share. Once phase 3 for SD-101 begins (Jan/2019) and until the end of 2019 it should be very clear that sales are ramping for HEPLISAV-B. The potential for are SD-101 are very real and very large.

Risks to consider include managements inability to execute on its plan - there is some history of this, and there remains the possibility of competitors in the vaccine space down the road-VBI Vaccines. However I believe investors can now invest in Dynavax without much risk of an SD-101 phase 3 failure, on the basis of HEPLISAV-B earnings potential and a potential partnership for HEPLISAV-B international sales. Dynavax is finally in a position to reward investors over the next 12-18 months with limited downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DVAX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.