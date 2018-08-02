Ford: Still Not A Bargain At Single Digits

Ford (F) is having a rough year after the January euphoria faded in the equity market. The same could be said for many other companies as the market had buoyed almost all stocks regardless of their financials. However many investors had hoped that Ford’s fundamental momentum shown in Q3 2017 would carry the company throughout 2018. Evidently they have been sorely disappointed.

With Ford hovering around single digits, investors may be tempted to pick a bottom once again. Unfortunately for bulls, I fail to see a strong rebound in the near future like the one we experienced in the second half 2017.

Source: ford.com

Feeling The Squeeze

One topic that I discussed in a previous Ford article is the company’s thin profit margin. A low margin coupled with high fixed costs is a recipe for disaster when the industry environment becomes more challenging. Second quarter earnings were a very good example.

Revenue shrunk by just 2.5% year-over-year from $39.9 billion to $38.9 billion, but adjusted EBIT plummeted 39% from $2.8 billion to $1.7 billion. The poor results have left management scrambling to restructure. To be fair, they don’t really have a choice. As vehicle sales continue to slow, as evidenced by July’s 3.1% drop, Ford will continue to feel pressure on margins until the costs are realigned.

We often see the word “restructuring” and think of it as making the business better, and in a sense it is. By making the workforce leaner, one would hope that profits will increase. However, many also view “restructuring” as one-time charges. This is where investors get it wrong.

Restructuring for cyclical low margin businesses is inevitable and is essentially the cost of doing business. As business slows down and margins get squeezed, the company must adjust its cost structure to match the cadence of demand.

To combat shrinking profits, management revealed that the company has identified $11 billion of potential charges over the next three to five years. If we amortize this cost over five years, it would wipe off more than $2 billion off of the company’s EBIT annually. While adjusted EBIT will exclude restructuring charges, investors must accept that the $11 billion charge is very real.

Mobility Benefit Unclear

If you’ve been following Ford for a while you probably remember that over a year ago there was a big push for more innovation (i.e. Mobility) after former CEO Mark Fields was replaced by the current CEO Jim Hackett. Here we are a year later, and the Mobility strategy is still unclear to me. What's clear is that the segment continues to be a money loser, with Q2 losses almost tripling year over year from $63 million to $181 million.

On the Q2 conference call management mentioned that the payoff will come in 2021, which is when the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles will begin. That's a very ambitious goal. From concept to production it could take two to three years for a typical car, but given that this is a completely new technology, I think it would take much longer than that to commercialize. As such, I don’t think there will be any meaningful revenue contribution from Mobility initiatives over the next several years despite big promises. Meanwhile, the segment will most definitely continue to lose money, pressuring the bottom line.

It's possible that Ford detaches its core manufacturing business from Mobility by exploring a spinoff like GM (NYSE:GM). In that case, we could see a lift in EPS, which would no doubt please many shareholders. It's not known if Ford will contemplate such a move, so meanwhile investors will have to continue to stomach the losses.

Conclusion

Ford has been a disappoint so far this year, but I'm not at all surprised by the slumping profit that vastly exceeds the small decline in revenue. I continue to hold the belief that Ford’s stock is not cheap at 7-8x earnings, as slowing vehicle sales will continue to pressure margins at an increasingly rapid pace. The company is taking steps to address shrinking profitability by restructuring, but it's unlikely that we will see any near-term returns as the upfront costs are very high at $11 billion, a quarter of the company’s market cap.

For the above reasons, I believe that investors should stay away from Ford for now.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.