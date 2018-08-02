Pandora Building Core User Base Is  Key To Sustainable Profitability

source: pandora

The latest earnings report from Pandora (P) revealed mixed results. While the company enjoyed higher revenue and a lower net loss than expected, it also continued to experience a decline in monthly listener hours and active users.

Obviously the market liked what it saw, putting more weight on revenue and earnings, along with fairly positive guidance from management, than it did on the perceived negative parts of its performance.

We'll look at why Pandora appears to be legitimately turning the corner, and why it could become a more attractive holding even if the number of listener hours and users continue to decline in the near term.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the second quarter jumped 12 percent to $384 million, with a non-GAAP net loss of $38.9, or $0.15 per share. The net loss compared to a $50.1 million net loss, or $0.21 per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA suffered a loss of $34.6 million, an improvement over the $54.3 million loss last year in the same quarter.

Active users dropped from 72.3 million in the prior quarter to 71.4 million in the reporting period. Overall listening hours fell sequentially from 5.22 billion to 5.09 billion.Subscription revenue in the quarter was $113.7, a gain of 67 percent over last year, and ad revenue finished the quarter at $271.1 million. The company added 351,000 subscribers in the quarter, bringing its Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium total to about 6 million. That's up 23 percent from year-over-year. Much of that was the result of its new $14.99 family plan.

Pandora said the "stronger net adds stemmed from a combination of heavier performance marketing, better utilization of CRM and other conversion tools and a stabilization in plus users."

Ad RPM climbed to $68.75, up 4 percent over last year in the same quarter. Management said that RPM's "will benefit from continued improvements in targeting, sell through, and programmatic for better ad hour trends...."

Revenue growth versus active user base

My view concerning the increase in revenue versus the decline in the monthly active users ((MAU)) to 71.4 million isn't a negative, but a positive at this time.

What's important to look at is the company increased revenue and its subscribers, even as MAU and listening hours dropped. Taking into account that about 50 percent to 70 percent of costs in the industry come from the licensing of content, growth coming from increased usage results in lower profits.

The point is, how Pandora and others in the sector scale determines the level of profitability. From that way of looking at it, a decline in listening hours while growing revenue is a positive outcome.

That doesn't suggest the company won't work on growing its MAU base, only that is is doing so in a way that should result in a better core base of users that should, over time, lead it to profitability.

I think Pandora will continue to grow, but it's going to do so with a stronger fan base that has more loyalty than it had in the past. That means less churn, modest usage, and an increase in margins and earnings.

On quick note here, when I'm talking usage, I'm referring to general usage, not the type of engagement that would inevitably come from a user base that includes a increasing number of fans.

All that said, if Pandora can grow all of these together, it could surprise wildly to the upside. I don't think that's how it'll play out, but it's a possibility if the company can find ways to reduce costs while increasing monthly average users and listening time.

Cost of content in the second quarter was 59 percent of revenue. That was an improvement over the first quarter, but should be understood that it's the usual outcome because of the higher costs of the busy holiday season in the prior quarter.

On a per subscriber basis, the licensing cost in the second quarter jumped from $3.11 to $4.78 year-over-year. The company said most of that was "driven by the mix shift from Pandora Plus to Premium." That also resulted in gross margins declining from 37 percent last year to 33 percent in the reporting period. The minimum guarantees associated with licensing was the major catalyst there. Management sees that improving as a result of "improvements in audience engagement, ad monetization, and right sizing of minimum guarantees."

In regard to its competitor Spotify, it pays less per free user because of the interactive rates Spotify has to negotiate, against the lower rate associated with digital radio/SoundExchange.

As for ARPU, that was up to $6.52 because of the growth coming from Premium subscribers, which generate a higher ARPU on a monthly basis. This is far more important to the performance of the company than listening hours, even with the added benefit of lower costs if that metric continues to drop.

One of the cost-cutting measures employed by the company has been via partnerships. It said it attracts the best customers or users at the lowest costs when entering into partnerships. I agree, since it's piggybacking on the strong brands that have been already built.

In the quarter it entered into deals with AT&T, Cheddar, T-Mobile and Snap.

Conclusion

Pandora acquired AdsWizz in the last quarter, which added a small $2 million to its revenue. I don't want to get into that in this article because it's not going to have a significant effect on the performance of the company immediately. It is important to know it will drive growth in the future.

AdsWizz caters to customer demand for a programmatic audio ad option, something Pandora didn't provide before.

As for the company in the near term, I think it'll continue to do well, driven by an increase in revenue and ARPU, with a probable ongoing decline in listening time. That means higher sales, margins, and earnings, along with a move closer toward profitability.

The key to me is the quality of user it is now attracting. It has been able to grow revenue and subscribers even while it's listening time is shrinking. That is a good combination for moving toward turning a profit because of the aforementioned cost of licensing.

The company hasn't come right out and said it, but I see it moving toward attracting a loyal core customer base that will lower churn, which means it should also lower marketing costs.

What it is working on in my opinion is finding ways to lower costs in general in order to grow subscribers and users without undermining improving its earnings.

This type of business is different in relationship to scaling in other industries. If it scales out when losing money, it will only lose more money. Scale doesn't help unless it can cut licensing costs in particular. In other words, more users doesn't mean it can leverage that to cut licensing obligations.

One way Pandora can improve on this is by better utilizing its database, which is hasn't done very well in the past. This should result in loyal and engaged users that will, over time, increase revenue, ARPU, margins and earnings.

If management is able to execute, it could result in a prolonged period of improvement. It's not going to happen overnight, and the company has enjoyed a nice move so far in 2018.

I don't see it necessarily reversing direction, but I think it could remain level a bit until it can prove it has entered into sustainable growth that has a pathway to profitability.

A move toward building out a loyal user base is a very good strategy to use; one which I think gives it the best chance at long-term growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.