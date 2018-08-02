Healthy Markets And Price Leverage Bode Well For Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) has had a so-so run of late. Although the company has been reporting some good core revenue and order growth numbers and a general upward trend in margins, the shares have lagged peers/comps like Lennox (LII), Gardner Denver (GDI) and only just matched the industrials sector as whole (and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) had also been outperforming Ingersoll-Rand until a recent dip tied to its semiconductor-exposed vacuum business).

I find that performance interesting given that the company continues to benefit from healthy cycles in the non-residential and residential building markets, has little meaningful exposure to sectors of concern like autos or electronics, and still has leverage to price/cost improvement and growing aftermarket/service sales. Although Ingersoll-Rand isn’t cheap enough to call it a clear bargain (those are few and far between in the industrial sector), I wouldn’t ignore the significant boost to guidance and the potential for IR to be one of the relatively few beat-and-raise stories in the second half.

A Strong Set Of Numbers

On the whole, the industrial sector has put up good numbers in the second quarter, but Ingersoll-Rand’s performance still stands out as comparatively strong. Revenue rose 9% on a core basis – comfortably ahead of the mid-single-digit average of the sector, and the company posted a roughly $0.11/share beat at the segment operating line, while significantly raising guidance for the remainder of the year.

Core revenue growth of 9% was balanced across both Climate and Industrial, with both up 9% this quarter. I hate the fact that Ingersoll-Rand does not give more detail on the revenue components; if companies like Atlas Copco, Honeywell (HON), United Technologies (UTX) and so on can, I see no valid excuse for IR not to.

In any event, it didn’t sound like there was any particular areas of weakness in the climate business, and Ingersoll-Rand’s numbers compared favorably to the mid-to-high single-digit growth at United Technologies (up 6% in global commercial, up 8% in North American residential), but not quite as favorably to the 12% commercial growth at Lennox and 9% residential growth (though Lennox’s Refrigeration business was up just 1%). Segment-level profits were up 11%, with flat margin in the mid-to-high teens.

The lack of detail is even more annoying in Industrial, given the multiple (and very different) moving parts. I don’t know whether Ingersoll-Rand surpassed the 13% organic growth that Atlas Copco reported in its compression business, or the 12% growth reported by Gardner Denver, but it is clear that the broad recovery in manufacturing and process industries is stimulating very healthy demand for compressors. Likewise, reports from Atlas Copco and others would suggest solid ongoing demand for professional power tools, but not with the same level of demand growth. Segment-level profit grew 13% this quarter, with close to two points of margin improvement.

Leverage Into The Second Half

Like roughly half of the industrial companies that have reported, Ingersoll-Rand saw year-over-year erosion in gross margin, though in this case it was just 10bp and the company actually saw 10bp of positive leverage in price/cost. That’s the first positive result there in roughly two years, as the company’s long-standing efforts to improve sourcing and manufacturing efficiency, as well as improve pricing, have started to pay off.

I don’t believe this is likely to be an aberration. Although tariffs are a concern (IR has historically bought most of its aluminum from non-U.S. suppliers, and that’s a meaningful portion of COGS), material costs have otherwise flattened out and pricing actions are just going into effect. In past cycles this has led to a pretty healthy tailwind of price/cost improvement, and I expect that to be the case again for Ingersoll-Rand this time around.

I also believe the company has ongoing leverage to positive underlying demand cycles. Non-residential construction growth has slowed, but it is still expanding, and despite fears of peaking residential construction, that market too is still growing. What’s more, retrofits and replacements are significant parts of the HVAC business, particularly in residential where the company has been seeing orders driven by aging HVAC systems from the 2002-2006 residential building boom.

On the non-residential side, increased energy efficiency continues to be a significant driver – HVAC systems are far and away the biggest power consumers for most buildings and the savings potential from more energy-efficient systems is not trivial. I’d also note some underrated growth potential in IR’s HVAC controls business – although IR lags Honeywell, Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) in this business, it’s still meaningful and IR has had success selling controls independent of HVAC equipment sales.

Within the Industrial business, I’m more bullish on the prospects for a solid second half in general manufacturing and process industries. Multiple industrial companies have commented that they don’t believe the cycle is as late/mature as feared, and that there is likely at least another 12 months (if not more) of growth left. Likewise, Ingersoll-Rand doesn’t really have much exposure to more concerning segments of the market like electronics and auto (there’s some exposure on the tools and compression side, but not a lot).

The Opportunity

When I last wrote about Ingersoll-Rand, I said I liked Honeywell and Danaher (DHR) better, and both have outperformed Ingresoll-Rand since then. At this point, though, the relative valuation is a little more favorable to IR, and I do think that IR’s better price/cost leverage, strong orders, and generally favorable end-market exposures could make it one of the relatively few industrials capable of posting beat-and-raise quarters (even after the big guidance boost after this quarter).

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and long-term FCF growth on the high end of the mid-single-digits, but that supports a high single-digit annualized shareholder return now – one of the better prospective returns in the space. I’d also note that an 11x forward EBITDA multiple would support a fair value in mid-$90’s, and I believe 11x is fair given IR’s margins and returns (ROA, ROIC, etc.).

The Bottom Line

Institutions rotated out of industrials earlier this year and there is still ongoing risk that multiples will continue to compress back toward historical norms. That’s a threat to IR’s valuation even if the company’s second-half financial performance is solid (or better). Still, in a market that doesn’t offer a lot of bargains, and Ingersoll-Rand really doesn’t look like a bargain either, IR could have the right mix of momentum, end-market leverage, and margin leverage to outperform its sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.