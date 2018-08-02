Tough To Like The Valuation On Garmin Stock

Revenue growth is topping out and will decelerate meaningfully over the next several quarters.

Wearables company Garmin (GRMN) recently reported second quarter numbers, and they were quite good. It was a clean double-beat-and-raise quarter that comprised healthy high single digit revenue growth, gradual gross margin expansion, and solid profit growth. GRMN stock rallied in response to the good numbers.

Despite the rally, we think that GRMN stock is actually overvalued at this point in time. This is a low-growth company trading at a big growth valuation, and that discrepancy will eventually narrow and cause weakness in GRMN stock.

GRMN data by YCharts

Second quarter numbers from Garmin were strong. Revenues were up 8%, led by 20%-plus growth in the Fitness, Aviation, and Marine segments. Robust revenue growth is expected to continue, and revenues are expected to rise nearly 7% this year. Meanwhile, gross margins are improving, and profits are rising at a ~10% clip.

But it is important to put these growth numbers in context. 2Q18's 8% revenue growth rate laps just 1% growth in 2Q17, so on a two-year stack basis, revenues are up just 9%, which isn't all that great. Meanwhile, Fitness revenues, which were up 24% in 2Q18, went against a down 15% lap in 2Q17. Moreover, Outdoor revenues, which were up just 4% in 2Q18, went against an up 46% lap in 2Q17.

In other words, revenue growth at GRMN is cyclical, and big revenue growth in the >10% range is not sustainable. Garmin has seen 10%-plus revenue growth rates twice before over the past 5 years, and each time, revenue growth proceeded to fall over the next several quarters. In both instances, GRMN stock did not take a meaningful leg higher until revenue growth deceleration stopped.

GRMN data by YCharts

We think that GRMN stock has happened upon a similar situation today. The growth rates today look really good, but history tells us that they aren't sustainable. Moreover, Garmin's market share in the wearables market is just 5%, and the long-term trend indicates that Garmin's market share has been stuck around 5% for a while now. Thus, unless the company breaks out new products which spark a sudden shift in consumer preferences, GRMN's revenue growth should mirror the overall wearables market growth rate.

Over the past several quarters, the wearables market has been growing around 1% to 7%. At the midpoint, that is 4% revenue growth, which is substantially less than today's 10% growth rate and implies revenue deceleration ahead. History says that when revenue growth at GRMN decelerates, GRMN stock tends to be weak.

The forthcoming weakness in GRMN stock could be more pronounced than prior drops. That is because the forward earnings multiple on GRMN stock has run up to over 20X, above historical norms, while long-term earnings growth projections from Wall Street have come down to about 6%, below historical norms. Thus, GRMN is a stock currently trading at an above-average valuation with below-average growth prospects. That isn't a healthy combo, and it implies that any hiccup in the growth story could cause material weakness in shares.

GRMN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

When looking at GRMN stock, we think this stock is fairly valued in the lower $50s.

Over the past five years, revenue growth at GRMN has averaged out to roughly 3% per year. We do not identify any particular catalysts which should change that. Wearables market growth is decelerating, while competition is ramping from the likes of Fossil (FOSL) and Apple (AAPL). Thus, going forward, we actually think it is likely that GRMN grows revenues at a sub-3% annual rate.

Gross margins are improving, but operating margin improvements have stalled recently. Year to date, operating margins are up just 20 basis points, while they actually fell by 90 basis points last quarter. This year, operating margins are expected to be 21.5%, which is down 20 basis points relative to 2017.

Thus, it appears as though the best of the company's revenue growth and margin expansion narratives are in the rear-view mirror. Going forward, then, we view GRMN as a low single digit revenue growth company with mild margin drivers, the sum of which should drive earnings per share to $4 in five years, slightly above consensus Street estimates which call for $3.40 in three years. A historically-average 18X forward multiple on $4 implies a four-year forward price target of $72. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a year-end price target of roughly $54.

GRMN Annual EPS Estimates data by YCharts

Overall, we see GRMN stock as a case of a big valuation converging on a low growth narrative. Inevitably, once revenue growth decelerates, this will result in weakness in GRMN stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FOSL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.