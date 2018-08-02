Pandora Beats On Revenue, Growth Strategy Still A Work In Progress

Pandora (P) reported its Q2 earnings this week and while the company beat the street on revenue, its net loss per share was a slight miss. The company has been in the midst of trying to reinvent itself over the past year through strategic acquisitions, alliances, and becoming more aggressive in the marketplace. CEO Roger Lynch outlined the company initiatives and initial successes as follows:

Revenue came in better than we expected.

Year-over-year ad hours trends improved for the third straight quarter.

Subscription revenue grew 67%.

Signed multiple new partnerships.

Closed the AdsWizz acquisition.

Cost control measures taken in Q1 delivered improved operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Listener and engagement growth initiatives remain top priority.

Ad hour trends are moving in the right direction.

Subscriber additions more than doubled versus the first quarter.

The company highlighted a deal with AT&T (NYSE:T) that offers the cell carrier's subscribers access to Pandora Premium at no additional cost. These types of deals tie a service like Pandora to cell subscriptions. Initiatives by cell carriers to differentiate themselves have turned to value-added solutions which offer other serices such as Pandora, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu, etc.

The closing of the AdsWizz acquisition could be critical in driving revenue growth in the second half of 2018. Pandora utilizes an add supported model for some of its services, and AdsWizz can help optimize that experience with targeted advertising that carries a premium over traditional blanket advertising. Further, AdsWizz is global and has deals and relationships beyond Pandora. In some cases Pandora competitors will actually be paying Pandora for advertising on their own respective services.

During the call the company offered guidance for Q3. Pandora expects to report revenue between $390 and $405 million, representing growth over the $384 million reported in Q2. The company expects an EBITDA loss of between $10 million and $25 million. The company stated that the expected EBITDA loss includes an additional investment of $10 million in its marketing campaign. The marketing campaign in Q2 moved virtually every metric in the right direction, so the company feels that the marketing initiatives are worth the investment.

The Pandora story has benefited greatly from the investment by satellite radio provider Sirius XM (SIRI). Sirius XM controls 20% of Pandora stock, and the interrelation between Sirius XM, Pandora, Liberty Media (LSXMA), and possibly Live Nation (LYV) has been something that investors and analysts have been contemplating for quite some time. Common players on the respective boards of directors already are driving behind the scenes synergies between these companies. Should M&A activity in the sector ramp up, there could be some interesting moves at play. Pandora investors will want to watch closely to see if Sirius XM increases its stake in the company.

Pandora currently trades well above its 52-week low at $4, and below its 52-week high near $9 per share. The company seems to be hitting the metrics that it needs to hit while outlining continued growth potential. Pandora does not report the monster subscriber numbers that Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) can boast, but it's just now beginning to compete in a more head-to-head fashion with the streaming giant. The bigger opportunity with Pandora is the strength of its partnerships and its ability to generate revenue beyond that derived from its streaming service alone. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long P, SIRI, LSXMA, LYV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.