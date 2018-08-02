Gold Stocks And The Bond Yield Threat

Higher bond yields and a stronger dollar have conspired to push the price of gold to a new low for the year. Gold mining stocks have been caught up in the selling pressure with many of them having suffered losses disproportionate to the gold price. In today’s report, we’ll focus on the gold stock broad market and see why the gold stocks are a bad bet in the near term.

Although the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, this didn’t keep gold prices from falling. The gold price was 0.75% lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury bond yields pressured the yellow metal. Bullion has fallen every time the dollar has strengthened, yet it has been unable to recover its lost ground even when the greenback shows any weakness.

Shown here is the U.S. dollar index (DXY) in relation to its technically important 50-day moving average. Despite several recent tests of this widely-watched benchmark, the dollar has remained steadfastly above the 50-day MA and has hovered near its yearly high since June. This has weakened gold’s currency component and has put severe pressure on the metal, resulting in most of its recent losses.

Meanwhile the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, remains in a downward trend below its 15-day moving average. The 15-day MA is what I use to identify the strength and direction of the dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend, and as can be seen here, IAU has been unable to even muster a meaningful rally above the 15-day MA for most of the last three months. As long as IAU remains under its 15-day MA, it can therefore be assumed that the sellers still control the immediate-term trend.

As I alluded to in the previous commentary, the actively traded gold mining stocks remain subject to heavy selling pressure. This is due not only to the currency-related weakness in the gold price, but also to the exceptionally weak internal momentum profile of the 50 most actively traded gold stocks. This momentum is measured by looking at the 4-week and 6-week rate of change in the new highs and lows of the most actively traded gold stocks (below). The new highs and lows tell us how much incremental demand there is for mining stocks, while the rate of change provides the momentum of that demand. When we look at these indicators, which point to the path of least resistance for the gold stocks as a group, we find it has been less than suitable for owning the miners.

Underscoring this poor internal momentum, the iShares MSCI Global Gold Mines ETF (RING), which provides a broad overview of gold stock market performance, has clearly underperformed physical gold as exemplified by the iShare Gold Trust. RING is also below its downward-trending 15-day moving average and has just made a fresh low for the year. With the new low among the 50 most actively traded mining shares proliferating in recent weeks, investors would do well to continue avoiding this industry group.

Another way of understanding why gold stocks have been under such pressure lately is by looking at the trend of U.S. Treasury yields. On a long-term basis, rising bond yields have often coincided with falling gold stock prices. This isn’t a coincidental correlation, as rising yields serve to attract conservative investors who would normally buy gold, which only further serves to deter demand in other gold-related vehicles like the mining stocks.

Shown below is a comparison of the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) with the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), which underscores the inverse correlation between bond yields and gold stocks. This serves as another argument against the mining stocks in the near term.

For now, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust. As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

